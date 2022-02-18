UPSC CSE Key – February 18, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 18, 2022. If you missed the February 17, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Police want to identify suspect via Aadhaar, Delhi HC seeks UIDAI report

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

• How Aadhar and UIDAI related?

• Aadhar is issued by whom?

• Unique identification and Aadhar-How this unique identification are achieved?

• Aadhar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019-key provisions

• Aadhar, Data sovereignty and Data protection

• Aadhar details can be shared with security agencies?

• Data protection and National security-point of conflicts

📍 What is Aadhar

📍 Aadhar biometric data cannot be used for crime investigations, UIDAI clarifies

SC sets aside HC order staying Haryana law on 75% job quota

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020-Key Provisions

• The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020-Illogical legislation or rationale move by legislators?

• Job Reservation for Locals-Need or Politics?

• Job Reservation for Locals against the Article 14, Article 15, Article 16 and Article 19 of the Constitution?

📍 Haryana House clears Bill to reserve 75% pvt sector jobs for locals

Accrediting colleges, varsities

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC)?

• National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Procedure?

• How NAAC helps an educational institution and its students?

• How many institutions in India are accredited?

• Why are so few institutes accredited?

• What is Paramarsh Scheme?

• What NAAC examines for provisional accreditation for colleges (PAC)?

• National Education Policy (NEP) 2020-Highlights

📍 National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC)

Hijacked by hijab

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Social empowerment, communalism, regionalism & secularism.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Doctrine of Essential Practices

• What is the essential practice test?

• How diverse country like India should distinguish between matters of religion and matters other than religion?

• Supreme Court of India on definition of religion with respect to the constitution

• How judiciary has drawn a distinction between the sacred and the secular?

• Indian model of positive secularism

• Karnataka’s hijab controversy-How did it start?

• Karnataka Government on Hijab Controversy

• What Does the Indian Constitution Say on Freedom of Religion?

• Bombay High Court verdict in Fathema Hussain Sayed v Bharat Education Society

• Kerala High Court’s verdict in Fathima Thasneem vs State of Kerala

• Hijab Row- Other religious symbols like kalawa, Cross should be banned? India should follow western thought on

secularism?

📍 Sabarimala order: What is the ‘essentiality’ test in religious practice?

Checklist for digital currency

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Government Budgeting, Indian Economy, and Awareness in the fields of IT

Key Points to Ponder:

• Union budget 2022-23- The introduction of a digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

• What is a central bank digital currency (CBDC)?

• Who will launch the central bank digital currency (CBDC)?

• What does the Budget announcement mean?

• Definition of “virtual digital asset” and non-fungible token given in the Budget

• What Is the Difference Between CBDC And Cryptocurrency?

• What is crypto investment?

• Can crypto then be considered an asset?

• Cryptocurrency or Virtual Currency-what do you understand by this term?

• What is Bitcoin?

• What is Blockchain Technology and why it is associated with Bitcoin?

• The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021-Highlights

• What are the issues involving Cryptocurrency in mainstream financial Markets or simply market?

📍 Explained: What is the Digital Rupee announced by Sitharaman in Budget?

📍 Explained: Digital currencies and how they work

RE push: Green hydrogen plants to get free inter-state power transmission

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is green hydrogen?

• Hydrogen and its Types

• How green hydrogen differs from traditional emissions-intensive ‘grey’ hydrogen and blue hydrogen?

• National Hydrogen Mission-Key Provisions

• How is the policy set to boost domestic production of green hydrogen production?

• What are the facilities to boost export of green hydrogen and ammonia?

📍 Explained: What is the government’s green hydrogen policy?

📍 Ministry of Power notifies Green Hydrogen/ Green Ammonia Policy

