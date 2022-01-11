UPSC CSE Key – January 11, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 11, 2022. If you missed the January 10, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

SC forms new probe panel, questions Centre on notices to Punjab officers

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate

Key Points to Ponder:

• The new probe panel Constituted by the Supreme Court

• Sudhir Kumar Saxena Committee and Mehtab Singh Gill Committee

• Prime Minister- The Real Executive Authority (de facto executive)-Appointment, Powers, Role and Functions

• Importance of Prime Minister as a Post and as an Institution

• Why Security Breach is a matter of grave concern?

• VVIP Security and Levels of Protection like X, Y, Y Plus, Z, Z Plus, and SPG

• Special Protection Group (SPG), SPG’s Blue Book and Prime Minister of India’s Security

• Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019-Key Highlights

• Different Forces involved in VVIP Security-Who are they?

• Contingency Security Plan followed by SPG for VVIP Security

EXPLAINED

Selecting the booster shot

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India’s COVID-19 vaccination programme

• Precaution Dose/Third Dose/Booster Dose-Necessity?

• Covishield and Covaxin-Know the Difference

• Covid-19, Omicron Variant and Delta Variant-Know the Differences

• What do you understand by Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)?

• National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI)-Role, Powers and Functions

Valour of the Chhote Sahibzaade, and PM’s political outreach to Punjab

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Main Examination:

• General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times and Modern Indian history

• General Studies‐ IV: Contributions of moral thinkers and philosophers from India and world

Key Points to Ponder:

• ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ on December 26-why?

• Guru Gobind Singh-About him, Philosophy, and Contriibutions

• Sahibzaade (Prince) Zorawar Singh and Sahibzaade (Prince) Fateh Singh

• Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Gurdwaras Act of 1925

• Sikhism and History of Sikhs

• Bhakti Movement and Sikhism

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Insecure State

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies III: Role of external state and non-state actors in creating challenges to internal security, Challenges to internal security through communication networks

Key Points to Ponder:

• Counter-Insurgency Operations in India

• Frequent Internet Shutdown for Security-Reasons in the context of Jammu and Kashmir?

• Increase in Security Operations in Jammu And Kashmir-Reasons

• Types of Security Operations in Jammu & Kashmir and use of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Public Safety Act (PSA)

• Meaning of ‘Over Ground Worker (OGW) networks’

• Terror Monitoring Group-Role, Work and under which Ministry?

• Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Public Safety Act (PSA)-Key Highlights

• Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Public Safety Act (PSA) and Human Rights

• Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Article 22 of the Constitution

• Know the Terms-Punitive detention and Preventive detention

Erratic Interpretation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary

Key Points to Ponder:

• “India and international law” by the parliamentary committee on external affairs-Key Highlights

• India follows the principle of “dualism”-What do you understand by “Principle of Dualism”?

• Article 253 of the Indian Constitution

• Supreme Court of India on customary international law and Domestic Laws

• What is Principle of non-refoulment? Principle of non-refoulment and Rohingyas

THE IDEAS PAGE

The Eurasian turmoil

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• Eurasia-Why it is called So? (Physical as well as Political Map)

• The dissolution of the Soviet Union and Present Geopolitical Situation of Eurasia

• Protest in Kazakhstan-Background and How is Russia getting involved?

• What do you know about ‘Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)’?

• Kazakhstan and India-Bilateral Relations

• Map Work-Belarus, Ukraine, the Caucasus, and Kazakhstan, Baltic states (Please refer Map and have a look at the

central Asian Countries, their Capitals, nearby important Lakes etc.)

• Importance of Central Asian Region for India

• India’s ‘Connect Central Asia’ Policy

THE WORLD

US, Russia diplomats meet in effort to avert war in Ukraine

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on

India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• USA-Russia and Ukraine Crisis

• Russia’s Demand/Proposals-Key Highlights

• Annexation of Crimea By Russian Federation

• 2014 Crimean crisis

• Strategic Location of Crimea-why it matters to Russia?

• Ukraine, NATO, USA and Russia- where is this Heading?

• Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty (Collective Security)

• India’s stand in Ukraine Crisis

• India and Ukraine-Bilateral Relations

• How India can help US and Russia to maintain ‘Peace’ in this Conflict?

ECONOMY

At WTO, China a ‘developing’ country: Why many nations are raising concerns

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure,

mandate.

Key Points to Ponder:

• World Trade Organization (WTO)-Historical Background and Present Status

• Who are the developing countries in the WTO?

• What are the advantages of “developing country” status?

• China’s status as a ‘developing country’ at the World Trade Organization (WTO)

•What is Special and Differential Treatment’ (S&DT) provisions?

