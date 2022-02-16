UPSC CSE Key – February 16, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 16, 2022. If you missed the February 15, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

First blink signal: Putin says partial pullback

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• Russia and Ukraine-Historic relations

• Know about 1991 Crimean sovereignty referendum

• 2014 protest in Ukraine and removal of Viktor Yanukovych -why?

• Minsk Agreements in 2015-key Highlights

• What Is Russia’s Demand? Why is Putin threatening war with Ukraine? Why Russia is Building up its military

presence along the Ukraine border? What is the likelihood of war?

• Why is the U.S.A so alarmed? USA-Russia and Ukraine Crisis?

• Ukraine’s Strategic Position-Locate on Map

• Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)-About, Member Countries, Mandate and Headquarters

• Strategic Location of Crimea-why it matters to Russia?

• Ukraine, NATO, USA and Russia- where is this Heading?

• Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty (Collective Security)

• India’s stand in Current Ukraine Crisis

• India, Ukraine and Russia

• How India can help US and Russia to maintain ‘Peace’ in this Conflict?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Recognise separatist areas as free: Russian Duma tells Putin

📍 ‘Joining NATO stays a desire, but may be only a dream’

EXPRESS NETWORK

ED to begin probe against ABG Shipyard

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: money-laundering and its prevention.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Money Laundering?

• How Money Laundering works? What do you understand by placement, layering and integration?

• Money Laundering and its impact? (Tips: Do Multidimensional brainstorming)

• Steps Taken by Government of India to Prevent Money Laundering

• Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA)-Key Points

• Prevention of Money-Laundering (Amendment) Act, 2012-Key Highlights

• Directorate of Enforcement (ED)-Role and Function

• ED comes under which Ministry or Organisation?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 No effort to delay ABG Shipyard case: SBI

📍 Rs 22,000 crore loan fraud: CBI issues lookout circulars against ABG Shipyard directors

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Dharma under siege

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Social empowerment, communalism, regionalism & secularism.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Karnataka’s hijab controversy-How did it start?

• Karnataka Government on Hijab Controversy

• What Does the Indian Constitution Say on Freedom of Religion?

• Bombay High Court verdict in Fathema Hussain Sayed v Bharat Education Society

• Kerala High Court’s verdict in Fathima Thasneem vs State of Kerala

• Hijab Row- Other religious display like kalawa, Cross should be banned? India should follow western thought on

secularism?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Courts rulings on hijab

📍 There’s an echo of the Shah Bano case in the hijab controversy

THE IDEAS PAGE

The key driver of self-reliance

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Where does India stand in terms of spending on research and development (R&D)?

• What do you understand by Gross Domestic Expenditure on R&D (GERD)?

• Reasons for low R&D spending in India

• What is the difference between Self-Reliant Economy and Self-Sufficient Economy?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Reducing welfare spending right now is a dangerous gamble

EXPLAINED

The Ravidassia identity

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about Ravidassia religion or the Ravidas Panth

• Know about Guru Ravidass and his Philosophy

• Who are the Ravidassias?

• How was the Dera Sachkhand Ballan established?

• What is the significance of Guru Ravidas Jayanti?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: The Ravidassias of Punjab

Constitutional provision for curbing freedoms

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure, devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is public order?

• How does it relate to the hijab ban?

• How has the state responded?

• How has public order been interpreted by courts?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 How the Seventh Schedule affects delivery of public goods

