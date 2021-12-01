scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
UPSC CSE Key – December 1, 2021: Here's what you need to read today

Starting today, The Indian Express UPSC Key will help you prepare for the civil service and other competitive examinations with cues on how to read and understand content from the most authoritative news source in India.

Written by Priya Shukla | Hyderabad |
Updated: December 1, 2021 5:09:00 pm
upsc key 2021, upsc key december 1 2021, indian express news analysis dec 1, indian express the hindu news analysis 2021UPSC Key 2021: Here's what you should be reading from the December 1 edition of The Indian Express

Riding consumption and farm uptick, economy grows at 8.4% in 2nd quarter

(Note: this topic is further covered in Explained section and Editorial segment in today’s edition of The Indian Express)

Syllabus: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment
Key points to ponder:

* Growth rate of 8.4 per cent in July-September, the second quarter of financial year 2021-22
* National Statistical office
* Meaning of GDP at Constant Prices
* Meaning and importance of terms like Private Final Consumption Expenditure, Gross Fixed Capital Formation, Gross Value Added

Naidu sticks to suspension; Opp to continue protests

Syllabus: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these.

Key points to ponder:
* Rajya Sabha chairman
* Parliament session
* Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha
* Rule 256 from Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in RS
* Article 83 of the Constitution
* Article 85 (1) of the Constitution
* Article 85 (2)(a) of the Constitution
* Principles of natural justice.

Demographic balance upset in border states: BSF DG on 50-km rule

Syllabus: Security challenges and their management in border areas – linkages of organized crime with terrorism, Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate

Key points to ponder:
Border Security Force- Organisation, Mandate and its role
Recent MHA Enhanced the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF)- implications
Issues and Challenges ahead
Other important articles: The implications of enhancement of jurisdiction

Govt studying how to handle crypto ads: Nirmala

Syllabus: Awareness in the fields of IT and money-laundering and its prevention.
Key points to ponder:
Digital currencies
Difference between Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin and Blockchain
The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021
Advertising Standards Council of India- Role and Mandate
Other important articles:
Explained: How digital currencies work
Cryptocurrencies in India: A look at the journey

From Express Explained section

How to read Q2 GDP data

Syllabus: Indian Economy
Key points to ponder:
What are the takeaways from the GDP data?
What are the takeaways from the GVA data?
Policy Implications

Editorials and Opinions

Editorial: Capital Gains

Syllabus: Indian Economy
Key points to ponder:
Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF)
Private consumption expenditure
Gross value added (GVA)
Counter cyclical fiscal policy

Follow the science

Syllabus: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health
Key points to ponder:
Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus
Delta variant
Precautionary measures
Important article:
Explained: What we know so far about Omicron variant of Covid-19

The demographic twist

Syllabus: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.
Key Points to Ponder:
Demographic Dividend
National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5)
Total fertility rate (TFR)
Comparison between Northern and southern states
Comparison between India and China
Issues and Challenges

Driving into the future

Syllabus: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.
Key points to ponder:
India’s Commitment to reduce Carbon Emission like recent advocacy of five elements for climate change- “Panchamrit” at the recently concluded COP26 in Glasgow
Transportation revolution
Transition to electric mobility- pros and cons
Various Government measures such as remodeled Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme for the consumer side to production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC)
Issues and Challenges ahead

Tech watch – Social media content

‘No consent, no tweet of individual media’

Syllabus: Challenges to internal security through communication networks, role of media and social networking sites in internal security challenges, basics of cyber security
Key points to ponder:
Anti-Harassment Policies
Privacy and Security Concern
Right to Privacy
Committee of Experts on a Data Protection Framework for India led by Justice BN Srikrishna
Social Media Regulation in India

