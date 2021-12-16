UPSC CSE Key – December 16, 2021: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for December 16, 2021. If you missed the December 15, 2021 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

FRONT PAGE

• Cabinet clears push to raise marriage age of women from 18 to 21

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies I: Social empowerment

Key Points to Ponder:

• Union Cabinet’s decision to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years

• Rationality behind the re-examining marriage age?

• Uniform age of marriage for boys and girls

• Jaya Jaitley Committee Recommendation

• Marriage age and women’s health-How they are related?

• The Age of Consent Bill, 1927 and Sharda Act 1929

• The Law Commission Report of 2008 on Reforming Family Law

• Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) Committee on Marriage age

• Raising legal age of marriage for women-Issues, Challenges and Criticism

IN PARLIAMENT

• Cabinet clears Aadhaar, voter ID linking

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Aadhar and Voter ID Linking-Step towards Electoral reforms

• Why Aadhaar-linking is Important or Required?

• Representation of the People Act, 1951-Key Highlights

• The Aadhaar Act, 2016-Key Features

• Election Commission recommendation for electoral Reforms

• Election Commission of India

📍CCEA nod to extension of irrigation scheme

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Agriculture and Issues related with it

Key Points to Ponder:

• Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY)-Highlights

• Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs-Role and its Chairman

GOVT & POLITICS

• Re-notify 27% OBC seats as general category: top court to MaharashtraSyllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act

Key Points to Ponder:

• State Election Commission-Role, Constitutional Provisions

• Supreme Court’s triple test

📍 SC cautions against ’indiscriminate’ use of money laundering law

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: money-laundering and its prevention

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Money Laundering and how does it work?

• Money Laundering-Meaning of Placement, Layering and Integration

• Different forms of Money Laundering

• Role of Enforcement Directorate

• Steps Taken by Government of India to Prevent Money Laundering like Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002

• International efforts to Prevent Money Laundering

EXPRESS NETWORK

• Durga Puja bags UNESCO heritage tag

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists?

• National List for Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH)

• UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Lists-Importance

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

• DECEMBER 16, 1971

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination:

General Studies I: Post-independence consolidation and reorganization within the country.

General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Bangladesh Liberation War 1971-Background

• “Mukti Bahini”

• Vijay Diwas-50th Victory Anniversary

• India-Bangladesh Friendship

📍MIND THE RISK

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth,development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) frame work for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs)

• What do you Understand by ‘Bad loans’ and ‘Capital Adequacy Ratios’?

• Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), Tier 1 Capital Ratio, Net NPA Ratio-Meaning

The World

• The Nobel Peace Prize that paved way for war in EthiopiaSyllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work-Tigray Region and Ethiopia

• Ethiopia-Tigray Crisis

• India’s Strategic Interest in Ethiopia

EXPLAINED

• Ladakh and the Sixth Schedule

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity

Main Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution-Significant Provisions

Key Points to Ponder:

• Ladakh Hill Development Council Act, 1997

• Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and its Benefits

• Fifth and Sixth schedules of Indian Constitution

