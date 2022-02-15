UPSC CSE Key – February 15, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 15, 2022. If you missed the February 14, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Inflation over comfort range of 6%; no need for alarm: RBI

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Inflation and Various Types of Inflation

• Causes of Inflation

• Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• What do you understand by Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index?

• What is CPI-based Inflation or Retail Inflation

• New Standard for Measuring Inflation in India and Old Standard for Measuring Inflation-Key Differences

• Impact of Money Supply on an Economy-Inflation or Deflation?

• Steps or Measures Taken by GOI to Control Inflation

• National Statistical Office (NSO)-About, Vision, Mandate and Role

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explain Speaking: Why (gentle) policymakers prefer retail (over wholesale) inflation

📍 What is Consumer Price Index (CPI) Inflation?

ISRO places 3 satellites in orbit in first launch of 2022

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are Earth Observation Satellite (EOS)?

• What is EOS-04?

• What other satellites are being launched-INSPIREsat-1 and INS-2TD

• How many satellites does India have in space?

• Know about ISRO

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Isro successfully launches EOS-04, two other satellites Monday morning

The new Look East policy

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Term ‘Indo-Pacific’-What does it mean? Define this term in Geopolitical and in geographical context.

• Importance of Indo-Pacific region for India

• India’s Indo-Pacific strategy

• Indo-Pacific Strategy document by the USA-Key Proposal

• Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)

• India and Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)

• India-China and Indo-Pacific

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 What’s in a Name? India’s Role in the Indo-Pacific

Insuring India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Initial Public Offer?

• LIC IPO-About

• Know about Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)?

• What is the size and position of LIC in insurance market?

• How does LIC fit into the overall disinvestment roadmap?

• IPO could bring transparency to LIC’s operations-How?

• What benefits can be expected through the IPO?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: The biggest LIC IPO that the government is set to launch

📍 Explained: What LIC’s mega IPO means for govt, investors and corporation

Myth of the trickle-down

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Trickle-down concept in the Economy- What do you understand by this?

• Trickle-down policy in the Economy-why it failed most of the time?

• What author is trying to say through the statement “Indian economy is suffering from a chronic “demand-side”

problem”

• Rise in Unemployment in India-reasons

• Political divisions by religion, caste and its impact on the Indian economy

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Reducing welfare spending right now is a dangerous gamble

India-Australia interim trade agreement & FTA

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• Early harvest trade agreement between India and Australia-Key highlights

• How has the Quad impacted trade relations between India and Australia?

• What other Free Trade Agreements is India currently negotiating?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Trade Talk: Interim trade deal soon ahead of India-Australia FTA

