UPSC CSE Key – February 17, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 17, 2022. If you missed the February 16, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

India, UAE to sign trade pact on Friday

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement?

• India-UAE Economic Relations-Key Points

• What is Definition of trade given by WTO?

• What is Free Trade Agreement (FTA)?

• Know about other types of trade agreements like Bilateral investment treaty (BIT), Preferential Trade Area, Single

market, Customs Union etc.

• What is Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP)?

• Trade Relations and Balance of Power theory

• Map Work-UAE (Seven Emirates)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Trans-Pacific Partnership versus Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership: Control of Membership and Agenda Setting

📍 Joint Press Statement on the Launch of Negotiations for the India – United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)

GOVT & POLITICS

Environmental sustainability only possible through climate justice: PM

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Climate Justice-why in news?

• World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS)-Origin and Relevance

• Features of the World Sustainable Development Summit 2022

• Know about The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI)

• Lighting a Billion Lives initiative and Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) by TERI

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 The Energy and Resources Institute

First coordinator for national maritime security appointed, to report to NSA

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Internal Security and challenges to internal security

Key Points to Ponder:

• National Maritime Security Coordinator-Role and Importance

• National Security Council (NSC) in India-significance

• National Security Advisor (NSA)-Role

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Reassigning roles for national security

EXPRESS NETWORK

So many religious symbols, why single out hijab: Petitioners to HC

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Social empowerment, communalism, regionalism & secularism.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Indian model of positive secularism

• Karnataka’s hijab controversy-How did it start?

• Karnataka Government on Hijab Controversy

• What Does the Indian Constitution Say on Freedom of Religion?

• Bombay High Court verdict in Fathema Hussain Sayed v Bharat Education Society

• Kerala High Court’s verdict in Fathima Thasneem vs State of Kerala

• Hijab Row- Other religious symbols like kalawa, Cross should be banned? India should follow western thought on secularism?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 The Girls at the College Gate

EXPLAINED

Ukraine: why Germany matters

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Nord Stream 2-what is this and why it is crucial for Germany?

• USA and Europe’s role in Ukraine-Russia Conflict-Example of Energy Geopolitical Conflict?

• Importance of Ukraine for Europe

• Applicability and Relevance of the Green Marshall Plan in energy conflict between Europe and Russia

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 The Geopolitics of Energy Transition: A Guide for Policymakers, Executives, and Investors

📍 Ukraine on the brink

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

NSE’s Failures

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location case?

• What happened after the allegation of unfair access in algo trading at the NSE came to light?

• What does the latest SEBI adjudication order mean for NSE?

• What Is the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)?

• Benefits of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)

• Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE)-difference

• The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)– Role, Objective, Structure and Functions

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: The NSE co-location case investigation, and what SEBI’s new order means

THE WORLD

With novel treatment, woman becomes third person to be cured of HIV

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about human immunodeficiency virus

• Cord blood (umbilical cord blood) importance in HIV treatment

• Previous HIV cures

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Woman Becomes Third Person to Be Cured of HIV After Researchers Use New Stem Cell Method

ECONOMY

Green hydrogen: Policy for producers this week

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Key Points to Ponder:

• Hydrogen and its Types

• What is green hydrogen and why do we need it?

• How green hydrogen differs from traditional emissions-intensive ‘grey’ hydrogen and blue hydrogen?

• National Hydrogen Energy Mission (NHM) -Key Highlights

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 What is green hydrogen and why do we need it? An expert explains

📍 Running cars on hydrogen: A look at India’s National Hydrogen Mission

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.