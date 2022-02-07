UPSC CSE Key – February 7, 2022: What you need to read today

February 7, 2022 5:59:59 pm
Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 7, 2022. If you missed the February 4, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here
FRONT PAGE
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Key Points to Ponder:
• Personality in News-Lata Mangeshkar
• Lata Mangeshkar-Undisputed queen
• Lata Mangeshkar-Awards and recognition
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Lata ji
GOVT & POLITICS
10 J&K Assembly seats with less than one lakh people each
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance
Mains Examination: General Studies II: Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act, Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.
Key Points to Ponder:
• Draft Paper of the Delimitation Commission-key Proposal
• Current Status of the J&K delimitation commission
• Delimitation Commission of India and Delimitation Commission Act
• Delimitation Commission-Members, Power and Independence
• Delimitation commissions in the past (1952, 1962, 1972 and 2002)
• Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019
• Key Proposal by the Delimitation Commission-Pros and Cons
• Delimitation Commission Recommendation binding on Government?
• The orders issued by the Delimitation Commission can be challenged in any court?
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir: how, why
📍 Linking electoral roll to Aadhaar: Opp objects, Govt pushes Bill through
Assam carries out eviction to clear Sattra land of ‘encroachers’
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: History of India
Mains Examination: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.
Key Points to Ponder:
• Know about Barpeta Sattra, a 16th-century Vaishnavite monastery
• Ekasarana Dharma and Vaishnavite
• Neo-Vaishnavite reformist movement and Srimanta Sankaradeva
• What is Sankardeva’s philosophy?
• What is the relationship between the Sattra and the State?
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Explained: The political significance of Assam’s Sattras
THE IDEAS PAGE
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Mains Examination: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.
Key Points to Ponder:
• Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme-Key Highlights
• Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS)-Key Highlights
• Rural Electrification Corporation Limited-Role and Mandate
• Revamped Distribution Sector Reform Scheme (RDSS)-Pros, Cons and significance
• Various other schemes for rural electrification
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Progress of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: History of India
Mains Examination: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.
Key Points to Ponder:
• ‘Statue of Equality’-Why in News?
• Why is it called the Statue of Equality?
• Who was Ramanujacharya?
• Ramanuja and Bhakti movement
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Philosopher-saint Ramanujacharya, and the Statue of Equality in his honour
EXPLAINED
The ecological cost of creating artificial snow for Winter Olympics
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance
Key Points to Ponder:
• What is artificial snow?
• How is artificial snow produced?
• Why is it problematic that Beijing is producing artificial snow?
• What has China said about this water usage?
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Winter Olympics: Will the Beijing Games be ‘green and clean’?
ECONOMY
Retail investors, MFs cushion FPI exit impact, raise holdings to record high
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Mains Examination: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.
Key Points to Ponder:
• What do you understand by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs)?
• Foreign Portfolio vs. Foreign Direct Investment: What’s the Difference?
• What do you understand by ‘Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs)?
• How do Indian Mutual Funds operate abroad?
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Foreign Portfolio vs. Foreign Direct Investment: What’s the Difference?
📍 Lumpsum investments in MF schemes with overseas exposure has been paused. Here’s why
Note: There will be no UPSC Key on 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th February 2022. It will be resumed from 14th February 2022.
