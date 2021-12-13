scorecardresearch
Monday, December 13, 2021
UPSC CSE Key – December 13, 2021: What you need to read today

The Indian Express UPSC Key December 13, 2021 will help you prepare for the civil service and other competitive examinations with cues on how to read and understand content from the most authoritative news source in India.

Written by Priya Shukla | Hyderabad |
Updated: December 13, 2021 6:36:05 pm
Important topics and their relevance in the UPSC CSE exam for December 13, 2021.

India looking at five Central Asian leaders as R-Day chief guests

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: World Geography and Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

•  Central Asia Region-Location (Please refer Map and have a look at the central Asian Countries, their Capitals, nearby important Lakes etc.)

•  Importance of Central Asian Region for India

•  India’s Bilateral Relation with each Countries like Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan etc.

•  India’s ‘Connect Central Asia’ Policy

•  Ashgabat Agreement and International North South Transit Corridor (INSTC)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

• Continuity in India’s ties with Central Asia

If given, booster must be different vaccine: view in top expert body

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Key Points to Ponder:

•  National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization- Role and Functions

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Code of Practice

📍 Explained: How will the world decide when the Covid-19 pandemic is over?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Engaging Kabul

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

•  India-Afghanistan Relationship-Background

•  Changing Scenario in India-Afghanistan Relationship

•  India’s Strategic Interest in Afghanistan

•  Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 India’s developmental partnership in Afghanistan: Here to stay or to go?

📍 The Myth and Lure of Crypto

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Indian Economy, and Awareness in the fields of IT

Key Points to Ponder:

•  Cryptocurrency or Virtual Currency-what do you understand by this term?

•  What is Bitcoin?

•  What is Blockchain Technology and why it is associated with Bitcoin?

•  The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021-Highlights

•  Supreme Court on Cryptocurrency in 2018

•  What is RBI Sandbox

•  What are the issues involving Cryptocurrency in mainstream financial Markets or simply market?

•  Initial coin offering (ICO)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Despite risks, there’s great potential in cryptocurrencies

THE IDEAS PAGE

Green on number plate

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

•  Delhi’s Electric Vehicle Policy

•  FAME-1 Scheme and FAME-2 Scheme: Key Difference

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Delhi’s ambitious plan to switch to electric vehicles and the infrastructure needed

EXPLAINED

 How deposits are insured when a bank fails

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

•  Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC)-Role and Functions

•  Under which Nodal Ministry DICGC comes?

•  Role of RBI over DICGC

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Safety of depositor’s money vital for growth of banks: PM

📍 Kerala row and beyond: Governor’s role in state, central universities

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Parliament and State legislatures

Key Points to Ponder:

•  Appointment of Governor- Article 157 and Article 158 of the Constitution of India

•  Powers and Functions of Governor

•  Constitutional Position of Governor

•  Role of Governor in state universities and Central Universities

•  What is the recent controversy regarding re-appointment of VC in Kannur University?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Why Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan says he wants to quit as Chancellor

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

