UPSC CSE Key – December 27, 2021: What you need to read today

FRONT PAGE

Centre sets up panel to look into withdrawal of AFSPA in Nagaland

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination:

• General Studies‐II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure

• General Studies‐III: Security challenges and their management in border areas – linkages of organized crime with terrorism

Key Points to Ponder:

• Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958

• Framework agreement of 2015

• The Supreme Court guidelines for the use of AFSPA in 1997

• “Disturbed Area” and the power to declare “Disturbed Area” lies with whom?

• Other States under AFSPA

• Recommendation of Justice B.P. Jeevan Reddy Committee in 2005, Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) in 2007 and Santosh Hegde Committee appointed by Supreme Court in 2013.

Minorities back raising marriage age of women, flag concerns on personal law

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Social empowerment

Key Points to Ponder:

• Minorities in India (Article 30 and Article 29 of the Constitution)

• What do you Understand By ‘Personal Laws’?

• Personal laws in India

• The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Uniform Civil Code

• The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for all Religion-Issues and Debate

• Raising legal age of marriage for women- Criticism

THE SECOND PAGE

Malaviya not just a person but an institution: Shah

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian National Movement.

Main Examination: General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present-significant events, personalities, issues.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Madan Mohan Malviya-Freedom Fighter, an Educator and Social Reformer

• Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

• Hindu Mahasabha-Contributions and Criticisms

GOVT & POLITICS

Maharashtra govt plans to hold Speaker election tomorrow, seeks Governor nod

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Key Points to Ponder:

• State Legislature-Organisation, Composition of House/Houses (In case of Bicameral System)

• Speaker of Assembly-How speaker is Elected?

• Chairman of Council

Phishing attacks on Central ministry officials get sharper, targeted

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Challenges to internal security through communication networks, basics of cyber security

Key Points to Ponder:

• Cyberattacks and Cybercrimes in India

• Phishing Attack-Definition, Techniques and Types

• Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act)

• The Information Technology (Reasonable security practices and procedures and personal data or information) Rules, 2011

• International Best practices against Cybercrime

• National Informatics Centre (NIC)-Nodal Ministry

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Putting up a harder fight

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health

Key Points to Ponder:

• Corbevax vaccine

• Booster/Precautionary Doses-Issues and Challenges

The Ukraine Front

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• Annexation of Crimea By Russian Federation

• 2014 Crimean crisis

• Strategic Location of Crimea-why it matters to Russia?

• Ukraine, NATO, USA and Russia- where is this Heading?

• Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty (Collective Security)

• India’s stand in Ukraine Crisis

• India and Ukraine-Bilateral Relations

EXPLAINED

Right to be forgotten: govt position, court rulings, and laws elsewhere

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the right to be forgotten?

• General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Which countries have such laws?

• What is the position in India?

• What are the ongoing cases in the Delhi High Court about?

THE WORLD

Desmond Tutu, whose voice helped defeat apartheid, dies at 90

Syllabus

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination:

• General Studies I: History of the world (from 18th century onwards)

• General Studies IV: Contributions of moral thinkers and philosophers from India and world

Key Points to Ponder:

• Desmond Tutu

• Apartheid in South Africa

• Struggle against Apartheid-Desmond Tutu’s Contribution

ECONOMY

Govt imposes antidumping duty on five Chinese goods

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by the term ‘Dumping’?

• Anti-Dumping Duty, Countervailing Duties (CVDs), Predatory Dumping and Import Duty-Know these Terms

• Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)-Role and Mandate

• Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR)- Nodal Ministry and Role

