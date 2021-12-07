UPSC CSE Key – December 7, 2021: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for December 7, 2021. If you missed the December 6, 2021 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

📍 India, Russia sign AK-203 rifle deal, military logistics pact is ‘put off’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• 21st India-Russia Summit and First 2+2 meeting between India and Russia

• Manufacturing of AK-203 rifles, Military technical cooperation pact and Protocol of the 20th India-Russia InterGovernmental Commission on Military & Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGCM&MTC)

• The S-400 ‘Triumf’ missile systems and Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions’ Act (CAATSA)

• Reciprocal military logistics support agreement (RELOS) with Russia

• Military Logistics Support Agreements with Other Countries like Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Understanding (LEMOA), Implementing Arrangement Concerning Mutual Coordination, Logistics and Services Support etc.

• India and Russia-Differences in areas like the concept of Indo-Pacific

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: S-400 purchase & implications

📍 S-400 missile systems: A booster dose with side effects

📍 At 2+2 summit, India, Russia sign 4 deals

📍 No lockdown plan in Delhi, CM says prepared

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Disaster and disaster management.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Graded Response Action Plan on Covid and its Implementation

• The Disaster Management Act 2005

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 What Covid-19 Teaches India About Disaster Management

📍 COVID-19: Lessons for disaster management

📍 Govt moves to amend NDPS Act, Opp calls it ‘bad law’

Syllabus:

Main Examination:

General Studies‐ II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

General Studies‐III: Role of external state and non-state actors in creating challenges to internal security.

Key Points to Ponder:

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985

• Essential Narcotic Drugs (ENDs)

• Narcotics Control Bureau- Role and mandate

• United Nations Convention Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances

• Golden Crescent” and “Golden Triangle” regions

• Global drug Trade and Impact on India

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Bihar, Nagaland, UP top in seizure of ganja: DRI report

📍 The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021

Demand for AFSPA repeal gains momentum

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination:

General Studies‐II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure

General Studies‐III: Security challenges and their management in border areas – linkages of organized crime with terrorism

Key Points to Ponder:

• Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958

• “Disturbed Area” and the power to declare “Disturbed Area” lies with whom?

• Other States under AFSPA

• Recommendation of Justice B.P. Jeevan Reddy Committee in 2005, Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) in 2007 and Santosh Hegde Committee appointed by Supreme Court in 2013.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Why Nagaland killings have rekindled debate on AFSPA

📍 Impunity, immunity: continuing debate around AFSPA

When numbers hide

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors, Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Human Resources

Key Points to Ponder:

• The National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-Area of Work

• International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS), Mumbai

• Recent NFHS-5 (2019-2021) Report-Highlights and Key Results

• Variations or Flaws in NFHS-5 Report and its Impact on Policy Making

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Reading NFHS data: why findings of the latest round are of concern

📍 National Family Health Survey, India

📍 What now for Naga talks

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination:

General Studies‐II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure

General Studies‐III: Role of external state and non-state actors in creating challenges to internal security

Key Points to Ponder:

• Nagaland insurgency

• 2015 Framework Agreement between Government of India and NSCN(I-M)-Highlights

• Demand of Separate Constitution and Flag

• Impact of Recent Botched Army Operation on Peace Talks

• Nagaland and Provisions of AFSPA

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 The farce of Naga framework agreement

📍 Peace is precious

📍 Why Russian troops are on Ukraine border, and why West is concerned

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies-II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• Annexation of Crimea By Russian Federation

• 2014 Crimean crisis

•Strategic Location of Crimea-why it matters to Russia?

•Ukraine, NATO, USA and Russia- where is this Heading?

•Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty (Collective Security)

•India’s Perspective on Crimean Crisis

•How India can help US and Russia to maintain ‘Peace’ in this Conflict?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: What are the Minsk agreements on the Ukraine conflict?

📍 The North Atlantic Treaty

