UPSC CSE Key – December 31, 2021: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for December 31, 2021. If you missed the December 30, 2021 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

FRONT PAGE

Corbett tiger safari: No sanction as state pushes work, cost up six times

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA)

• Project Tiger and National Tiger Conservation Authority

• Map Work-Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR)

• Conservation Assured Tiger Standards (CATS)

• Section 38V (1) of The Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:



📍 126 Tiger Deaths Recorded in India 2021: NTCA

📍 Explained: The story of Corbett National Park, and the man behind the name

R-value over 1 in big cities, likely start of third wave

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• “The Reproduction Number or R”-what do you Understand by this?

• R-value of 1 or 2-What does it Signify?

GOVT & POLITICS

China now raises heat on Arunachal, names 15 more sites

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work-Arunachal Pradesh (Physiographic Map)

• India-China border dispute-Background and Current Situation

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd writes: Understanding the anxieties behind Chinese aggression towards India

EXPRESS NETWORK

Centre notifies new rules for consumer panels

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Consumer Protection Act, 2019-Features

• Consumer rights defined in the Act

• Central Consumer Protection Authority

• Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission- District, State, And National Levels

• Monetary Jurisdiction of Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (CDRCs) and Changes Made by the Union Government Recently-Benefits and Challenges

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Govt to establish Central Consumer Protection Authority; what is it?

Centre extends AFSPA for six more months

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination:

• General Studies‐II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure

• General Studies‐III: Security challenges and their management in border areas – linkages of organized crime with terrorism

Key Points to Ponder:

• AFSPA is imposed or lifted by whom?

• Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958

• Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958- For and Against

• “Disturbed Area” and the power to declare “Disturbed Area” lies with whom?

• AFSPA a “state of exception”?

• Framework agreement of 2015

• The Supreme Court guidelines for the use of AFSPA in 1997

• Recommendation of Justice B.P. Jeevan Reddy Committee in 2005, Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) in 2007 and Santosh Hegde Committee appointed by Supreme Court in 2013

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: What is AFSPA, and why are states in Northeast against it?

📍 India’s Controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act

📍 Why AFSPA exists

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Out of line

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act, Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Draft Paper of the Delimitation Commission-key Proposal

• Current Status of the J&K delimitation commission

• Delimitation Commission of India and Delimitation Commission Act

• Delimitation Commission-Members, Power and Independence

• Delimitation commissions in the past (1952, 1962, 1972 and 2002)

• Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019

• Key Proposal by the Delimitation Commission-Pros and Cons

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir: how, why

Lab to People

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and What is the process of getting an Emergency Use Authorization in India?

• Molnupiravir- World’s first Covid-19 pill

• Corbevax, India’s first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19

• Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)-Role, Nodal Ministry

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Two New Vaccines, An Oral Pill Against Covid-19, And How They Work

📍 Explained: What is emergency use Authorization firms are seeking for Covid-19 vaccines?

THE IDEAS PAGE

Minimum support, maximum gain

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Issues related to direct and indirect farm subsidies and minimum support prices

Key Points to Ponder:

• MSP (minimum support price) and effectiveness of MSP implementation

• Crops Covered under MSP

• Public distribution system (PDS) and MSP

• How MSP is calculated (paid out costs, labour etc.) and Crops covered under the MSP

• What are the demands by Farmers in the context of MSP in the recent scenario?

• Recommendation of M. S. Swaminathan Committee on MSP

• What do you understand by the term ‘comprehensive cost of production of a crop’?

• Demand for legal guarantee for MSP-Pros and Cons

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Tackling agricultural reforms after farm laws repeal

📍 Survey in perspective

📍 MSP for all crops is fiscally unfeasible

Express Network

Namita Gokhale, Tamil writer Ambai win Sahitya Akademi Award

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Sahitya Akademi Award

• Criteria for Choosing Awardee

• Namita Gokhale and Ambai

EXPLAINED

Year when hybrid workforce can expect 5G and wait for metaverse

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Metaverse

• Fifth generation wireless technology (5G)-what do you understand by this?

• Long-term evolution (LTE) mobile broadband networks

• Difference between 4G and 5G Technology

• 5G Technology – Key Features

• 5G Spectrum Allocation-who Decides? (Nodal Ministry/Department)

• Telecom Regulatory Authority of India -Role and Mandate

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 India will hugely contribute in building Metaverse, says Mark Zuckerberg

📍 Explained: What is 5G, and how prepared is India to adapt to this tech?

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com