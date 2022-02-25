UPSC CSE Key – February 25, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 25, 2022. If you missed the February 24, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

Concerns over Budget math and growth as oil tops $100, markets crash

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Effects of globalization

• General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora

• General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• Another classic example of effects of Globalisation- Russia-Ukraine conflict and its Impact

• Russia-Ukraine-Regional Conflict or Global Conflict?

• Know about India-Ukraine and India-Russia-Trade and Defence relations

• Economic geography of Russia and Ukraine-Countries dependent on them for Oil, Energy and food

• Ukraine Invasion-What’s at Stake for the Global Economy

• War and Impact on Indian Economy in the context of crude oil prices, inflation, Import and Exports, Current

account deficit, subsidies on LPG and Kerosene

• What exactly is crude oil?

• India’s stand and Position on the evolving crisis

• How India can help US and Russia to maintain ‘Peace’ in this Conflict?

• What do you understand by Sanctions and embargoes?

• Economic sanctions on Russia-Impact

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

THE IDEAS PAGE

Insufficiently green

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Union Budget 2022-2023 and Climate, Environment-Key Proposals

• National River Conservation Plan-Key Features

• Union Budget and Gati Shakti infrastructure masterplan

• Union Budget and electric vehicle policy ‘Scheme for Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicle in India

• Union Budget and Air pollution- this year budget’s biggest environmental shortfalls?

• India needs a strategic framework for green transition-reasons with some good examples

ECONOMY

When crude oil boils, everything heats up: What changes for users

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why has crude jumped?

• How will it impact the Indian economy?

• How do high oil prices impact consumers?

• What can be the impact on investor sentiment and markets?

EXPLAINED

India’s tightrope walks between the West and Russia

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India’s statement at the UN Security Council

• Partners on both sides-India-Russia and India-Ukraine-bilateral relations

• Russia-China axis and its impact on India

• Indian students in Ukraine

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE

Why Kharkiv is a major Russian target

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work-Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city

• Kharkiv’s historical importance especially for Russia

• Crimean Crisis and Kharkiv

