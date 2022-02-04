UPSC CSE Key – February 4, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 4, 2022. If you missed the February 3, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Ken-Betwa link to new Goa airport to Odisha mine: Six mega projects ignore green commitments they made

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Locate on Map: Ken-Betwa River linking project, Dibang multipurpose project, Lower Subansiri hydel project, Kulda

coal mine, & Tamnar Thermal Plant (Given in the Article)

• Ken, Betwa, Dibang, Subansiri, and Mahanadi Rivers-Source and Location

• What do you understand by the term ‘Environmental Impact Assessment’ (EIA)?

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Environment Protection Act, 1986-How they are related with each other?

• Why Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is Important?

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and India

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Rules Amendment, 2006

• Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification 2020

• Environmental Impact Assessment-Achievements, Issues and Challenges

• Supreme court of India on Environment Impact Assessment (ex-post facto environmental clearance)

Govt getting ready to sell IDBI Bank, may keep some stake: Top official

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The sale of IDBI Bank “voluntary discovery” of the buyer through an open bidding process-What does this statement

means?

• Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM)-About, Under which Ministry, Role etc

• What are Public sector undertakings in India?

• Banking in India, Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and Banking Laws (Amendment Bill 2021)

• Privatization of Public Sector Banks (PSBs)-Requirement, Pros and Cons

Steam over water scheme: Allies BJP, JD(U) face off in Lok Sabha

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Jal Jeevan Mission-Know about the Scheme

• Ministry of Jal Shakti-About, Role and Mandate

• What is Centrally Sponsored Scheme?

• What is the difference between central sector scheme and centrally sponsored scheme?

TN Governor returns Bill against NEET, terms it ‘anti-poor’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021-Key Features

• Tamil Nadu’s Apprehension over National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-What are they?

Put off marital rape hearing, govt tells HC

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies I: Salient features of Indian Society, Social empowerment, Role of women and women’s organization

Key Points to Ponder:

• Delhi High Court and Constitutional validity of the ‘marital rape immunity’-Background of the Case

• What is Marital rape immunity?

• Criminalisation And Non-Criminalisation Of Marital Rape-For and Against

• IPC Section 375 of Indian Penal Code and Exception 2 to Section 375 of Indian Penal Code

• Status of Marital Rape in India-Latest Data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)

• “Doctrine of Coverture”, Article 14 and Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and Exception 2 to Section 375 of

Indian Penal Code

• Justice Verma Committee Report and Pam Rajput committee’s report ‘Status of Women in India’ on Marital Rape

• United Nations Committee on Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) on Violence against Women in India

• Government of India’s Stand on Marital Rape?

• Criminalization of Marital Rape-Does the law exists in other Countries?

The Digital Rupee

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Government Budgeting, Indian Economy, and Awareness in the fields of IT

Key Points to Ponder:

• Union budget 2022-23- The introduction of a digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

• What is a central bank digital currency (CBDC)?

• Who will launch the central bank digital currency (CBDC)?

• What does the Budget announcement mean?

• Definition of “virtual digital asset” and non-fungible token given in the Budget

• What Is the Difference Between CBDC And Cryptocurrency?

• What is crypto investment?

• Can crypto then be considered an asset?

• Cryptocurrency or Virtual Currency-what do you understand by this term?

• What is Bitcoin?

• What is Blockchain Technology and why it is associated with Bitcoin?

• The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021-Highlights

• What are the issues involving Cryptocurrency in mainstream financial Markets or simply market?

Getting the fiscal story right

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth and Government Budgeting.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Union budget 2022-23-Major Highlights

• Highlights of the budget-Focus on capital investment

• Capital Investments-Issues and Challenges ahead

• What do you understand by “Gross fixed capital formation”? is it similar to Investment?

• What is the difference between gross fixed capital formation and gross capital formation?

The Pak-China relationship

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighbourhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Pakistan and China- The initial years (From 1947 onwards)

• The 1962 India-China war and Pakistan

• Pakistan and China- Nuclear cooperation

• India-China Border Dispute-Background

• Line of Actual Control

• China’s aggressive attitude towards Indo-China Border and What impact can it have on India-China relations?

Surety bonds: Slow take-off likely as pricing, reinsurance concerns remain

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is ‘Surety Bonds’?

• Surety bonds to substitute for bank guarantees-Pros and Cons

• Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India or the IRDAI-Role

