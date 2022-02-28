UPSC CSE Key – February 28, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 28, 2022. If you missed the February 25, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

Putin orders nukes on alert after West removes Russian banks from SWIFT

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know in detail about North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)

• Post-Cold War cooperation between Russia and NATO

• Founding Act on Mutual Relations, Cooperation and Security, 1997

• Ukraine, Georgia and NATO’s Expansion since 1997

• What presence does NATO have in Eastern Europe?

• How did NATO step up defenses before the conflict?

• Why is NATO not planning to intervene in Ukraine as of now?

• Russia’s NATO problem-What is the main Issue/Issues?

• What is SWIFT?

• Excluding Russian banks from the SWIFT platform-What does the move aim to achieve?

• Map Work-Eastern European Countries

GOVT & POLITICS

Triple talaq a ‘social evil’, 80% drop in cases since law enacted: PM Modi

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by the term ‘Triple Talaq’?

• Supreme Court of India’s Verdict in Shayara Bano v. Union of India & Others

• The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019-Key Highlights

• Talaq-e-Ahsan, Talaq-e-Hasan and Talaq-e-Biddat-Three types of divorce under Islamic law and Difference between them?

• Which Type of Talaq comes under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019?

• Talaq-e-Ahsan, Talaq-e-Hasan and Talaq-e-Biddat-Present Situation, Issues and Challenges

• Article 44 of the Indian Constitution and Uniform Civil Code-Ongoing Debate

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

The Abstention

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about United Nation Security Council (UNSC)

• Who moved the resolution?

• New Delhi’s abstention from the vote on the UNSC draft resolution-Fine Balance or Loyalty towards age old friend?

• What was the resolution about?

• How did India explain its vote?

Hands Off the Hijab

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Social empowerment, communalism, regionalism & secularism.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Doctrine of Essential Practices

• What is the essential practice test?

• How diverse country like India should distinguish between matters of religion and matters other than religion?

• Supreme Court of India on definition of religion with respect to the constitution

• How judiciary has drawn a distinction between the sacred and the secular?

• Indian model of positive secularism

• Karnataka’s hijab controversy-How did it start?

• Karnataka Government on Hijab Controversy

• What Does the Indian Constitution Say on Freedom of Religion?

• Bombay High Court verdict in Fathema Hussain Sayed v Bharat Education Society

• Kerala High Court’s verdict in Fathima Thasneem vs State of Kerala

• Hijab Row- Other religious symbols like kalawa, Cross should be banned? India should follow western thought on secularism?

THE IDEAS PAGE

So that the war doesn’t hit us

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about India-Ukraine and India-Russia-Trade relations

• Economic geography of Russia and Ukraine-Countries dependent on them for Oil, Energy and food

• Ukraine Invasion-What’s at Stake for the Global Economy

• War and Impact on Indian Economy in the context of crude oil prices, inflation, Import and Exports, Current account deficit, subsidies on LPG and Kerosene

• What exactly is crude oil?

• What do you understand by Sanctions and embargoes?

• Economic sanctions on Russia-Impact

EXPLAINED

The German turnaround

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Germany’s turnaround on the SWIFT ban proposal

• Reversal of policy on arms supply

• Nord Stream 2-what is this and why it is crucial for Germany?

• USA and Europe’s role in Ukraine-Russia Conflict-Example of Energy Geopolitical Conflict?

• Importance of Ukraine for Europe

• Applicability and Relevance of the Green Marshall Plan in energy conflict between Europe and Russia

