UPSC CSE Key – December 15, 2021: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for December 15, 2021. If you missed the December 14, 2021 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

FRONT PAGE

• SC accepts security concerns, clears Char Dham road widening

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Geography

Main Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Chardham Project

• “Delicate balance” between environmental considerations and security needs

• Atlas/Map Work- Locate Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri

• Famous Panch Prayag Temples in Uttarakhand-Important Rivers and their Confluence (Locate on Atlas/Map)

IN PARLIAMENT

• RS passes Bills on tenure of CBI, ED chiefs; Opp absent

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity

Main Examination: General Studies II: Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021-Highlights

• Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-Organisation, Role and Functions

• Santhanam Committee on Prevention of Corruption

• Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946

• Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

• Issues and Challenges associated with CBI

• Director of CBI-Appointment and Tenure

• Directorate of Enforcement (ED)-Role and Function

• ED comes under which Ministry or Organisation?

📍MP seeks 6th Schedule safeguards for Ladakh

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity

Main Examination: Indian Constitution-Significant Provisions

Key Points to Ponder:

• Ladakh Hill Development Council Act, 1997

• Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and its Benefits

• Fifth and Sixth schedules of Indian Constitution

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

• The refugees of 1971

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies I: Post-independence consolidation and reorganization within the country.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Bangladesh Liberation War 1971

• Assam Movement (1979-1985) and Assam Accord

• Terms like “Suffrage non-citizens”

THE IDEAS PAGE

• Seeding the next revolution

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: transport and marketing of agricultural produce and issues and related constraints; e-technology in the aid of farmers,

Key Points to Ponder:

• Agritech-Concept

• Agrifood life sciences ecosystem in India

• Agrifood life sciences-definition and its Components

• Definition of Agricultural (Ag) biotechnology, novel farming systems, bioenergy and biomaterials, and innovative foods

• New approach to accelerate Agrifood life sciences in India-why?

• Funding for Agrifood life Sciences like Venture Investment

• Agrifood life sciences-Issues, Challenges and Way Ahead

EXPLAINED

• Climate assertion at UN

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why India voted against a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) linking climate to international security.

• What is so contentious about Draft Resolution?

• From “phase-out” of coal to “phase-down” of Coal-India’s Stand at the annual climate change conference in Glasgow

• Role and Functions of United Nations Security Council

• UN Framework Convention on Climate Change or UNFCCC

• Climate Change as a Security Issue-justified? If yes then why?

📍 NDPS Act: a drafting error, its implications, and an amendment

Syllabus:



Main Examination:

• General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

• General Studies III: Role of external state and non-state actors in creating challenges to internal security.

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985

• Essential Narcotic Drugs (ENDs)

• Narcotics Control Bureau- Role and mandate

ECONOMY

• RBI brings NBFCs under prompt corrective action frameworkSyllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Key Points to Ponder:

• Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCS)

• RBI’s Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework.

