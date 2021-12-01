UPSC CSE Key – December 1, 2021: Here’s what you need to read today

(Note: this topic is further covered in Explained section and Editorial segment in today’s edition of The Indian Express)



Syllabus: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key points to ponder:

* Growth rate of 8.4 per cent in July-September, the second quarter of financial year 2021-22

* National Statistical office

* Meaning of GDP at Constant Prices

* Meaning and importance of terms like Private Final Consumption Expenditure, Gross Fixed Capital Formation, Gross Value Added

Naidu sticks to suspension; Opp to continue protests



Syllabus: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

Key points to ponder:

* Rajya Sabha chairman

* Parliament session

* Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha

* Rule 256 from Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in RS

* Article 83 of the Constitution

* Article 85 (1) of the Constitution

* Article 85 (2)(a) of the Constitution

* Principles of natural justice.

Demographic balance upset in border states: BSF DG on 50-km rule



Syllabus: Security challenges and their management in border areas – linkages of organized crime with terrorism, Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate

Key points to ponder:

Border Security Force- Organisation, Mandate and its role

Recent MHA Enhanced the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF)- implications

Issues and Challenges ahead

Other important articles: The implications of enhancement of jurisdiction

Govt studying how to handle crypto ads: Nirmala



Syllabus: Awareness in the fields of IT and money-laundering and its prevention.

Key points to ponder:

Digital currencies

Difference between Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin and Blockchain

The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021

Advertising Standards Council of India- Role and Mandate

Other important articles:

Explained: How digital currencies work

Cryptocurrencies in India: A look at the journey

From Express Explained section

How to read Q2 GDP data

Syllabus: Indian Economy

Key points to ponder:

What are the takeaways from the GDP data?

What are the takeaways from the GVA data?

Policy Implications

Editorials and Opinions

Editorial: Capital Gains

Syllabus: Indian Economy

Key points to ponder:

Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF)

Private consumption expenditure

Gross value added (GVA)

Counter cyclical fiscal policy

Follow the science



Syllabus: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health

Key points to ponder:

Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus

Delta variant

Precautionary measures

Important article:

Explained: What we know so far about Omicron variant of Covid-19

The demographic twist



Syllabus: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

Demographic Dividend

National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5)

Total fertility rate (TFR)

Comparison between Northern and southern states

Comparison between India and China

Issues and Challenges

Driving into the future



Syllabus: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key points to ponder:

India’s Commitment to reduce Carbon Emission like recent advocacy of five elements for climate change- “Panchamrit” at the recently concluded COP26 in Glasgow

Transportation revolution

Transition to electric mobility- pros and cons

Various Government measures such as remodeled Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme for the consumer side to production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC)

Issues and Challenges ahead

Tech watch – Social media content

‘No consent, no tweet of individual media’



Syllabus: Challenges to internal security through communication networks, role of media and social networking sites in internal security challenges, basics of cyber security

Key points to ponder:

Anti-Harassment Policies

Privacy and Security Concern

Right to Privacy

Committee of Experts on a Data Protection Framework for India led by Justice BN Srikrishna

Social Media Regulation in India