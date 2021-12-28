UPSC CSE Key – December 28, 2021: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for December 28, 2021. If you missed the December 27, 2021 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

Centre ‘refuses’ to renew Mother Teresa charity’s FCRA status, cites ‘adverse inputs’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Development processes and the development industry, Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA)-What and When it was enacted?

• Rationality behind the enactment of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA)

• Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 and Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Rules 2020-Key Changes

• NGOs and FCRA-why most of the NGOs are brought under FCRA?

• Mother Teresa and Missionaries of Charity

📍 Home often invokes Sec 13 of FCRA to stall NGOs’ foreign funds

5G services to be rolled out next year, in major cities first

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Fifth generation wireless technology (5G)-what do you understand by this?

• Long-term evolution (LTE) mobile broadband networks

• Difference between 4G and 5G

• 5G Technology – Key Features

• 5G Spectrum Allocation-who Decides? (Nodal Ministry/Department)

• Telecom Regulatory Authority of India -Role and Mandate

📍 Where 5G rollout stands, and how it will change user experience

📍 Explained: What is 5G, and how prepared is India to adapt to this tech?

Eye on Gulf job market, govt to launch upskill project for overseas workers

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora

Key Points to Ponder:

• Training in Emirate Jobs & Skills (Tejas)

• Skill in India- Labour Bureau Report (Refer Recent Report for Data’s and Statistics)

• Steps/Schemes by Government of India for Skill Development like National Skill Development Mission, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana etc.

• Skill Development in India-Issues and Challenges

• Indian Diaspora in Gulf Countries

• Map Work-Gulf Countries

📍 The important role of Indian diaspora in country’s Gulf policy

📍 The 3 challenges to skill development in India – and how to tackle them

📍 Explain Speaking: The challenge of skilling India

Kerala tops NITI list in health indicators for 4th straight year

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• NITI Aayog, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and World Bank Compiled Report “The Healthy States, Progressive India” Report-Key Highlights

• Other Health Index in India

• Importance of this Recent Report

• Key indicators on which performance of States and UTs were evaluated in the report-What are they?

• Health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and India

📍 NITI Aayog to release the fourth edition of “The Healthy States, Progressive India” ranking States performance on 27th of December 2021

📍 How the states scored in NITI Health Index: top and bottom 3 in key indicators

Welcome Outreach

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination:

• General Studies‐II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure

• General Studies‐III: Security challenges and their management in border areas – linkages of organized crime with terrorism

Key Points to Ponder:

• Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958

• Framework agreement of 2015

• The Supreme Court guidelines for the use of AFSPA in 1997

• “Disturbed Area” and the power to declare “Disturbed Area” lies with whom?

• Other States under AFSPA

• Recommendation of Justice B.P. Jeevan Reddy Committee in 2005, Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) in 2007 and Santosh Hegde Committee appointed by Supreme Court in 2013.

📍 Nagaland’s people deserve neither AFSPA nor gun culture

Old neighbours, new year

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India-Pakistan relations-Background

• New dynamics in India-Pakistan relations post 2019

📍 Pakistan summons top Indian diplomat over hate speeches at ‘Dharam Sansad’

The gender snapshot

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors, Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Human Resources

Key Points to Ponder:

• National Family Health Survey-5-Highlights

• Why NFHS-5 is in News?

• Women Related Data in NFHS 5 like Empowerment, Nutritional Status, Health etc.

• Total Fertility Rate-why Decline in TFR matters?

📍 Don’t ignore context of NFHS data

Expected economic recovery, and factors it will depend on

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Gross domestic product (GDP)-Calculation Method and Importance

• GDP and K-shaped recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021)

• Unemployment concerns in 2022

• Private consumption slump and Widening Inequalities

• Indian economy: What lies ahead in 2022

📍 Growing divergence in central and state-level fiscal trends

High demand, work control pulled in gig workers; now focus turns to rights

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Gig Economy?

• Security in Gig Economy

• Gig Workers and their challenges

• Social Security for Gig Workers

• Code on Social Security, 2020 and Gig Workers

📍 How India is taking over the gig economy on a global stage

📍 Protect gig-workers, but don’t disrupt gig economy

