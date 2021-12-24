UPSC CSE Key – December 24, 2021: What you need to read today

Updated: December 24, 2021 8:00:30 pm
Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for December 24, 2021. If you missed the December 23, 2021 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.
FRONT PAGE
Citing security, Centre asks phone firms to keep call records for two years
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Governance
Main Examination: General Studies III: Internal security
Key Points to Ponder:
• Unified lincense agreement
• Personal data protection bill 2019
• Differential licensing on telecom sector
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 CDR case: What can be done with your call record data
📍 Delhi sought Shringla meeting with Suu Kyi, junta gave cold shoulder
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance
Main Examination: General Studies II: International relations
Key Points to Ponder:
• India-Myanmar bilateral relations
• Myanmar military coup
• Foreign Secretary’s first visit to Myanmar post coup
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
– Shringla visits Myanmar today in first outreach after coup
– India cannot take a black-and-white approach to Myanmar
GOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
Amid protests by Cong, Karnataka Assembly passes anti-conversion Bill
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance
Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors
Key Points to Ponder:
• Anti conversion bills passed by various states
• Article 21 of the constitution which guarantees individuals the right to marry a person of one’s choice
• Article 25 of the constitution which guarantees freedom of conscience, the practice and conversion of religion of one’s choice
• Lily Thomas and Sarla Mudgal cases
• Salamat Ansari-Priyanka Kharwar case of Allahabad High Court 2020
• Special Marriage Act, 1954
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Explained | Anti-conversion Bill: Took shape in ’12 under BSY, was less stringent
DRDO conducts flight test of indigenous expendable aerial target ‘ABHYAS’
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Science and Technology
Main Examination: General Studies III: Defence technology
Key Points to Ponder:
• Designed and developed by
• Key features of aBHYAS
• Chandipur coast in Odisha
EXPRESS NETWORK
Maharashtra: Assembly passes Bill for OBC quota in rural local bodies
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance
Main Examination: General Studies II: Panchayati raj, local body elections
Key Points to Ponder:
• Reservations in rural local bodies
• Panchayat elections in India
• Reservation system in India
• State election commissions – powers and responsibilities
• Supreme Court’s triple test
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Renotify 27% seats reserved for OBCs in local body polls, SC tells Maharashtra, SEC
📍 Can’t ask Centre to reveal data it terms ‘unreliable’: SC to Maharashtra
