UPSC CSE Key – December 1, 2021: Here’s what you need to read today

Updated: December 1, 2021 5:09:00 pm
Riding consumption and farm uptick, economy grows at 8.4% in 2nd quarter
(Note: this topic is further covered in Explained section and Editorial segment in today’s edition of The Indian Express)
Syllabus: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment
Key points to ponder:
* Growth rate of 8.4 per cent in July-September, the second quarter of financial year 2021-22
* National Statistical office
* Meaning of GDP at Constant Prices
* Meaning and importance of terms like Private Final Consumption Expenditure, Gross Fixed Capital Formation, Gross Value Added
Naidu sticks to suspension; Opp to continue protests
Syllabus: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.
Key points to ponder:
* Rajya Sabha chairman
* Parliament session
* Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha
* Rule 256 from Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in RS
* Article 83 of the Constitution
* Article 85 (1) of the Constitution
* Article 85 (2)(a) of the Constitution
* Principles of natural justice.
Demographic balance upset in border states: BSF DG on 50-km rule
Syllabus: Security challenges and their management in border areas – linkages of organized crime with terrorism, Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate
Key points to ponder:
Border Security Force- Organisation, Mandate and its role
Recent MHA Enhanced the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF)- implications
Issues and Challenges ahead
Other important articles: The implications of enhancement of jurisdiction
Govt studying how to handle crypto ads: Nirmala
Syllabus: Awareness in the fields of IT and money-laundering and its prevention.
Key points to ponder:
Digital currencies
Difference between Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin and Blockchain
The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021
Advertising Standards Council of India- Role and Mandate
Other important articles:
Explained: How digital currencies work
Cryptocurrencies in India: A look at the journey
From Express Explained section
Syllabus: Indian Economy
Key points to ponder:
What are the takeaways from the GDP data?
What are the takeaways from the GVA data?
Policy Implications
Editorials and Opinions
Syllabus: Indian Economy
Key points to ponder:
Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF)
Private consumption expenditure
Gross value added (GVA)
Counter cyclical fiscal policy
Follow the science
Syllabus: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health
Key points to ponder:
Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus
Delta variant
Precautionary measures
Important article:
Explained: What we know so far about Omicron variant of Covid-19
The demographic twist
Syllabus: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.
Key Points to Ponder:
Demographic Dividend
National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5)
Total fertility rate (TFR)
Comparison between Northern and southern states
Comparison between India and China
Issues and Challenges
Driving into the future
Syllabus: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.
Key points to ponder:
India’s Commitment to reduce Carbon Emission like recent advocacy of five elements for climate change- “Panchamrit” at the recently concluded COP26 in Glasgow
Transportation revolution
Transition to electric mobility- pros and cons
Various Government measures such as remodeled Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme for the consumer side to production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC)
Issues and Challenges ahead
Tech watch – Social media content
‘No consent, no tweet of individual media’
Syllabus: Challenges to internal security through communication networks, role of media and social networking sites in internal security challenges, basics of cyber security
Key points to ponder:
Anti-Harassment Policies
Privacy and Security Concern
Right to Privacy
Committee of Experts on a Data Protection Framework for India led by Justice BN Srikrishna
Social Media Regulation in India
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest UPSC Current Affairs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-