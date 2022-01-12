UPSC CSE Key – January 12, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 12, 2022. If you missed the January 11, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Vodafone opts for equity-linked rescue, Govt will own 35.8%

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Changes in industrial policy and their effects on industrial growth.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Adjusted gross revenue (AGR)?

• The Telecom Reforms Package by Union Government-What is it and Why Government came up with this Package?

• The Government of India will own a 36 percent stake in Vodafone Idea as a rescue Plan- Why GOI has Stepped In? (Hint: One of the key Feature of Telecom Reforms Package)

• Why did the Vodafone and other telcos financial condition deteriorated?

• Supreme Court of India on Adjusted Gross Revenue

• What do you Understand by the term “interest on deferred spectrum auction payments” and “adjusted gross revenues (AGR) to equity”?

• Telecom Sector in India-Background, Issues, and Challenges

• Department of Telecommunications (DoT)-Role, Functions and Powers, Independent or Under any Ministry?

THE CITY

High Court deliberates whether IPC Section 375 should cover non-consensual sex with wife

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies I: Salient features of Indian Society, Social empowerment, Role of women and women’s organization

Key Points to Ponder:

• Delhi High Court Observations on Marital Rape

• Criminalisation And Non-Criminalisation Of Marital Rape-For and Against

• IPC Section 375 of Indian Penal Code and Exception 2 to Section 375 of Indian Penal Code

• Status of Marital Rape in India-Latest Data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)

• “Doctrine of Coverture”, Article 14 and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and Exception 2 to Section 375 of

Indian Penal Code

• Justice Verma Committee Report and Pam Rajput committee’s report ‘Status of Women in India’ on Marital Rape

• United Nations Committee on Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) on Violence against Women in India

GOVT & POLITICS

House can’t suspend member for more than 59 days, says SC

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Parliament and State legislatures

Key Points to Ponder:

• Disqualifications of Member of The Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council of a State

• Article 190(4) of the Constitution

• “Absolute power does not mean unbridled”-What do you Understand By this Quote?

EXPRESS NETWORK

Sea-to-sea variant of BrahMos supersonic missile test-fired

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Sea to Sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile-Key Features

• BrahMos Missiles and How Many Versions Are There of Brahmos?

• Know the terms and Difference between Them-Infra Sonic, Subsonic, Super Sonic, Ultra Sonic etc.

• What are Cruise Missiles?

EXPLAINED

How scientists are using grime-eating bacteria to restore classical art

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Desulfovibrio vulgaris or D Vulgaris and the role of micro-organisms in protecting the artistic heritage of humanity

• Bio-restoration for monuments in India-Issues and Challenges

• Other methods for restoration of Heritages and Monuments

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

The Third Party

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations

Key Points to Ponder:

• Indian Ocean Rim Association-About and Member Countries

• What is Indian Ocean Navies Symposium?

• Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)- Purpose

• China-Sri Lanka and India-Change in Geopolitics

• India and China-Growing Border Disputes

THE IDEAS PAGE

Out of work

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India’s unemployment rate in Urban and Rural Areas-Present Status

• Why unemployment is more in the urban areas as compared to the rural areas?

• What is Labour Force Participation (LPR)?

THE WORLD

In a first, US surgeons transplant pig heart into 57-year-old patient

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Bio-technology

Key Points to Ponder:

• Animal-to-human organ transplants – a solution or a new problem?

• Animal-to-human organ transplants-Why a watershed Moment?

• Animal-to-human organ transplants -Solution to organ shortage crisis

• Know the Term-Xenotransplantation

