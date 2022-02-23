UPSC CSE Key – February 23, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 23, 2022. If you missed the February 22, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Putin puts Russia on war footing, backs separatist claims in east Ukraine

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work-Donetsk and Luhansk

• Luhansk and Donetsk-Commercial Importance

• Ukraine Crisis-Know about the roots of the current crisis

• 2014 protest in Ukraine and removal of Viktor Yanukovych -why?

• Minsk Agreements in 2015-key Highlights

• Where are Russian troops being sent and why?

• Why is recognition of rebel areas dangerous?

• What happens if Russia invades?

• Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty (Collective Security)

• India’s stand in Current Ukraine Crisis

• India, Ukraine and Russia

• How India can help US and Russia to maintain ‘Peace’ in this Conflict?

• What do you understand by Sanctions and embargoes?

• Economic sanctions on Russia-Impact

• Know about Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT)

DECISION 2022

How big is insurgency threat in Manipur?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Linkages between development and spread of extremism.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Rise of insurgency in Manipur

• Ceasefire agreement

• Map Work-North East India

• What do you understand by the term ‘insurgency’?

• Insurgency, belligerency, Militancy and terrorism-Know the difference

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Trust and Loan

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Government Budgeting.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are important Features under the ‘Scheme for Financial Assistance to States for Capital Investment’?

• Budget 2022-23-Key provisions for States

• 15th Finance Commission Report-Key Highlights

• Know the terms- ‘Fiscal Rectitude’, ‘Capital Expenditure’, ‘Grants in Aid’, Capital Investments, Capital Assets,

‘Revenue Buoyancy’, Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

• Article 293 (3) of Indian Constitution

• Centre-state relations: legislative, executive and financial powers between the centre and the states

WTO TRIPS

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate

Key Points to Ponder:

• Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Right (TRIPS) Agreement-Background

• What is Intellectual Property?

• Intellectual Property Rights-Classification

• Trade Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Right (TRIPS)-Significance

THE IDEAS PAGE

The fiscal rethink

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Government Budgeting.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are the challenges facing the Indian Economy?

• Standout feature of Budget 2022-23-what are they?

• How is this strategy different from what has been done by countries such as the US, UK and EU?

• Will the capex push in the Budget succeed?

• Is there a pattern emerging in Union Budget 2022-2023?

• Know the terms- ‘Fiscal Rectitude’, ‘Capital Expenditure’, ‘Grants in Aid’, Capital Investments, Capital Assets,

‘Revenue Buoyancy’, Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

• What do you understand by term ‘Fiscal Consolidation’ and Fiscal Deficit?

Indignity made invisible

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources

Key Points to Ponder:

• International Labour Organization (ILO) distinguishes three forms of manual scavenging-What are they?

• Socio-Economic Caste Census of 2011 data on Manual Scavengers-Know the data

• Manual Scavenging and Discrimination-Need to Eliminate Manual Scavenging

• Constitution of India on Discrimination-Article 15, Article 17 and Article 21

• Human Dignity-Components of Dignified Life?

• Laws Related to Manual Scavenging- The Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines

(Prohibition) Act 1993, The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act 2013

• Supreme Court in Safai Karamchari Andolan Vs Union of India 2014

• Government Initiatives for removal and rehabilitation of Manual Scavengers

• Failure to Eliminate Manual Scavenging-Why?

