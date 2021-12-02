UPSC CSE Key – December 2, 2021: What you need to read today

Important topics and its relevance in UPSC CSE exam for December 2, 2021. If you missed the December 1, 2021 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

Front Page

HC grants default bail to Bharadwaj, rejects pleas of 8 others

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India, Indian National Movement, Indian Polity and Governance- Rights Issues, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies‐I: Modern Indian history and General Studies‐ II: Indian Constitution—significant provisions

Key Points to Ponder:

* Elgaar Parishad Case

* Battle of Koregaon Bhima

* Right of personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution

* Article 22 of the Constitution

* UAPA Act

* Conflict between Article 22 of the constitution and UAPA Act

* Union of India vs K.A. Najeeb

Other important articles covering the same topic:

* The Supreme Court of India Reads Article 21 Protection into the Stringent UAPA Bail Jurisprudence:

* A quick recap of Elgaar Parishad case that NIA has now taken over

* Reading Section 43D(5)

Govt & Politics

Form Media Council with statutory powers, House IT panel tells govt

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II-Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies

Key Points to Ponder:

* Press Council of India (PCI) and News Broadcasting Standards Authority

* Information Technology (Guidelines for Intermediaries and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021

* Code of conduct of ethics by the media

* Media as fourth Pillar in a democracy-its role and values.

* Rise of Independent alternative media in India

IN PARLIAMENT

Lok Sabha passes Bill to regulate assisted reproductive tech

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

* What is Assisted Reproductive Technology

* IVF Technology and Surrogacy in India

* Highlights of the bill

* Alleged Discrimination cited in the Bill towards LGBTQ

* Issues and Challenges Ahead

Other Important Articles:

* The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020

* Explained: Fine-tuning the Surrogacy Bill

Bring law for Uniform Civil Code: BJP MP

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Indian Constitution—significant provisions etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

* Article 44 of Indian Constitution i.e. Uniform Civil Code

* Directive principles of State Policy (DPSP)

* Difference Between Fundamental Rights and Directive principles of State Policy

* ‘Reform of Family Law’ report by Law Commission of India

* Issues and Controversy with Uniform Civil Code and Why it has not been Implemented even after seven decades of Independence

Dam Bill introduced amid protests in Rajya Sabha

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination:

General Studies‐ II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

General Studies‐III: Infrastructure

Key Points to Ponder:

* The Dam Safety Bill, 2019-Highlights

* Functions of the national bodies and the State Committees on Dam Safety

* Issues of Dam Safety in India’s Ageing Dams in the context of Mullaperiyaru dam

Other Important Articles Covering the Same Topic:

* The Dam Safety Bill, 2019

* India’s ageing dams pose a safety risk, nation must conduct reviews: Study

Funds for malnutrition scheme under-utilized: data

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies‐ II-Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes

Key Points to Ponder:

* Poshan Abhiyaan Programme or National Nutrition Mission

* Issue of under-utilisation of funds

* Issues and Challenges

* Other Important Article Covering the Same Topic:

* Fixing POSHAN Abhiyaan’s basics: https://www.livemint.com/Opinion/7YZPqJShFSkbuhgAvZ6sAK/Opinion–Fixing-POSHAN-Abhiyaans-basics.html

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Another Variant to Growth

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development



Mains Examination: General Studies‐III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

* Drivers and Drags in latest Q2 GDP

* What can be the possible Impact of New Variant Omicron or third wave on Indian Economy

* Role of Investment and Consumption in an Economy-Effects

* Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme

THE WORLD

EU unveils €300 mn answer to China’s Belt and Road plan

Syllabus:

Mains Examination: General Studies II- Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

* China’s Belt and Road Initiative

* European Union’s Global Gateway- Features

* Global Gateway to contain Influence of Belt and Road Initiative?

* Overall Impact on India

Pacific island leaders bemoan weak Glasgow climate pact

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Mains Examination: General Studies‐III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

* Glasgow Climate Pact- Issues and Challenges

* Geographical Location of Pacific Islands

* Geophysical Phenomenon associated with Pacific Island



Other Important Articles Covering the Same Topic:

* Explained: What COP26 achieved, didn’t

* COP26: New global climate deal struck in Glasgow

ECONOMY

‘No clear public safety, emergency definition: Net ban being used for routine policing’

Syllabus:

Mains Examination: General Studies‐ II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

* Internet shut down for PUBLIC SAFETY and public emergency- Arbitrary or Necessary Decision?

* Indian Telegraph Act

* Misuse of provisions related to suspension of telecom services

‘Top 1% captured 38% of wealth growth since ’90s’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion



Mains Examination: General Studies‐III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it

Key Points to Ponder:

* World Inequality Report 2022-statistics

* Higher concentration of wealth, more wealth Inequality

* Global wealth tax on Multimillionaires

Other Important Article Covering the Same Topic:

* Explained: Why Thomas Piketty wants a global wealth tax on multimillionaires

RBI for more functional autonomy to civic bodies

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

* Functional autonomy to civic bodies

* Third-tier governments in India

* Devolution of power