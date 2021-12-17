UPSC CSE Key – December 17, 2021: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for December 17, 2021. If you missed the December 16, 2021 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

FRONT PAGE

• CEC, ECs interacted with PMO after Govt note sought presence of poll panel chief

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies and Separation of powers between various organs dispute redressal mechanisms and institutions

Key Points to Ponder:

• Election Commission-Constitutional Provisions (Article 324)

• Election Commission-Members and their appointment

• Office of Election Commission-Independence, Powers and Functions

• Why Independence of the Election Commission from the Executive is Required

• Supreme Court on Independence of EC- TN Seshan v Union of India and Ors (1995)

• Electoral Reforms suggested by Election Commission

• Common Electoral Roll and Simultaneous Elections-Issues and Challenges

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Why this raises questions and breaches a red line

📍Data breach to be reported in 72 hours: House joint panel

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination:

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

• General Studies III: Basics of cyber security

Key Points to Ponder:

• Joint Committee of Parliament Report on the Personal Data Protection Bill

• What is Data Protection?

• What do you understand by the term ‘Personal and Non-Personal data’?

• Supreme Court on Right to Privacy (Justice K.S. Puttaswamy vs. Union of India, 2017)

• Justice B N Srikrishna committee recommendation on Data Protection

• Personal Data Protection Bill 2019- how this Bill propose to regulate data transfer?

• key features of Personal Data Protection Bill 2019

• What is data localisation?

• European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)?

• Other Initiative/steps taken by Government of India for Data Protection and Data Privacy

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Report Summary on A Free and Fair Digital Economy

📍 Explained: The issues, debate around Data Protection Bill

📍 Explained: The road to data protection law

📍 Govt starts process to identify next CDS, Gen Naravane heads COSC

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Internal Security and challenges to internal security

Key Points to Ponder:

• Chief of Defence Staff

• Need for Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)- Kargil Review Committee (KRC) 1999, Naresh Chandra Task Force on National Security 2011

• Appointment of Chief of Defence Staff-Who Appoints?

• Office of the Chief of Defence Staff-Role and Functions

• CDS-A ‘dual-hatted role’

• Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC)-Role and Importance

THE CITY

• SC asks pollution body to figure out permanent solution for Delhi

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)-Composition, Powers, Functions,

GOVT & POLITICS

• SC Collegium drops judge who gave skin-to-skin order

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary

Key Points to Ponder:

• Appointment of High Court Judges

• Second Judges Case (1993), Third Judges Case (1998) and 99th Constitutional Amendment Act of 2014

• Required qualifications of Judges for High Court Judges

• Additional and Acting Judges-Appointment (Article 224 of the Constitution)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Supreme Court: ‘Sexual intent’, not ‘skin-to-skin’ contact, key in POCSO assault case

EXPRESS NETWORK

• Bullock cart racing: Maharashtra gets Supreme Court nod

Syllabus:

Main Examination:

• General Studies I: Indian culture, Indian Society

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• Bailgada Sharyat or Bullock Cart Race in Maharashtra- cultural heritage of people

• Jallikattu

• Animal Welfare Board of India vs A. Nagaraja & Ors 2014

• Article 29 (1) of the Constitution

• Why was there a ban on the bullock cart races?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Supreme Court allows bullock cart races in Maharashtra, here is why

📍 Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu: pride & politics

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

• Borders and Red Lines

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Cross-border insolvency

• UNCITRAL Model Law on Cross Border Insolvency by United Nations Commission on International Trade Law

• Cross-Border Insolvency Rules and Regulations Committee by Ministry of Corporate Affairs

• New York Convention or United Nations Convention on Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Awards

• National Company Law Tribunal and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016

THE IDEAS PAGE

• Preparing for Omicron

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies III: disaster management

Key Points to Ponder:

• Omicron variant and India’s Preparedness to handle another Covid Wave

ECONOMY

• All four Labour Code draft rules finalised by 13 states/UTs: Govt

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Labour Reforms in India and recommendation of Second National Commission on Labour (2002)

• Organised Sector and Unorganised Sector-Difference

• Industrial Relations Code Bill 2020-Key Features

• Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code Bill, 2020-Features

• Code on Social Security Bill, 2020-Key Features

• ‘Code on Wages Act- 2019’-Key Features

• Benefits of Labour Codes

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: In the three new labour codes, what changes for workers & hirers?

EXPLAINED

• Enforcing age of marriage

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Union Cabinet’s decision to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years

• minimum age of marriage

• Why is there a minimum age

• Uniform age of marriage for boys and girls

• Marriage age and women’s health-How they are related?

• The Age of Consent Bill, 1927 and Sharda Act 1929

• The Law Commission Report of 2008 on Reforming Family Law

• Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) Committee on Marriage age

• Raising legal age of marriage for women-Issues, Challenges and Criticism

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Why raise legal age, or why not

• ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’ of Kolkata’s Puja

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists?

• UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists-Importance

