UPSC CSE Key – February 14, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 14, 2022. If you missed the February 7, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

LIC files papers, set for biggest Indian IPO ever

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Initial Public Offer?

• LIC IPO-About

• Know about Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)?

• What is the size and position of LIC in insurance market?

• How does LIC fit into the overall disinvestment roadmap?

• IPO could bring transparency to LIC’s operations-How?

• What benefits can be expected through the IPO?

📍 Explained: The biggest LIC IPO that the government is set to launch

EXPRESS NETWORK

Institutes that complete one year can seek provisional NAAC accreditation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC)?

• National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) Procedure?

• What is Paramarsh Scheme?

• What NAAC examines for provisional accreditation for colleges (PAC)?

• National Education Policy (NEP) 2020-Highlights

📍 National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC)

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Dealing with China

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know About- Line of Actual Control (LAC)

• Changing dynamics in Indo-China relationships-what are the points of irritation in recent scenario?

• Jingoism and not pragmatism nowadays dominate bilateral relations of India with her Neighbours -do you think so?

Attest your opinion with few examples

• Resolving the Sino-Indian imbroglio-How? (Hint: Given in the article)

📍 ‘China’s relationship with India lies in India’s external environment’

THE IDEAS PAGE

Climate smart agriculture

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by ‘Climate-Smart Agriculture’?

• 2070 carbon neutrality target set by India at the CoP26-Highlights

• Amrit Kaal: What Does It Mean & its Genesis?

• Agriculture and Climate Change-How Agriculture impacts Climate in Long-term?

• Know about National GHG inventory

• Steps to achieve “climate smart” agriculture?

📍 Climate-Smart Agriculture

EXPRESS NETWORK

Govt approves Rs 26,275 crore plan for police modernization

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why Police Reforms is needed?

• Various Committees and Commissions on Police Reforms

• What are the Issues and Challenges associated with Police Forces?

• Know About-National Policy and Action Plan’ for combating LWE

• Modernisation of Police Force Scheme- Highlights

• Supreme Court in the landmark Prakash Singh case (2006) gave seven directives on police reforms-What are they?

EXPLAINED

Issues in uniform civil code

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution, Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Hindu Code Bill?

• Article 44 of the Constitution and Uniform Civil Code?

• What is a Uniform Civil Code?

• What are more important-fundamental rights or directive principles?

• Does India not already have a uniform code in civil matters?

• Is there one common personal law for any religious community governing all its members?

Function & significance of ISRO’s EOS-04 satellite

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the EOS-04 all about?

• What other satellites are being launched-INSPIREsat-1 and INS-2TD

• How many satellites does India have in space?

• Know about ISRO

