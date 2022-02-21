UPSC CSE Key – February 21, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 21, 2022. If you missed the February 18, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

Centre’s loans for capex push ties our hands, say Opp states

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Government Budgeting.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are important Features under the ‘Scheme for Financial Assistance to States for Capital Investment’?

• Budget 2022-23-Key provisions for States

• What do you understand by term ‘Fiscal Consolidation’ and Fiscal Deficit?

• Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for NorthEast (PM-DevINE)-Key Highlights

• Know the terms- ‘Fiscal Rectitude’, ‘Capital Expenditure’, ‘Grants in Aid’, Capital Investments, Capital Assets,

‘Revenue Buoyancy’, Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme

• Article 293 (3) of Indian Constitution

• Centre-state relations: legislative, executive and financial powers between the centre and the states

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Palanivel Thiaga Rajan interview: Power being taken from states to the Union, creating complexity

Singed last yr, Simlipal reserve villagers vigilant as fire season approaches again

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map work-Simlipal National Park and Tiger reserve

• The 2021 Simlipal forest fires-Background and its impact

• What do you understand by ‘Forest Fires’? What is the Cause of Forest Fires?

• Vulnerability of India’s Forests to Fires

• Preparedness mechanism and disaster mitigation for forest fires in India

• National Action Plan on Forest Fires (NAPFF) 2018 and Forest Fire Prevention and Management Scheme.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Why forest fires break out in the spring, and why they have been so frequent this year

GOVT & POLITICS

Jaishankar on China debt diplomacy: Make informed decisions

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by ‘Debt-trap diplomacy’?

• Neo-colonialism and Debt diplomacy-how they are related?

• What do you understand by Neo-colonialism?

• China’s predatory lending practices to developing nations-why it is seen as debt trap diplomacy?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Debt Trap Diplomacy

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

After the harvest

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Issues of buffer stocks and food security, Food processing and related industries in India

Key Points to Ponder:

• India’s total food grains production for 2021-22

• Cropping seasons of India- Kharif & Rabi

• What are the policy concerns emerging from total food grains production data

• Food grains production and total storage capacity available with Food Corporation of India (FCI), Central

Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and the State Agencies (both owned and hired capacity)

• Food Processing Industry in India-Issues and Challenges

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Online tracking of food grains from April to help cut storage cost

THE IDEAS PAGE

EU in the Indo-Pacific

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific-Key Highlights

• The Term ‘Indo-Pacific’-What does it mean? Define this term in Geopolitical and in geographical context.

• Importance of Indo-Pacific region for India

• India’s Indo-Pacific strategy

• Indo-Pacific Strategy document by the USA-Key Proposal

• India, China, USA, EU and Importance of Indo-Pacific Region

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 An Assessment of the European Union’s Indo-Pacific Strategy

EXPLAINED

China’s revisionism on 1962

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India-China Relations during Nehruvian Era

• The 1962 India-China War-Background

• India-China Border Dispute-Background

• Line of Actual Control

• China’s aggressive attitude towards Indo-China Border and What impact can it have on India-China relations?

• Changing dynamics in Indo-China relationships-what are the points of irritation in recent scenario?

• Jingoism and not pragmatism nowadays dominate bilateral relations of India with her Neighbours -do you think so?

Attest your opinion with few examples

• Resolving the Sino-Indian imbroglio-How?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Dealing with China

📍 ‘China’s relationship with India lies in India’s external environment’

Presidential Fleet Review: what Navy displays, and why it is significant

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the President’s Fleet Review?

• Exercise Milan and President’s Fleet Review-same or different from each other?

• Importance of Presidential Fleet Review

• Do all naval ships participate?

• What else happens in the fleet review?

• How many of these reviews have been held?

• What is its significance?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Largest ever MILAN naval exercise will have frigates, destroyers and other ships participating; Know more

THE WORLD

Nepal tables US deal in Parliament amid protests

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) pact between USA and Nepal-What is the Controversy?

• Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)-Objective

• USA and MCC with other nations

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 The MCC and Nepal’s Strategic Ties With the US

Rohingya genocide case hearings to resume

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations, Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who are Rohingyas?

• International Provisions to Protect the Rights of Rohingyas

• What is Difference between migrants and refugees?

• International Court of Justice (ICJ)-Background, Jurisdiction and Functioning

• Limitation on the Functioning of International Court of Justice (ICJ)

• International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice (ICJ)-Difference

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Who are the Rohingya?

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.