UPSC CSE Key – February 24, 2022: What you need to read today

ED arrests Nawab Malik on money laundering charge

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Money-laundering and its prevention.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What Is Money Laundering?

• How Money Laundering works? What do you understand by placement, layering and integration?

• Money Laundering and its impact? What influence does money laundering have on economic development?

• How does fighting money laundering help fight crime?

• Steps Taken by Government of India to Prevent Money Laundering

• Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA)-Key Points

• Prevention of Money-Laundering (Amendment) Act, 2012-Key Highlights

• Directorate of Enforcement (ED)-Role and Function

• ED comes under which Ministry or Organisation?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

The Putin pushback

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Crisis over Ukraine-Know in detail

• Russia’s recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk-Impact

• NATO: Why Russia has a problem with its eastward expansion

• ‘Geopolitics is territorial genetics — it can be tamed but never erased’-Elaborate the statement with some recent

examples

• Russia’s claim that modern Ukraine was created by Communist Russia and what are the other reasons given by

Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine?

• Nationalism, Ultra Nationalism or Jingoism in the name of history-why this trend is increasing across the world?

• Russia-Ukraine war: NATO members invoke Article 4; what is it?

• Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty (Collective Security)

• India’s stand and Position on the evolving crisis

• How India can help US and Russia to maintain ‘Peace’ in this Conflict?

• What do you understand by Sanctions and embargoes?

• Economic sanctions on Russia-Impact

Road to Natural Farming

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country, storage, transport and marketing of agricultural produce and issues and related constraints

Key Points to Ponder:

• Zero Budget Natural Farming in India-What is it and how did it come about?

• Zero Budget Natural Farming and doubling farmer’s Income

• Benefits of Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF)

• Zero Budget Natural Farming-Criticism

• National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS) on Zero Budget Natural Farming

• Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana, National Project on Organic Farming, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana-Know these

schemes

THE IDEAS PAGE

The third aircraft carrier

Syllabus:

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about India’s first aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, INS Viraat

• Know about India’s indigenously-built aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant

• Aircraft Carrier-Importance

• Indian Navy-Importance

THE WORLD

Can sanctions work?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What sanctions have been placed on Russia, and will they be effective?

• Sanctions and Sovereign debt and its impact- US, the EU and Japan have taken steps to restrict Russia’s capacity

to borrow on international markets.

• What other sanctions are to be expected?

• How Economic Sanctions Work

EXPLAINED

Early hiccups for countries’ digital currencies

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Government Budgeting, Indian Economy, and Awareness in the fields of IT

Key Points to Ponder:

• Union budget 2022-23- The introduction of a digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

• What is a central bank digital currency (CBDC)?

• Who will launch the central bank digital currency (CBDC)?

• What is a CBDC and what is the need for it?

• Which countries have launched their CBDCs or plan to do so?

• Definition of “virtual digital asset” and non-fungible token given in the Budget

• What Is the Difference Between CBDC And Cryptocurrency?

• What is crypto investment?

• Can crypto then be considered an asset?

• Cryptocurrency or Virtual Currency-what do you understand by this term?

• What is Bitcoin?

• What is Blockchain Technology and why it is associated with Bitcoin?

• The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021-Highlights

• What are the issues involving Cryptocurrency in mainstream financial Markets or simply market?

