UPSC CSE Key – December 6, 2021: What you need to read today

December 6, 2021 7:48:17 pm
Important topics and their relevance in the UPSC CSE exam for December 6, 2021.
FRONT PAGE
Nagaland: 14 civilians killed by forces; soldier dies of injuries as violence erupts
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance
Main Examination:
* General Studies‐II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure
* General Studies‐III: Role of external state and non-state actors in creating challenges to internal security
Key Points to Ponder:
* Nagaland-Geography
* Nagaland insurgency
* 2015 Framework Agreement
* Niki Sumi faction and Yung Aung faction of NSCN (K)
* Konyak tribe
* Assam Rifles
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
Tragedy and Trust
*Nagaland killing puts question mark on peace talks
*Konyak tribe numbers make them crucial to peace talks
*Explained: Everything you need to know about Nagaland insurgency
• Ahead of polls, new idea on the table: bad bank for farm loans
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Main Examination: General Studies‐ III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.
Key Points to Ponder:
* Ways to improve recovery of bad loans in the agriculture sector
* What is Asset Reconstruction Company?
* Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) in the farm sector
* What is Bad Bank?
* National Agriculture Infra Financing Facility
* National Statistical Office’s (NSO) survey report, ‘Situation Assessment of Agricultural Households and Land Holdings of Households in Rural India, 2019’,
* Write-off and loan waiver-Difference
* SARFAESI Act, 2002
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
Explained: Loan write-off is not the same as loan waiver; what you should know
Explained: What is good about a ‘bad bank’
GOVT & POLITICS
‘India will soon have its indigenous anti-drone tech’
Syllabus:
Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.
Key Points to Ponder:
*Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)
* Anti-drone technology
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
Explained: Facing up to the drone challenge
Explained: Can a drone attack be prevented?
Drone Terror Attack on Jammu Airport: A Deadly and Dangerous Dare
THE EDITORIAL PAGE
• My right to breathe
Syllabus:
* Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change
* Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.
Key Points to Ponder:
*World Air Quality Report 2020 by IQAir (a Swiss Organisation)
* India’s Commitment at Glasgow Summit
* India’s renewable energy capacity
* Idea of developing solar farms on farmers’ Fields
* Concept of ‘Solar Trees’ and ‘Solar Farming’
* Innovative ideas like Delhi’s Government’s pilot project ‘Ujwa KVK’
* As per the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Reasons for poor AQI differ day to day.
* Solutions to tackle Poor Air quality in Delhi like reducing rice area belt in Neighboring states, to tackle Vehicular Pollution, Rejuvenating Ridge area to make it as a good Carbon Sink etc.
Tehran’s White Flag
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest
Key Points to Ponder:
*What is Iran nuclear agreement or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)
* Key members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action i.e. Iran and P5+1 Members
* Terms and Conditions agreed by Iran under Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
* Break-out time’
* Former USA President Donald Trump abandoned the JCPOA
* Revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Under Biden Administration
* Role of other countries like Israel and Saudi Arabia
* Iran nuclear agreement-impact on India
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
*Iran nuclear deal: What it all means
* What Is the Iran Nuclear Deal?
* The Iran Nuclear Deal: An Indian Perspective
* Iran Nuclear Deal: A pact in Jeopardy
THE IDEAS PAGE
• Resetting Putin’s red carpet
Syllabus:
Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest
Key Points to Ponder:
* Great power politics
* India-Russia ties in Present Scenario
* Recent differences between India and Russia bilateral relationship
* Institution of a new “Two plus two” mechanism
* USA-Russia bilateral relationship under Biden Administration and impact on India
* 2021 Russia–United States summit (Geneva Summit)
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
Modi, Putin to focus on terror as common threat
ECONOMY
• RBI likely to stick to gradual exit from ultra-accommodative stance: Experts
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.
Key Points to Ponder:
* Monetary policy committee
* Instruments of monetary policy
* Accommodative monetary policy
* Retail inflation
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
Fuel tax cuts driven by economic, political considerations. Fiscal comfort should translate to greater govt spending
Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here
For any queries and feedback, contact Priya.shukla@indianexpress.com
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest UPSC Current Affairs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-