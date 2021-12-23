UPSC CSE Key – December 22 and December 23, 2021: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for December 22 and December 23, 2021. If you missed the December 21, 2021 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

FRONT PAGE

Bill to raise marriage age of women seeks to override laws across faith, sent to panel

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Social empowerment

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Uniform Civil Code

• The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 for all Religion-Issues and Debate

• The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021- Complex Social Challenges

• Raising Marriage Age of a women and Women Empowerment

• The Law Commission Report of 2008 on Reforming Family Law

• Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW)

• Raising legal age of marriage for women- Criticism

Centre warns states on Omicron: Activate war rooms, curfew if needed

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination:

• General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States

• General Studies III: Disaster and disaster management.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Centre State Relations-Devolution of Powers

• Disaster Management and Mitigation Plan

• Omicron and Delta Variant

THE CITY

Delhi govt plans to develop ‘school hub’ spread over 11 acres

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• School Hub-Concept and Rationality Behind It

• What do you understand by ‘STEM’ and why it is necessary?

IN PARLIAMENT

Rlys’ 98% operating ratio not a reflection of its true financial performance: CAG

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Comptroller and Auditor General of India- Constitutional Provisions

• Indian Railways-Finances, Idea of Privatisation, Infrastructure and Investment

CAG: 78% drinking water units did not have NOC from ground water board

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• CAG’s report on “Ground Water Management and Regulation: Union Government, Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation”

• Management of Ground Water in India

• Ground Water Regulation

• Implementation of schemes on Ground Water Management and Regulation

• Sustainable Development Goals and Ground Water

• Environment Protection Act 1986 and Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA)

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

A larger circle of diplomacy

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• India’s Central Asia Policy- Connect Central Asia Policy

• Central Asia Region- Location (Please refer Map and have a look at the central Asian Countries, their Capitals, nearby important Lakes etc.)

• Importance of Central Asian Region for India

• India’s Bilateral Relation with each Countries like Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan etc.

• Ashgabat Agreement and International North South Transit Corridor (INSTC)

EXPLAINED

Linking voter rolls to Aadhaar

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act

Key Points to Ponder:

• Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021-Key Highlights

• Why Aadhaar-linking is Important or Required?

• Linking Aadhaar with Voter ID-Issues and Challenges Ahead

• Justice K. S. Puttaswamy (Retd.) Vs Union of India 2017

• Representation of the People Act, 1951-Key Highlights

• The Aadhaar Act, 2016-Key Features

• Election Commission recommendation for electoral Reforms

• Election Commission of India-Constitutional Provisions

NASA’s flagship telescope, and its successor

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications

Key Points to Ponder:

• James Webb Space Telescope-Key Features

• Differences between James Webb Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope

100 yrs of SAD: movements, political power, and where it stands today

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian National Movement

Main Examination: General Studies‐I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present significant events, personalities, issues.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Historical Background

• Punjabi Suba movement

ECONOMY

Currency-in-circulation growth falls

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you Understand by the term ‘Currency in Circulation (CiC)’?

• ‘Currency in Circulation (CiC)’-Reason for Stagnation or Decline?

• What are the Macro-Economic Factors for the demand of Currency in an Economy?

• How RBI calculate Currency with Public?

IMPORTANT TOPICS AND RELEVANCE IN UPSC CSE EXAM-23rd December 2021

Front page

WHO sets stage for booster: Prioritize high-risk groups

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Disaster and disaster management.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Disaster Mitigation in the wake of new variant Omicron

• WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE)-Members and Working Groups

• National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), India-Role

EXPRESS NETWORK

On discussion table: proposed levy for finished products, a debate, and rejection

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill 2021-Proposed Features

• Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill 2021-Contentious Clauses

• Meaning of ‘Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS)’ under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

The missing debate

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Electoral Reforms-Why Necessary

• Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021-Issues

• Other Proposed and Implemented Electoral Reforms

• Election Commission of India and State Election Commission-Constitutional Provisions

EXPLAINED

Personal laws in marriage

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Social empowerment

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021-Key Highlights

• What does the amendment propose?

• What is the opposition to the amendment?

• Legal implications of enforcing age of marriage

• Parliamentary Committees-Role and Importance

• Types of Parliamentary Committees

Kerala’s Silver Line: why it has been planned, why it is facing protests

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc

Key Points to Ponder:

• SilverLine project-Key Highlights

• Need for the SilverLine project

• SilverLine project-Issues and Challenges ahead

ECONOMY

Merchants to RBI: Not prepared, extend tokenization deadline

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is tokenization?

• Tokenized card transaction-why it is Safe?

• Digital Payments in India: Definition, Methods, and Importance

