UPSC CSE Key – December 3, 2021: What you need to read today

Important topics and its relevance in UPSC CSE exam for December 3, 2021. If you missed the December 2, 2021 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

FRONT PAGE

SC warns Delhi govt on pollution: Will appoint someone to administer

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

*Reason for Delhi Air pollution

*Why Delhi pollution is always in News

*Stubble Burning, Happy Seeder, Diwali Crackers

*Geography of Delhi/ Location

*Supreme Courts Judgments on Delhi Air Pollutions

*National Green Tribunal and Various Decisions given by NGT like modification in National Clean Air Programme

*Air Quality Management in NCR Region-Role and Steps Taken so Far

*Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)

*A recent Study by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) titled ‘Impact of SAFAR Air Quality Forecasting Framework and Advisory Services in Reducing the Economic Health Burden of India’.

*Steps taken By Central and Delhi Government to Curb Pollution like Car Rationing (Odd-Even Policy)

*Best International Practices to Curb Air Pollution in Urban Areas

*Hardlook: Delhi holds its breath

*Seeding happy, cleaning air: Farmers adopting non-burn tech give hope

*Explained: Why does air pollution rise in October every year?

THE CITY

Started in 2007: Nizamuddin Basti conservation project gets two UNESCO Awards

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India (Medieval Indian History)

Main Examination: General Studies‐I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

*UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation programme

*Humayun’s Tomb, Settlement of Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti, 16th Century Batashewala Tomb-Garden Complex, Tomb of 16th Century courtier poet Khan I Khanan ‘Rahim’, and the Mughal-period caravanserai of Azimganj Serai.

*The Urban Renewal projects

*Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC)

*People-Public-Private Partnership model to Conserve the Heritage Monuments

*Why there is need to protect Heritage Sites?

*Previous Year Questions asked in UPSC CSE Mains Examination with Similar/Same Theme:

*Safeguarding the Indian art Heritage is the need of the moment. Discuss (2018)

*Indian philosophy and tradition played a significant role in conceiving and shaping the monuments and art in India. Discuss (2020)

IN PARLIAMENT

RS passes dam Bill; Opp says refer to House panel

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Main Examination: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

*Highlights of the Dam Safety Bill

*Rationale behind the Dam Safety Bill

*Dams, Disaster and Disaster Management

*National Committee on Dam Safety (NCDS) and National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA)

*State List and Union List

*Centre-State Relations

*Principle of Federalism and Cooperative Federalism

*The Dam Safety Bill 2019

*Dam Safety Bill cleared by Parliament: What is it and why were states opposed to it?

*Why Dam Safety Bill bothers Tamil Nadu

*Dams were built to control floods; they are now triggers

Human trafficking survivors identify gaps in draft Bill, seek community-based rehabilitation

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination:

General Studies‐I: Poverty and developmental issues, Social empowerment

General Studies‐ II: Indian Constitution-Significant Provisions, Development processes and the development industry.

Key Points to Ponder:

*Article 23 of the Indian Constitution

*Trafficking in Persons (Prevention, Care and Rehabilitation) draft Bill 2021

*prevention of trafficking

*The Indian Leadership Forum Against Trafficking (ILFAT)

*community-based rehabilitation model

*why it is important to define how survivors should be rehabilitated

*Various measures taken by Centre and States to curb the menace of Human Trafficking

*Role of NGOs and various other groups or organisation

*United Nations Global Plan of Action to Combat Trafficking in Persons and United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC)

*World Day Against Trafficking in Persons

*Why a strong law against human trafficking is necessary in post-Covid times

*In pandemic, Centre waved red flag on trafficking, but key states yet to take action

*Most manual scavengers are from Scheduled Castes: govt

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination:

General Studies‐I: Salient features of Indian Society, Poverty and Developmental issues

General Studies‐ II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

*What do you understand by the term ‘Manual Scavenging’?

*Is Manual Scavenging is driven by Caste, Gender and Income Divides?

*Recent Statistics given by Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Manual Scavengers

*Socio-Economic Caste Census of 2011

*Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 or Manual scavenging Act, 2013

*Survey of manual scavengers in 2018 was conducted by the National Safai Karamcharis Finance and Development Corporation (NSKFDC)

*Steps taken by Centre and State Governments for rehabilitation of manual scavengers

*Breaking Free: Rehabilitating Manual Scavengers

*The missing manual scavengers of India

*Invisible and unheard: India's women manual scavengers

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Fertile Ground

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Issues related to direct and indirect farm subsidies and minimum support prices

Key Points to Ponder:

*MSP (minimum support price) and effectiveness of MSP implementation

*How MSP is calculated (paid out costs, labour etc.) and Crops covered under the MSP

*What are the demands by Farmers in the context of MSP?

*“Right to MSP”-is it possible to implement and if not, then what are the issues and Challenges?

*MSP and Doubling Farmers Income

*Recommendation of Ashok Dalwai Committee and M. S. Swaminathan Committee

Swaminathan Report: National Commission on Farmers

MSP is not the way to increase farmers' income

Explained: The cost of guaranteed minimum support price (MSP)

China in sea, India at dock

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

*Maritime outlook of India and China

*India Needs to Formulate Comprehensive “National Strategy for Maritime Security”

*China’s 2019 Defence White Paper (DWP)

*China’s shipbuilding industry “strategic industry” directly benefitted its naval programmes

*India needs to Enhance the navy’s share of the defence budget

THE IDEAS PAGE

New geography of welfare

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors, Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Human Resources

Key Points to Ponder:

*Key Findings in National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5)

*National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) child-related outcomes like Child Stunting, Diarrhoea, anaemia and Acute respiratory illness.

*NFHS-5 on sex ratio at birth

*Improvement in Old BIMARU States Performance like great switch between some of the BIMARU states and the mid-peninsula/western states.

*Terms like ‘Great Switch’ and ‘New Welfarism’

Vital Stats- National Family Health Survey 5

EXPLAINED

What’s in ART, Surrogacy Bills

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

*What is Assisted Reproductive Technology

*Highlights of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation Bill, 2020

*IVF Technology and Surrogacy in India

*the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019

*Difference between the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 and Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation Bill, 2020

*Alleged Discrimination cited in the Bill towards LGBTQIA+ and Single Men

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020:

Explained: Fine-tuning the Surrogacy Bill:

ECONOMY

Panel of secretaries to take up 5G spectrum pricing this week

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life, Awareness in the fields of IT

Key Points to Ponder:

*What is 5G technology

*long-term evolution (LTE) mobile broadband networks

*Spectrum Allocation and Pricing

*Role of Digital Communications Commission

*Role of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on 5G Spectrum

Explained: What is 5G trial, and why is it important for Indian telecom companies?

Explained: What is 5G, and how prepared is India to adapt to this tech?

Oil rises as OPEC+ sticks to output hike

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies‐ II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

*What is OPEC+

*How it is different from OPEC?

*Member Countries in OPEC and OPEC+ Grouping

*India and OPEC

Two years of pandemic: Vaccines, pills, and a mutant in perspective

After COP26, what’s the way forward for India

R R Rashmi, former head of India’s climate change negotiating team, will discuss these and many other related questions at the Explained Live event today evening. (link is given below)

Climate Change: Is the world doing enough?

Cutting the feedback loop