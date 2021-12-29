UPSC CSE Key – December 29, 2021: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for December 29, 2021. If you missed the December 28, 2021 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

FRONT PAGE

As Omicron surge looms, Govt clears two more Covid vaccines and an anti-viral pill

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and What is the process of getting an Emergency Use Authorization in India?

• Molnupiravir- World’s first Covid-19 pill

• Corbevax, India’s first indigenously developed RBD protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19

• Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)-Role, Nodal Ministry

EXPRESS NETWORK

Added by British for stability, sand inside Sun Temple may be cleared

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Main Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times

Key Points to Ponder:

• Konark Temple- Architecture

• Ganga Dynasty (1238-1250 CE) and King Narasimhadeva I (AD 1238-1264)

• Significance of Preservation of Cultural Heritage

• Safety of Heritage Structures in India- Issues and Challenges

• UNESCO World Heritage Site-Importance and Benefit

• Archaeological Survey of India

Why counselling for NEET-PG medical courses remains suspended

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services

relating to Health, Education, Human Resources

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and it is Conducted by whom?

• National Testing Agency (NTA) and National Board of Examinations (NBE)

• Supreme Court on National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)

• The economically weaker sections reservation-103rd Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2019

• Indira Sawhney case 1992

• Supreme Court on EWS Reservation Criteria

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

A Blurred Focus

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• National Film Development Corporation (NFDC)- Role, Vision, Mandate

• Reasons for Merging Films Division (FD), National Film Archive of India (NFAI), Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF), and Children’s Films Society of India (CFSI) into National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and How far it is Justified?

Digital Public Goods

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination:

General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

General Studies III: Infrastructure

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are Digital Public Goods?

• Potential of Digital Public Goods in India?

• Physical infrastructure vs Digital infrastructure

• Digital India post Pandemic

• Digital India programme-Various Schemes

THE IDEAS PAGE

The farm stalemate

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Reforms in Agriculture-Why and Current Status

• Agriculture Reforms at Various Levels in India

• Model APMC laws and e-NAM

• Contract farming

• Recommendation of National Commission on Farmers, chaired by Prof. M. S. Swaminathan and Ashok Dalwai Committee on doubling of Farmer’s Income

EXPRESS NETWORK

Lanka readies oil tank farm deal with India; Wang to visit Colombo after spat, may offer sweeteners

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India and Sri Lanka Bilateral Relations

• Trincomalee oil tank farm

• 1987 India-Sri Lanka Accord

• India-Sri Lanka and China-Geopolitics and Geo-economics

• Map Work- Sri Lanka, Water Bodies between India and Sri Lanka

