UPSC CSE Key – December 21, 2021: What you need to read today

6 more seats for Jammu, 1 extra for Kashmir: Delimitation draft

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act, Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Draft Paper of the Delimitation Commission-key Proposal

• Current Status of the J&K delimitation commission

• Delimitation Commission of India and Delimitation Commission Act

• Delimitation Commission-Members, Power and Independence

• Delimitation commissions in the past (1952, 1962, 1972 and 2002)

• Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019

• Gujjar and Bakarwal Communities

• Key Proposal by the Delimitation Commission-Pros and Cons

📍 Linking electoral roll to Aadhaar: Opp objects, Govt pushes Bill through

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Aadhar and Voter ID Linking-Step towards Electoral reforms

• Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021-Key Highlights

• Why Aadhaar-linking is Important or Required?

• Justice K. S. Puttaswamy (Retd.) Vs Union of India 2017

• Representation of the People Act, 1951-Key Highlights

• The Aadhaar Act, 2016-Key Features

• Election Commission recommendation for electoral Reforms

• Election Commission of India-Constitutional Provisions

IN PARLIAMENT

Amid ruckus, RS passes NDPS (Amendment) Bill

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination:

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021- Key Highlights

• Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985

• Why is there opposition to the amendment?

• Essential Narcotic Drugs (ENDs)

• Narcotics Control Bureau- Role and mandate

GOVT & POLITICS

Anti-conversion Bill gets cabinet nod in Karnataka

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021-Why in News?

• The Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021-Key Highlights

• Anti-conversion law in other States

• Reason Behind Anti-Conversion Laws

• Article 25 of the Constitution

• Landmark Judgements of Supreme Court and High Courts on Conversion

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

A Fairer Test

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes; mechanisms, laws, institutions and Bodies constituted for the protection and betterment of these vulnerable sections.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Avni Prakash v National Testing Agency and Ors-Background

• Article 41 of the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP)

• Disability in India-Data’s and statistics

• The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 (RPwD Act)

• United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD)

THE IDEAS PAGE

Three decades after a break-up

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• India-Russia Relations

• Russia’s Impact on Indian Polity and Economy

• India-Russia ties in Present Scenario

• Recent differences between India and Russia bilateral relationship

• Russia China and India (RIC)

• USA-Russia Difference and its impact on India

• USA-Russia bilateral relationship under Biden Administration

A legal fix, hard to implement

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies I: Social empowerment

Key Points to Ponder:

• Union Cabinet’s decision to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years

• Rationality behind the re-examining marriage age?

• Relative significance of the age of marriage and women’s health-How they are related?

• The Age of Consent Bill, 1927 and Sharda Act 1929

• The Law Commission Report of 2008 on Reforming Family Law

• Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW)

• Raising legal age of marriage for women- Criticism

A bigger step forward

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc

Key Points to Ponder:

• Infrastructure Sector in India

• Infrastructure projects in India-Issues and Challenges

• PM Gati Shakti Master Plan-Highlights

• India as a Manufacturing Hub-Issues and Challenges

• Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat

• National Investment and Infrastructure Fund

• Kelkar Committee recommendations

EXPLAINED

Revisiting definition of EWS

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The economically weaker sections reservation-103rd Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2019

• Indira Sawhney case 1992

• Supreme Court on EWS Reservation Criteria

THE WORLD

Davos World Economic Forum called off due to Covid: report

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Key Points to Ponder:

• World Economic Forum-Formation, Headquarters and Purpose

• Reports Published by World Economic Forum

ECONOMY

15% global minimum tax: Model rules by OECD

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)-Members

• Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and India

• Global Minimum Tax (GMT)-Definition and why it is required?

• Global Minimum Tax and India

