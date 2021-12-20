UPSC CSE Key – December 20, 2021: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for December 20, 2021. If you missed the December 17, 2021 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

FRONT PAGE

2nd lynching over ‘sacrilege’ in 24 hrs, man killed in Kapurthala

Syllabus:

Main Examination:

• General Studies I: Indian Society

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

• General Studies IV: Human Values and Case Studies on this issue

Key Points to Ponder:

• ‘Sacrilege’ meaning?

• Religious Sentiments Vs Human Life

• Mob Lynching

• Silence on Lynching-is it Justified?

• Laws on Mob Lynching-Are they being enough? What else can be done?

📍 Sacrilege & Silence

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: India and its neighborhood- relations, Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• Afghanistan Crisis-Background and Current Situation

• India’s strategic Interest in Afghanistan

• Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan- Geopolitical Importance

• The Delhi declaration and its challenges

• India-Central Asia dialogue 2021

• India’s Central Asia Policy- Connect Central Asia Policy

• Central Asia Region-Location (Please refer Map)

• Importance of Central Asian Region for India

• India’s Bilateral Relation with each Countries like Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan etc.

• Ashgabat Agreement and International North South Transit Corridor (INSTC)

📍 Afghanistan: To keep foot in diplomatic door, Delhi opens window

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Syllabus

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination:

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

• General Studies III: Basics of cyber security

Key Points to Ponder:

• Joint Committee of Parliament Report on the Personal Data Protection Bill -Highlights

• What is Data Protection and why it is required?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Personal and Non-Personal data’?

• Supreme Court on Right to Privacy (Justice K.S. Puttaswamy vs. Union of India, 2017)

• Justice B N Srikrishna committee recommendation on Data Protection

• Data Protection- A balance between individual Privacy and State Security

• Surveillance reform and data Protection

• key features of Data Protection Bill 2021

• Clause 35 of Data Protection Bill 2021-why Contentious?

• Data Protection Authority

• What is data localisation?

• European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and United Kingdom’s Data Protection Act, 2018

📍 'Concern areas in Parl panel report: Non-personal info, localisation need'

📍 Explained: JCP prescription for data Bill

THE IDEAS PAGE

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Issues related to direct and indirect farm subsidies and minimum support prices

Key Points to Ponder:

• MSP (minimum support price) and effectiveness of MSP implementation

• Crops Covered under MSP

• Public distribution system (PDS) and MSP

• How MSP is calculated (paid out costs, labour etc.) and Crops covered under the MSP

• What are the demands by Farmers in the context of MSP in the recent scenario?

• Recommendation of M. S. Swaminathan Committee on MSP

• What do you understand by the term ‘comprehensive cost of production of a crop’?

• Demand for legal guarantee for MSP-Pros and Cons

📍 Tackling agricultural reforms after farm laws repeal

📍 Survey in perspective

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors, Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Human Resources

Key Points to Ponder:

• Key Findings in National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5)

• National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) on population and Health

• NFHS-5 on sex ratio at birth

• Why NFHS-5 is in News?

• Comparison between NFHS-4 and NFHS-5 report

📍 Don't ignore context of NFHS data

📍 What the latest NFHS data says about the New Welfarism

EXPLAINED

• India’s missile capability

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

Key Points to Ponder:

• DRDO-organisation and Mandate

• Hypersonic technology

• History of missile technology in India

• What kind of missiles does India have?

• Which of India’s missile systems are most important?

• China and Pakistan-Comparison

📍 Does India have hypersonic missile technology? The country gets ready to strengthen its capabilities: Know more

ECONOMY

• India, Taiwan begin FTA talks; focus on chip facility

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• Free Trade Agreement Between Different Countries-Types

• India’s Strategic Interest in Taiwan

• Taiwan-Location/Geography (Map Work)

• Taiwan and China-Impact on India

