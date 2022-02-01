UPSC CSE Key – February 1, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for February 1, 2022. If you missed the January 31, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Buoyant tax mop-up frees fiscal space for spending

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Government Budgeting.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Economic Survey? (Hint: An annual report card of the economy, which is presented a day before the

budget)

• Who prepares the Economic Survey? (Hint: Chief economic advisor (CEA), if CEA post is Vacant then who?)

• Why is it presented a day before the Budget?

• What is the significance of the Economic Survey?

• Difference between Economic Survey and Union Budget?

• Understand these terms-Tax Buoyancy, Non-tax revenue, Capital expenditure

• What is Barbell Strategy?

• Key Word- “Agile Approach”

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Why growth in FY23 is pegged at just 8-8.5%

📍 Economic Survey: From 38 pages to nearly 900, and now down to 413

📍 What Is the Barbell Strategy?

📍 Explained: What the Economic Survey says

Digital trail points to Pegasus, state role: Experts told SC panel

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Basics of Cyber Security

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by “Digital privacy”?

• The pros and cons of a digitizing world

• What is Pegasus Software? How does it work?

• How is Pegasus different from another spyware?

• What kind of devices are vulnerable and What information can be compromised?

• Types of Cyber Attacks

• Pegasus in India-What is the Controversy?

• Snooping and Surveillance in the name of National Security-Where to draw the line?

• Justice Raveendran Committee appointed by Supreme Court

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Digital privacy comes at a price. Here’s how to protect it

📍 Explained: How Pegasus spyware infects a device; what data may be compromised

📍 COURT & PEGASUS

Anti-India protests in mind, Maldives plans new law to curb unrest

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India – Maldives Relations-Historical Background and Present Situation

• Map Work-Maldives

• Geo-Strategic Importance of Maldives to India

• India – Maldives-Major issues in Bilateral Relations

• Why ‘India-Out Campaign’ in Maldives? Why anti-India sentiments are rising in Maldives?

• What Steps India has taken in the recent years to ensure friendly relations with Maldives?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: What is behind the ‘India Out’ campaign in the Maldives?

📍 Explained: What Yameen’s acquittal means for India-Maldives relations

📍 Maldives: COVID19 brings out best again in India relations

PARLIAMENT

MGNREGS jobs still higher than pre-Covid levels: Economic Survey

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes

Key Points to Ponder:

• Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)-Key Objectives

• What are the eligibility criteria for receiving the benefits under MGNREGA scheme?

• Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)-Nodal Ministry

• COVID-19 pandemic and MGNREGA

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 MGNREGA in need

📍 10 years of MGNREGA: How an idea became a necessity and now the nation’s pride

GOVT & POLITICS

State panels asked to help prepare school syllabus with NEP features

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• National Education Policy 2020-Key Highlights

• Education in India-Background

• National Policy on Education 1986 and National Education Policy 2020-Key Difference

• Education and Provisions given in the Indian Constitution (Article 45, Article 21A and Right to Education Act

2009)

• Kothari commission and National Educational Policy 1968

• Various other Commission and Committees on Education in India

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: India’s National Education Policy, 2020

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Ramp Up Support

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Government Budgeting.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Economic Survey 2021-Major Issues in the Survey

• What Survey says about India and macro-economic stability?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Economic Survey: Key challenges and concerns for Indian economy

📍 The room to grow

THE IDEAS PAGE

Doing business in a new world

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• Geopolitical Stature of India-Post Pandemic

• Edward Luttwak, Geoeconomics, and Economic Globalisation.

• What is Geoeconomics?

• Relationship between Geopolitics and Geoeconomics?

• What is “Economic nationalism”?

EXPRESS NETWORK

Tracking NCAP: Marginal dip in pollution levels, states not spending enough funds

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• National Clean Air Program (NCAP) 2019-Key Features

• National Green Tribunal-Role and Mandate

• National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) Directives to NACP

• National Clean Air Program (NCAP) and Target to bring down pollution by 2024-Initiatives taken

• What is Particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5)?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Clean Air Programme: how Centre plans to wage a ‘war against pollution’

EXPLAINED

What the Survey says

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Government Budgeting.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Economic Survey of 2021-22 on inflation, global liquidity measures, and rising energy prices to detail the risks

for the economy going ahead.

• Economic Survey of 2021-22 on fiscal space

• Economic Survey of 2021-22 on growth supported vaccine coverage, supply-side reforms and easing of regulations,

robust export growth, and the availability of fiscal space.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Economic Survey 2021-2022

📍 For ease of doing biz, focus set on ‘process reforms’, easing exit norms

