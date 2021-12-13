UPSC CSE Key – December 13, 2021: What you need to read today

Updated: December 13, 2021 6:36:05 pm
Important topics and their relevance in the UPSC CSE exam for December 13, 2021.
• India looking at five Central Asian leaders as R-Day chief guests
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: World Geography and Current events of national and international importance.
Main Examination: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest
Key Points to Ponder:
• Central Asia Region-Location (Please refer Map and have a look at the central Asian Countries, their Capitals, nearby important Lakes etc.)
• Importance of Central Asian Region for India
• India’s Bilateral Relation with each Countries like Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan etc.
• India’s ‘Connect Central Asia’ Policy
• Ashgabat Agreement and International North South Transit Corridor (INSTC)
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
• Continuity in India’s ties with Central Asia
• If given, booster must be different vaccine: view in top expert body
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance
Key Points to Ponder:
• National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization- Role and Functions
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Explained: How will the world decide when the Covid-19 pandemic is over?
THE EDITORIAL PAGE
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.
Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: India and its neighborhood- relations.
Key Points to Ponder:
• India-Afghanistan Relationship-Background
• Changing Scenario in India-Afghanistan Relationship
• India’s Strategic Interest in Afghanistan
• Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 India’s developmental partnership in Afghanistan: Here to stay or to go?
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Indian Economy, and Awareness in the fields of IT
Key Points to Ponder:
• Cryptocurrency or Virtual Currency-what do you understand by this term?
• What is Bitcoin?
• What is Blockchain Technology and why it is associated with Bitcoin?
• The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021-Highlights
• Supreme Court on Cryptocurrency in 2018
• What is RBI Sandbox
• What are the issues involving Cryptocurrency in mainstream financial Markets or simply market?
• Initial coin offering (ICO)
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Despite risks, there’s great potential in cryptocurrencies
THE IDEAS PAGE
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.
Key Points to Ponder:
• Delhi’s Electric Vehicle Policy
• FAME-1 Scheme and FAME-2 Scheme: Key Difference
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Explained: Delhi’s ambitious plan to switch to electric vehicles and the infrastructure needed
EXPLAINED
How deposits are insured when a bank fails
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development
Main Examination: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.
Key Points to Ponder:
• Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC)-Role and Functions
• Under which Nodal Ministry DICGC comes?
• Role of RBI over DICGC
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Safety of depositor’s money vital for growth of banks: PM
📍 Kerala row and beyond: Governor’s role in state, central universities
Syllabus:
Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance
Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Parliament and State legislatures
Key Points to Ponder:
• Appointment of Governor- Article 157 and Article 158 of the Constitution of India
• Powers and Functions of Governor
• Constitutional Position of Governor
• Role of Governor in state universities and Central Universities
• What is the recent controversy regarding re-appointment of VC in Kannur University?
Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:
📍 Explained: Why Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan says he wants to quit as Chancellor
Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here
For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest UPSC Current Affairs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-