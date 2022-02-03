UPSC CSE Key – February 3, 2022: What you need to read today

Updated: February 3, 2022 8:51:18 pm
Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 3, 2022. If you missed the February 2, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here
FRONT PAGE
Rise in capex will create jobs, bring in more investment: PM
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Main Examination: General Studies III: Government Budgeting and Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment
Key Points to Ponder:
• What do you understand by Capital Spending? How Capital spending or Capital investments impact an Economy?
• What Are Capital Expenditures (CapEx)?
• Capital Investment’s Relationship to Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
• What is the difference between Self-Reliant Economy and Self-Sufficient Economy?
• Budget 2022-2023-What is the Unique and Special about this year’s Budget?
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Budget 2022 Explained: Why FM is pushing for enhanced capex allocation
📍 ExplainSpeaking on economy | Atmanirbhar Bharat: A brief and not-so-affectionate history
CBDT chief: Changes to I-T law have huge revenue implications
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment
Key Points to Ponder:
• What are surcharges and cesses, and how do they differ?
• What is the retrospective change about cess and surcharge?
• Types of Cess levied in India
• Cess and Article 270 of the Constitution
• Taxation system in India
• Classification of Taxes
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Explained: The retrospective changes to income-tax law, how they impact you
THE CITY
Two more Ramsar sites announced on world wetlands day
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change
Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.
Key Points to Ponder:
• What is a Wetland? Why are Wetlands important?
• Wetlands Types-What are they?
• Threats to Wetlands-What are they?
• The Convention on Wetlands-Ramsar Convention
• Ramsar Sites-What are they? What is Importance of being Ramsar Site?
• ‘Montreux Record’-If a wetland of international importance is brought under the ‘Montreux Record’, what does it
imply?
• Mapwork-List of Ramsar Sites in India, Locate Khijadiya wildlife sanctuary and Bakhira wildlife sanctuary
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 HISTORY OF THE RAMSAR CONVENTION
📍 World Wetlands Day: Sanctuaries in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh listed as Ramsar sites
THE EDITORIAL PAGE
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Main Examination: General Studies III: Government Budgeting.
Key Points to Ponder:
• Budget 2022-2023-Key Highlights
• Emphasis on capital expenditure-How it will Benefit Indian Economy?
• What do you understand by ‘Fiscal consolidation’? why it is needed?
• What is Fiscal Policy and Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003?
• Budget 2022-2023-Praises and Criticisms
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 What is Fiscal Policy in India?
📍 Budget 2022 Explained: Highlights and analysis of Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: General Science
Main Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.
Key Points to Ponder:
• Artificial Intelligence (AI) given the tag of a Sunrise Technology-why?
• What is Artificial Intelligence?
• Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Pros, Cons and Future ahead
• India and Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Artificial Intelligence: AI to help you save money by analysing financial transactions, opportunities
📍 Artificial intelligence solutions built in India can serve the world
EXPRESS NETWORK
Kerala to get India’s first graphene centre
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: General Science
Key Points to Ponder:
• What is Graphene?
• Graphene-Applications, Advantages and Disadvantages
• Graphene Innovation Centre-Significance
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 graphene
EXPLAINED
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests
Key Points to Ponder:
• India and Israel marked 30 years of full diplomatic relations-Significance
• India and Israel Bilateral Relations-Historical Background
• Pegasus and India-Israel Relations
• India & the Palestinian cause
• India and Israel Relations-Shift in policy
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 What really explains India-Israel relations?
📍 Will India back Israel-Saudi formal ties? How can India benefit?
Assam-Arunachal border dispute, 1951 to now
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance
Main Examination: General Studies II: Inter-States disputes and Government policies and interventions for
development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.
Key Points to Ponder:
• Assam and Arunachal Pradesh border Dispute- Historical Background and What is the present status?
• Assam and Arunachal Pradesh border Dispute-Bone of contention: 1951
• Map Work-Lower Siang, West Kameng
• Interstate border disputes in India
• Article 263 of the Constitution of India and Interstate Border Disputes
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Inter-state Border Disputes in Northeast India
Economy
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.
Key Points to Ponder:
• Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries plus (OPEC+)-Difference
• What is the Opec+?
• Map Work-Locate Opec+ Member Countries
• OPEC+ more influential than OPEC?
• India and OPEC+
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 OPEC’s output pact proposal: How will decision affect India?
