UPSC CSE Key – December 14, 2021: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for December 14, 2021. If you missed the December 13, 2021 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

FRONT PAGE

• PM flags off new Kashi corridor as a bridge from past to future

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance and History of India

Main Examination: General Studies‐I: Indian culture-Salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times

Key Points to Ponder:

• Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project

• Kashi Vishwanath Temple Architecture

• Nagara or North Indian Temple Style

• Ahilyabai Holkar

• Gyanvapi Mosque-Style and Architecture

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: What is changing at the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple complex?

📍 NC MPs to attend meeting of J&K delimitation panel

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Indian Constitution, Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies, Salient features of the Representation of People’s Act

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Delimitation Commission?

• How Delimitation is carried out?

• Delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir

• Constitutional Basis for Delimitation- Article 82 and Article 170 of the Constitution

• Delimitation Commission Acts 1952, 1962, 1972 and 2002

• Delimitation Commission Recommendation binding on Government?

• The orders issued by the Delimitation Commission can be challenged in any court?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir: how, why

📍 Nov inflation rises to 4.91% despite cut in levies on fuel

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Indian Economy

Key Points to Ponder:

• Consumer Price Index (CPI)

• ‘CPI-based inflation’ or ‘Retail Inflation’-Different or Both are same?

• Headline inflation

• National Statistical Office (NSO)-Role and Function

IN PARLIAMENT

• Protesting MPs upset as House allowed to take up legislative business



Syllabus

Main Examination: Parliament and State legislatures—structure, functioning, conduct of business, powers & privileges and issues arising out of these

Key Points to Ponder:

• Rule 256 of Rajya Sabha’s rules of procedure

• Suspension of 12 MPs-Criteria for Suspension

• Chairman of Rajya Sabha – Role, Power and Functions

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Suspension of 12 MPs for entire Winter Session is worrying

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

• Delhi to London

Syllabus:

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• India and Britain-Technology Partnership

• Post-Brexit Britain Bilateral relationship with India

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 The Paradoxes of India- U.K. Ties

THE IDEAS PAGE

• A syllabus for doers

Syllabus:

Main Examination:

• General Studies‐ II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

• General Studies‐III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Technical Education in India-time to Move from Theoretical Education to Practical Education?

• CTARA, IIT Bombay (Case Study)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Advised to continue moratorium on new engineering colleges, govt tells Lok Sabha

EXPRESS NETWORK

• Govt urges SC to modify order on underground cables

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Great Indian Bustard (GIB)-Natural Habitat in India

• IUCN Status of Great Indian Bustard

• Supreme Court on Conservation of Great Indian Bustard

• WWF-India’s Initiatives for bustard conservation

• Steps taken by Union and State Government to protect and Conserve GIB

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Species Recovery Programme

THE WORLD

• Major decline in China’s BRI investments, cash grants to African countries: report

Syllabus:



Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)

• Build Back Better World (B3W)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Mapping the Belt and Road Initiative: Reach, Implications, Consequences

ECONOMY

• Markets fall ahead of US Fed meet as tapering fears set in

Syllabus

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• ‘Tapering’- what does it mean?

• US Fed Taper-Meaning

• US Federal Reserve Policies and its Impact on India

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Federal Reserve signals, and Indian markets

