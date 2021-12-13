UPSC CSE Key – December 13, 2021: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in the UPSC CSE exam for December 13, 2021.

• India looking at five Central Asian leaders as R-Day chief guests



Syllabus:



Preliminary Examination: World Geography and Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• Central Asia Region-Location (Please refer Map and have a look at the central Asian Countries, their Capitals, nearby important Lakes etc.)

• Importance of Central Asian Region for India

• India’s Bilateral Relation with each Countries like Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan etc.

• India’s ‘Connect Central Asia’ Policy

• Ashgabat Agreement and International North South Transit Corridor (INSTC)

• If given, booster must be different vaccine: view in top expert body

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Key Points to Ponder:

• National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization- Role and Functions

THE EDITORIAL PAGE



• Engaging Kabul

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India-Afghanistan Relationship-Background

• Changing Scenario in India-Afghanistan Relationship

• India’s Strategic Interest in Afghanistan

• Delhi Declaration on Afghanistan

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Indian Economy, and Awareness in the fields of IT

Key Points to Ponder:

• Cryptocurrency or Virtual Currency-what do you understand by this term?

• What is Bitcoin?

• What is Blockchain Technology and why it is associated with Bitcoin?

• The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021-Highlights

• Supreme Court on Cryptocurrency in 2018

• What is RBI Sandbox

• What are the issues involving Cryptocurrency in mainstream financial Markets or simply market?

• Initial coin offering (ICO)

THE IDEAS PAGE



• Green on number plate



Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Delhi’s Electric Vehicle Policy

• FAME-1 Scheme and FAME-2 Scheme: Key Difference

EXPLAINED



How deposits are insured when a bank fails



Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC)-Role and Functions

• Under which Nodal Ministry DICGC comes?

• Role of RBI over DICGC

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies‐ II: Parliament and State legislatures

Key Points to Ponder:

• Appointment of Governor- Article 157 and Article 158 of the Constitution of India

• Powers and Functions of Governor

• Constitutional Position of Governor

• Role of Governor in state universities and Central Universities

• What is the recent controversy regarding re-appointment of VC in Kannur University?

