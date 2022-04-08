UPSC CSE Key – April 8, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for April 8, 2022. If you missed the April 7, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

India abstains in UNGA vote that sacks Russia from rights council

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate

Key Points to Ponder:

• United Nations Human Rights Council-Role, Vision, Mandate and Headquarters

• Know about United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

• Know about United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

• Know the difference between United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

• India abstained on a vote at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva-Why?

• New Delhi’s abstention from the vote on the UNHRC draft resolution-Fine Balance or Loyalty towards age old friend?

• What was the resolution about?

• How did India explain its vote?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 WHAT IS UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL, WHOSE MEMBERSHIP RUSSIA HAS LOST

THE SECOND PAGE

Madras HC upholds 7.5% horizontal quota for govt school students in NEET

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by ‘affirmative action’ taken by the state?

• Need for Affirmative Actions for in India

• Affirmative Action given in the Constitution-Know the Articles

• ‘Positive and Negative Discrimination’-What do you understand by this expression?

• Difference between Reservation and Affirmative Action?

• Vertical Reservation and Horizontal Reservation-What do you understand by this?

• Which Article(s) in the Constitution of India contemplates Vertical and Horizontal reservation?

• Supreme Court on Saurav Yadav versus State of Uttar Pradesh 2020 and Vertical and Horizontal Reservation-Know in Detail

• How are the two categories of quotas applied together?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 SC verdict exposes fallacy of using general category as reservation for upper castes

📍 Explained: How horizontal, vertical quotas work; what Supreme Court said

EXPRESS NETWORK

India-US 2+2 talks on April 11

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India

and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• Two Plus Two (2+2) Dialogue- What is 2+2 in this context?

• 2+2 dialogue between India and the US-Know the Background

• Does India have a similar ‘2+2’ with any other country?

• How have the plans for the ‘2+2’ dialogue with the US played out so far?

• Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA)-Key Proposals

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 What India, US would have discussed in ‘2+2’ dialogue

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

BRICS for a new order

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India

and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• Evolution of BRICS from Russia-China (RC) to Russia-India-China (RIC) to Brazil- Russia-India-China (BRIC) to

Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS)

• Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Economy-Key Features

• BRICS Development Bank-Key Features

• RIC (Russia-India-China) out of BRICS-Significance and Stature in World Politics?

• Why BRICS Matters?

• Ukraine-Russia War and its impact on BRICS?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS)

📍 Why BRICS Still Matters

THE IDEAS PAGE

Guilty until proved innocent

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022-Key Provisions

• Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022-What does the Bill propose?

• Article 20 of the Indian Constitution will be further diluted because of Provisions given in Criminal Procedure

(Identification) Bill, 2022-Do you Agree?

• Punitive Detention and Preventive Detention-Know the Differences

• The Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920 Vs Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022-Compare and Contrast

• Right to Privacy and Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022

• Justice K. S. Puttaswamy (retd.) vs Union of India and ors. 2017 and the Right to Privacy-Know in Detail

• Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill may violate the Right to Privacy as well as Equality-How?

• Law Commission of India on reformation of criminal investigation-Know about it

• Expert Committee on Reforms of the Criminal Justice System Chaired by Dr. Justice V. S. Malimath 2003, recommendation on reforming Criminal Investigation-Know about it

• Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022-Significance

• Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022- Issues and Challenges

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 The Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022

EXPLAINED

Indonesia’s palm oil crisis

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Agriculture and transport and marketing of agricultural produce and issues and related constraints

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work-Indonesia

• Know about Palm Oil and its Uses

• Palm Oil Crisis in Indonesia-Why this Crisis?

• Palm oil Crisis and its impact on India

• India’s Import of Palm Oil-Know about it

• National Edible Oil Mission-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP)-Key Highlights

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 The dangers of India’s palm oil push

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.