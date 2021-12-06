UPSC CSE Key – December 6, 2021: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in the UPSC CSE exam for December 6, 2021.

Nagaland: 14 civilians killed by forces; soldier dies of injuries as violence erupts

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination:

* General Studies‐II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure

* General Studies‐III: Role of external state and non-state actors in creating challenges to internal security

Key Points to Ponder:

* Nagaland-Geography

* Nagaland insurgency

* 2015 Framework Agreement

* Niki Sumi faction and Yung Aung faction of NSCN (K)

* Konyak tribe

* Assam Rifles

• Ahead of polls, new idea on the table: bad bank for farm loans

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies‐ III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

* Ways to improve recovery of bad loans in the agriculture sector

* What is Asset Reconstruction Company?

* Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) in the farm sector

* What is Bad Bank?

* National Agriculture Infra Financing Facility

* National Statistical Office’s (NSO) survey report, ‘Situation Assessment of Agricultural Households and Land Holdings of Households in Rural India, 2019’,

* Write-off and loan waiver-Difference

* SARFAESI Act, 2002

‘India will soon have its indigenous anti-drone tech’

Syllabus:



Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

*Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)

* Anti-drone technology

• My right to breathe

Syllabus:

* Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

* Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

*World Air Quality Report 2020 by IQAir (a Swiss Organisation)

* India’s Commitment at Glasgow Summit

* India’s renewable energy capacity

* Idea of developing solar farms on farmers’ Fields

* Concept of ‘Solar Trees’ and ‘Solar Farming’

* Innovative ideas like Delhi’s Government’s pilot project ‘Ujwa KVK’

* As per the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Reasons for poor AQI differ day to day.

* Solutions to tackle Poor Air quality in Delhi like reducing rice area belt in Neighboring states, to tackle Vehicular Pollution, Rejuvenating Ridge area to make it as a good Carbon Sink etc.

Syllabus:



Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

*What is Iran nuclear agreement or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

* Key members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action i.e. Iran and P5+1 Members

* Terms and Conditions agreed by Iran under Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

* Break-out time’

* Former USA President Donald Trump abandoned the JCPOA

* Revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Under Biden Administration

* Role of other countries like Israel and Saudi Arabia

* Iran nuclear agreement-impact on India

• Resetting Putin’s red carpet

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

* Great power politics

* India-Russia ties in Present Scenario

* Recent differences between India and Russia bilateral relationship

* Institution of a new “Two plus two” mechanism

* USA-Russia bilateral relationship under Biden Administration and impact on India

* 2021 Russia–United States summit (Geneva Summit)

• RBI likely to stick to gradual exit from ultra-accommodative stance: Experts

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

* Monetary policy committee

* Instruments of monetary policy

* Accommodative monetary policy

* Retail inflation

