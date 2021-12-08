UPSC CSE Key – December 8, 2021: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for December 8, 2021. If you missed the December 7, 2021 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

FRONT PAGE

📍 India ‘very unequal’, top 10% hold 57% of national income: Inequality Report

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Issues relating to poverty and hunger.

Key Points to Ponder:

• World inequality Report 2022-Key Highlights like ‘global inequalities seem to be about as great today as they were at the peak of Western imperialism in the early 20th century’

• World Inequality Report 2022-Key Highlights related to India

• Gender related Inequality given in the report

• Reasons for increasing Inequality in world and in India

• World Inequality Lab

• Difference between World inequality report and inequality index.

• Multi-dimensional Poverty Index (MPI) by NITI Aayog

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 WORLD INEQUALITY REPORT 2022

IN PARLIAMENT

📍 Rural tourism roadmap formulated: Govt

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• National Strategy and Roadmap for Rural Tourism-Need and Importance

• Swadesh Darshan Scheme and Thematic Circuits

• PRASHAD Scheme

• Central sector scheme and Centrally Sponsored Scheme-Difference

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 What is Centrally Sponsored Scheme?

📍 Ministry of Tourism is developing 15 thematic circuits in the country for the development of tourism – Shri Prahlad Singh Patel

EXPRESS NETWORK



📍 DRDO successfully tests missile to be deployed on Naval warships



Syllabus:



Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Surface-to-air-missile?

• Difference between short, Medium and Long-range Surface to Air Missile

• What is Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM)?

• Examples of Important Surface to Air Missiles Like Akash

📍 Assamese poet, Konkani novelist are winners of Jnanpith Award



Syllabus:



Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Jnanpith Award

• Rules and selection process

• Bharatiya Jnanpith

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

📍 Back to classrooms

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Opening of Schools and COVID-19

• Survey by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in June-July 2021

• Critical facet of educational institutions

• World Health Organisation on Schools reopening

• Why Schools are Important esp. in the context of post pandemic Scenario?

• Online or Offline Education

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 The COVID-19 pandemic has changed education forever. This is how

📍 ASER 2021 has insights on how schools can respond to post-Covid world

Syllabus:



Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology

Main Examination: General Studies‐ III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment

Key Points to Ponder:

• Stubble burning-Impact on Environment

• National Policy for the Management of Crop Residue 2014

• Ways to Check Stubble Burning (targeted and cluster-based approach)

• Central Scheme on Promotion of Agricultural Mechanisation for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue 2018-2019

• Ex-situ management of crop residue- why it is preferred more by the Farmers?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 How to get farmers to not burn crop residue

THE IDEAS PAGE



Democratic road to despotism



Syllabus:



Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Indian Constitution,

Key Points to Ponder:

• Democracy Summit

• What do you understand by the term ‘Democracy’

• Democracy-Changing Scenario

• Know the difference between Dictatorships, Monarchies and Totalitarian regimes

• 20th-century fascism or totalitarianism

• Autocracy in the name of democracy?

• Terms like “surveillance capitalism”

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 On eve of democracy meet, India speaks out on jail for Suu Kyi

EXPLAINED



• AFSPA and the Northeast

Syllabus:



Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination:

• General Studies‐II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure

• General Studies‐III: Security challenges and their management in border areas – linkages of organized crime with terrorism

• Key Points to Ponder:

• Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958

• Constitutionality of AFSPA (Naga People’s Movement of Human Rights v Union of India, 1997)

• What attempts have been made to repeal AFSPA in the past?

• “Disturbed Area” and the power to declare “Disturbed Area” lies with whom?

• Other States under AFSPA

• Recommendation of Justice B.P. Jeevan Reddy Committee in 2005, Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) in

2007 and Santosh Hegde Committee appointed by Supreme Court in 2013.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Supreme Court has shone much-needed light on the dark underbelly of the operation of AFSPA

📍 Fall in unemployment rate doesn’t mean more jobs: the case of UP



Syllabus:



Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies‐ III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Unemployment in India-Types (Open Unemployment, Disguised Unemployment, Seasonal Unemployment, Cyclical Unemployment etc.)

• Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)

• What do you understand by Labour Force and Labour Force participation rate (LFPR)?

• Employment Rate (ER) and Unemployment Rate (UER)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explain Speaking: The curious case of India’s falling unemployment rate

