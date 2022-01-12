UPSC CSE Key – January 12, 2022: What you need to read today

Updated: January 12, 2022 8:42:33 pm
Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 12, 2022. If you missed the January 11, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here
FRONT PAGE
Vodafone opts for equity-linked rescue, Govt will own 35.8%
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Main Examination: General Studies III: Changes in industrial policy and their effects on industrial growth.
Key Points to Ponder:
• What is Adjusted gross revenue (AGR)?
• The Telecom Reforms Package by Union Government-What is it and Why Government came up with this Package?
• The Government of India will own a 36 percent stake in Vodafone Idea as a rescue Plan- Why GOI has Stepped In? (Hint: One of the key Feature of Telecom Reforms Package)
• Why did the Vodafone and other telcos financial condition deteriorated?
• Supreme Court of India on Adjusted Gross Revenue
• What do you Understand by the term “interest on deferred spectrum auction payments” and “adjusted gross revenues (AGR) to equity”?
• Telecom Sector in India-Background, Issues, and Challenges
• Department of Telecommunications (DoT)-Role, Functions and Powers, Independent or Under any Ministry?
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Explained: Why SC hard line on AGR could lead to a windfall for govt, but bigger phone bills for you
📍 Explained: What is AGR? How will it impact Airtel, Vodafone Idea?
📍 Explained: Unpacking the telecom reforms package
THE CITY
High Court deliberates whether IPC Section 375 should cover non-consensual sex with wife
Syllabus:
Main Examination: General Studies I: Salient features of Indian Society, Social empowerment, Role of women and women’s organization
Key Points to Ponder:
• Delhi High Court Observations on Marital Rape
• Criminalisation And Non-Criminalisation Of Marital Rape-For and Against
• IPC Section 375 of Indian Penal Code and Exception 2 to Section 375 of Indian Penal Code
• Status of Marital Rape in India-Latest Data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)
• “Doctrine of Coverture”, Article 14 and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and Exception 2 to Section 375 of
Indian Penal Code
• Justice Verma Committee Report and Pam Rajput committee’s report ‘Status of Women in India’ on Marital Rape
• United Nations Committee on Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) on Violence against Women in India
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Marital rape-a non-criminalized crime in India
📍 High-level panel slams legislature for failing to criminalise marital rape
📍 The impunity of marital rape
GOVT & POLITICS
House can’t suspend member for more than 59 days, says SC
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance
Main Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures
Key Points to Ponder:
• Disqualifications of Member of The Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council of a State
• Article 190(4) of the Constitution
• “Absolute power does not mean unbridled”-What do you Understand By this Quote?
EXPRESS NETWORK
Sea-to-sea variant of BrahMos supersonic missile test-fired
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Main Examination: General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.
Key Points to Ponder:
• Sea to Sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile-Key Features
• BrahMos Missiles and How Many Versions Are There of Brahmos?
• Know the terms and Difference between Them-Infra Sonic, Subsonic, Super Sonic, Ultra Sonic etc.
• What are Cruise Missiles?
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Explained: The BrahMos missile, and significance of the ongoing series of tests by Armed forces
EXPLAINED
How scientists are using grime-eating bacteria to restore classical art
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Key Points to Ponder:
• Desulfovibrio vulgaris or D Vulgaris and the role of micro-organisms in protecting the artistic heritage of humanity
• Bio-restoration for monuments in India-Issues and Challenges
• Other methods for restoration of Heritages and Monuments
THE EDITORIAL PAGE
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations
Key Points to Ponder:
• Indian Ocean Rim Association-About and Member Countries
• What is Indian Ocean Navies Symposium?
• Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)- Purpose
• China-Sri Lanka and India-Change in Geopolitics
• India and China-Growing Border Disputes
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Explained: Why Sri Lanka pushed India out of Colombo terminal project, what’s being offered as compensation
📍 Explained: The Colombo port setback for India
THE IDEAS PAGE
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Main Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.
Key Points to Ponder:
• India’s unemployment rate in Urban and Rural Areas-Present Status
• Why unemployment is more in the urban areas as compared to the rural areas?
• What is Labour Force Participation (LPR)?
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Explain Speaking: High unemployment, a common factor in poll-bound states
THE WORLD
In a first, US surgeons transplant pig heart into 57-year-old patient
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Main Examination: General Studies III: Bio-technology
Key Points to Ponder:
• Animal-to-human organ transplants – a solution or a new problem?
• Animal-to-human organ transplants-Why a watershed Moment?
• Animal-to-human organ transplants -Solution to organ shortage crisis
• Know the Term-Xenotransplantation
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Human patient receives pig heart in first-of-its-kind transplant
📍 Animal-to-human organ transplants – a solution or a new problem?
Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here
For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest UPSC Current Affairs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-