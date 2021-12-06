scorecardresearch
Monday, December 06, 2021
UPSC CSE Key – December 6, 2021: What you need to read today

The Indian Express UPSC Key December 6, 2021 will help you prepare for the civil service and other competitive examinations with cues on how to read and understand content from the most authoritative news source in India.

Written by Priya Shukla | Hyderabad |
December 6, 2021 7:48:17 pm
UPSC Key 2021: Here's what you should be reading from the December 6 edition of The Indian Express

Important topics and their relevance in the UPSC CSE exam for December 6, 2021.

FRONT PAGE

Nagaland: 14 civilians killed by forces; soldier dies of injuries as violence erupts

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance
Main Examination:

* General Studies‐II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure

* General Studies‐III: Role of external state and non-state actors in creating challenges to internal security

Key Points to Ponder:

* Nagaland-Geography
* Nagaland insurgency
* 2015 Framework Agreement
* Niki Sumi faction and Yung Aung faction of NSCN (K)
* Konyak tribe
* Assam Rifles

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

Tragedy and Trust

*Nagaland killing puts question mark on peace talks
*Konyak tribe numbers make them crucial to peace talks
*Explained: Everything you need to know about Nagaland insurgency

• Ahead of polls, new idea on the table: bad bank for farm loans

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Main Examination: General Studies‐ III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:
* Ways to improve recovery of bad loans in the agriculture sector
* What is Asset Reconstruction Company?
* Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) in the farm sector
* What is Bad Bank?
* National Agriculture Infra Financing Facility
* National Statistical Office’s (NSO) survey report, ‘Situation Assessment of Agricultural Households and Land Holdings of Households in Rural India, 2019’,
* Write-off and loan waiver-Difference
* SARFAESI Act, 2002
 Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

Explained: Loan write-off is not the same as loan waiver; what you should know

Explained: What is good about a ‘bad bank’

GOVT & POLITICS

‘India will soon have its indigenous anti-drone tech’
Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:
*Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)
* Anti-drone technology

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

Explained: Facing up to the drone challenge
Explained: Can a drone attack be prevented?
Drone Terror Attack on Jammu Airport: A Deadly and Dangerous Dare

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

• My right to breathe

Syllabus:
* Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change
* Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

*World Air Quality Report 2020 by IQAir (a Swiss Organisation)
* India’s Commitment at Glasgow Summit
* India’s renewable energy capacity
* Idea of developing solar farms on farmers’ Fields
* Concept of ‘Solar Trees’ and ‘Solar Farming’
* Innovative ideas like Delhi’s Government’s pilot project ‘Ujwa KVK’
* As per the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Reasons for poor AQI differ day to day.
* Solutions to tackle Poor Air quality in Delhi like reducing rice area belt in Neighboring states, to tackle Vehicular Pollution, Rejuvenating Ridge area to make it as a good Carbon Sink etc.

Tehran’s White Flag

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

*What is Iran nuclear agreement or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)
* Key members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action i.e. Iran and P5+1 Members
* Terms and Conditions agreed by Iran under Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action
* Break-out time’
* Former USA President Donald Trump abandoned the JCPOA
* Revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Under Biden Administration
* Role of other countries like Israel and Saudi Arabia
* Iran nuclear agreement-impact on India

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

*Iran nuclear deal: What it all means
* What Is the Iran Nuclear Deal?
* The Iran Nuclear Deal: An Indian Perspective
* Iran Nuclear Deal: A pact in Jeopardy

THE IDEAS PAGE

• Resetting Putin’s red carpet

Syllabus:
Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

* Great power politics
* India-Russia ties in Present Scenario
* Recent differences between India and Russia bilateral relationship
* Institution of a new “Two plus two” mechanism
* USA-Russia bilateral relationship under Biden Administration and impact on India
* 2021 Russia–United States summit (Geneva Summit)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

Modi, Putin to focus on terror as common threat

ECONOMY

• RBI likely to stick to gradual exit from ultra-accommodative stance: Experts

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

* Monetary policy committee
* Instruments of monetary policy
* Accommodative monetary policy
* Retail inflation

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

Fuel tax cuts driven by economic, political considerations. Fiscal comfort should translate to greater govt spending

For any queries and feedback, contact Priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

