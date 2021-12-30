UPSC CSE Key – December 30, 2021: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for December 30, 2021. If you missed the December 29, 2021 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

FRONT PAGE

Migrants in mind, Delhi says no new curbs for now; cases surge to 923

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Disaster and disaster management.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Graded Response Action Plan on Covid and its Implementation

• Genome Sequencing and How this method confirms the presence of Omicron Variant?

• ‘Community Transmission of Omicron’-What do you Understand by this? what is Community Transmission?

• ‘Herd Immunity’-Meaning

• National Centre for Disease Control- Role and Under which Ministry?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: What is community transmission of Covid-19, the phase Delhi health minister hinted city has hit?

📍 Genome sequencing: As cases rise, can Delhi keep up?

📍 Explained: Delhi govt’s colour-coded action plan to fight Covid-19

Jharkhand’s unique petrol subsidy: Rs 25/litre for 2-wheeler owners

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why are fuel prices rising?

• Steps taken by Government of India and State Government to tackle rising fuel prices

• How Petrol Price is Calculated in India? (Market Based or Decided by Government)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Petrol and Diesel Prices

📍 Retail price of petrol and diesel in India: Crude calculations

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Risk and Flow

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Reserve Bank of India’s Report on Trends and Progress of Banking in India, 2020-21-Highlights

• Banking Sector in India

• How Pandemic Affected Banking Sector-Issues and Challenges

• Know These Terms-Bad Loans, Gross Non-Performing Assets, Monetary and Fiscal measures (India’s Context), Capital Buffers, Special Mention Accounts (Loans)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Indian banks’ asset quality strong enough to handle shocks, says RBI; acknowledges omicron worries

The Moving Triangle

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its Neighbourhood- Relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Sri Lankan economic crisis

• Why is Sri Lanka’s economy in trouble?

• How India is helping Sri Lanka in this crisis Situation?

• India and Sri Lanka Bilateral Relations-Trust Deficit or Close Neighbours?

• Trincomalee oil tank farm

• 1987 India-Sri Lanka Accord

• India-Sri Lanka and China-Geopolitics and Geo-economics

• Map Work- Sri Lanka

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: The perfect storm that has led to Sri Lanka’s national ‘food emergency’

📍 Sri Lanka: Covid, economic crisis cause food shortages

📍 Sri Lanka food and forex crisis: Here’s all you need to know

📍 Sri Lanka: Bridging the ‘growing trust-deficit’ with the Indian neighbour

THE IDEAS PAGE

AFSPA in perspective

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination:

• General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure

• General Studies III: General Studies‐III: Security challenges and their management in border areas – linkages of organized crime with terrorism

Key Points to Ponder:

• Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958

• Why AFSPA is Important?

• AFSPA and Armed Forces-Army’s Perspective on AFSPA

• Framework agreement of 2015

• The Supreme Court guidelines for the use of AFSPA in 1997

• “Disturbed Area” and the power to declare “Disturbed Area” lies with whom?

• Other States under AFSPA

• Recommendation of Justice B.P. Jeevan Reddy Committee in 2005, Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) in 2007 and

Santosh Hegde Committee appointed by Supreme Court in 2013.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Impunity, immunity: continuing debate around AFSPA

📍 Explained: Why Nagaland killings have rekindled debate on AFSPA

📍 AFSPA: A Soldier’s Perspective

EXPLAINED

In Covid shadow, challenges from China and Afghanistan

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Diplomatic Challenges for India in 2021

• Upcoming Diplomatic Challenges for India in 2022

• Upcoming Diplomatic Opportunities for India in 2022

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Afghanistan: To keep foot in diplomatic door, Delhi opens window

