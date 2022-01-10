UPSC CSE Key – January 10, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for January 10, 2022. If you missed the January 7, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

FRONT PAGE

J&K security net wider: not only ops, raids, arrests in new strategy

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies III: Role of external state and non-state actors in creating challenges to internal security, Challenges to internal security through communication networks

Key Points to Ponder:

• Increase in Security Operations in Jammu And Kashmir-Reasons

• Types of Security Operations in Jammu & Kashmir and use of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Public Safety Act (PSA)

• Meaning of ‘Over Ground Worker (OGW) networks’

• Terror Monitoring Group-Role, Work and under which Ministry?

• Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Public Safety Act (PSA)-Key Highlights

• Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Public Safety Act (PSA) and Human Rights

• Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Article 22 of the Constitution

• Know the Terms-Punitive detention and Preventive detention

Delhi police arrest BCA graduate from Indore for hate app case filed in July

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies I:Salient features of Indian Society, Role of women and women’s organization

Key Points to Ponder:

• Youth in India and growing hatred towards particular race, religion, sex, Caste and Creed

• Know the terms-Misogyny and Misandry

• Impact of Media and Social Media on Youth

• Demography of Youngsters in India-Issues and Challenges

• Recent BullyBai Controversy and attitude towards women in Indian Society

• Youth and violent extremism on social media

• What are “Trads”?

EXPRESS NETWORK

Adi Sankaracharya’s birthplace likely to be national monument

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Main Examination:

• General Studies I:Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

• General Studies‐ IV: Contributions of moral thinkers and philosophers from India and world.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Adi Shankaracharya-Philosophy

• Adi Shankaracharya and Advaita Vedanta

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Making room to grow

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth,development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Professional forecasters’ survey-Published by Whom?

• How GDP is Calculated?

• Gross domestic product (GDP) and gross national product (GNP)

• First Advance Estimates (FAE) for the financial year (2021-22 or FY22)-Key Highlights

The Neglected Crisis

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Health Sector in India-Pre and Post Pandemic

• Tuberculosis (TB) and India-Impact

• India TB Report 2021 and Global TB Report 2021-key Highlights and who publishes?

• Know the term-BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guerin)

• National Strategic Plan 2017-2025 for TB Elimination in India-Issues and Challenges

THE IDEAS PAGE

Health of the nation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5)-Key Highlights

• Know the terms-Total Fertility Rate (TFR)

• Key Differences between National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5) and National Family Health Survey-4(NFHS-4)

• TFR Data of Northern States and Southern States-why so much of Difference?

• Family Planning in India-Issues and Challenges

A shelter in Pandemic

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies I: Urbanization, their problems and their remedies

Key Points to Ponder:

• Urbanisation in India-Issues and Challenges

• Migration-Push and Pull Factors

• Migrants, Unorganised Sector and Gig Economy-How they are related and what are the challenges ahead?

• Pandemic and Impact on Migrants

• Housing Schemes in India by Central Government (For Poverty Alleviation)

THE WORLD

Lanka seeks Chinese debt restructuring amid economic crisis

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its Neighbourhood- Relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Sri Lankan economic crisis

• Why Sri Lanka’s economy is in trouble?

• How India is helping Sri Lanka in this crisis Situation?

• India and Sri Lanka Bilateral Relations-Trust Deficit or Close Neighbours?

• India-Sri Lanka and China-Geopolitics and Geo-economics

China’s Chang’e 5 lunar probe finds 1st on-site proof of water on moon

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Chang’e 5 Lunar Probe or Lunar Mission

• Lunar Samples-Importance and Necessity

• India’s Moon/Lunar Missions

• India, China and Geopolitics of Moon

ECONOMY

As third Covid wave sets in, bankers see likely NPA surge, growth impact

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know the Basics-Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), Gross Non-Performing Asset (GNPA) ratio

• what is Repayment capacity?

