UPSC CSE Key – April 7, 2022: What you need to read today

FRONT PAGE

House clears crime ID Bill, Opp flags concerns

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022-Key Provisions

• Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022-What does the Bill propose?

• The Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920 Vs Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022-Compare and Contrast

• Right to Privacy and Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022

• Justice K. S. Puttaswamy (retd.) vs Union of India and ors. 2017 and the Right to Privacy-Know in Detail

• Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill may violate the Right to Privacy as well as Equality-How?

• Law Commission of India on reformation of criminal investigation-Know about it

• Expert Committee on Reforms of the Criminal Justice System Chaired by Dr. Justice V. S. Malimath, March 2003,

recommendation on reforming Criminal Investigation-Know about it

• Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022-Significance

• Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022- Issues and Challenges

‘In pandemic, food subsidy kept extreme poverty low’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to poverty and hunger

Key Points to Ponder:

• How poverty is Defined by World Bank?

• Extreme poverty definition by World Bank?

• Classifications of poverty-Know in Detail

• Poverty estimation in India-How Poverty is defined in India?

• What do you understand by the term ‘head-count ratio’?

• Alagh Committee (1979) Lakdawala Committee (1993), Tendulkar Committee (2009), Rangarajan committee (2012) and their poverty estimation.

• Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY)-Key Features

IN PARLIAMENT

WMD Amendment Bill passed in LS; Jaishankar says it will boost national security

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by “Weapons of Mass Destruction”?

• The Weapons of Mass Destruction and Their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005-Key

Highlights

• Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill 2022-

Aim of the bill?

• Definitions of Nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) weapons according to India’s 2005 WMD Act

• Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)-Key Provisions

• Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT)-Key Provisions

• The New START Treaty (between the USA and the Russian Federation)

• India and NPT, CTBT-Issues and India’s Apprehension

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Not Chandigarh

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues and Challenges pertaining to the federal structure

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work-Locate Chandigarh and also which Major City/Cities lies on a longitude closest to that of Chandigarh?

• When and how did Chandigarh become the capital of Punjab?

• When was Punjab reorganized, and Chandigarh became a Union Territory?

• Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966-Know in Detail

• What about a separate capital for Haryana?

• What claims on Chandigarh were made subsequently?

• Punjab Boundary Commission, also “Shah Commission”, April 23, 1966 Recommendations?

THE IDEAS PAGE

The right to be different

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Social empowerment, communalism, regionalism & secularism.

• General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising

out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• In the context of Fundamental Rights, what do you understand by the term “Absolute” and “Reasonable Restrictions”?

• Absolute and Reasonable Restrictions-Where and what is that thin line drawn between the two?

• “Hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam and freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution is subject to reasonable restrictions”-What did you understand by this statement?

• Educational Institutions, Dress Code, Religious Practices, Religious Freedom-These terms in Karnataka Hijab

Controversy, try to connect the dots.

• “Judicial Overreach”, “Reasonable Accommodation”, and “Judicial Activism”-Know these terms

• Article 21 and Article 21-A of the Indian Constitution-Know in detail

• Doctrine of “qualified public space”-What Author is trying to say with this expression?

• Doctrine of Essentiality-Origin (Article 26 of the Constitution)

• Question of Dressing choice in an Educational Institutions

• “Integral” to the religion by the Supreme Court in Shirur Mutt (1954)-What is “Integral”?

• Religions do evolve over time and so do Essential Practices with it-What do you understand by this statement?

EXPLAINED

Why XE variant may not be a concern as of now

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the XE variant of coronavirus?

• What are the threats from XE variant of coronavirus?

• XE variant of Covid-19 in India-Know about it

• India’s COVID-19 vaccination programme

• Covid-19, Omicron Variant and Delta Variant-Know the Differences

• National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI)-Role, Powers and Functions

Unpacking climate report: the road ahead if the world misses the 1.5°C reduction target

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

• The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Assessment Reports (ARs)

• Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report (Third Part)-Key Highlights

• What are the new insights on climate impacts, vulnerability and adaptation from IPCC?

• How will nature and the benefits it provides to people be affected by higher levels of warming?

• How will climate change affect the lives of today’s children tomorrow, if no immediate action is taken?

• Climate Change and India’s Strategy to deal with Climate Change

• What is Climate Resilient Development?

Why Centre has objected to Odisha’s plan for landmark Lingaraj Temple

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Lingaraj Temple Ordinance, 2020?

• Why has the Centre opposed the ordinance?

• Jagannath Temple one of the important Hindu temple- Significance (Hint: Char Dham)

• Vaishnava Traditions-Features and its impact on Bhakti Movement

• Jagannath Temple-Know some facts like it was built by the Ganga dynasty king Anantavarman Chodaganga in the 12th century CE.

• Jagannath Temple also as ‘Yamanika Tirtha’-Why?

• Jagannath Temple-Architectural features and Style of the temple (Is it Dravidian, Nagara, Vesara style or

Different from these three Architectural Style?)

• Know more about Architectural features of Odisha temples classification like Rekhapida, Pidhadeul And Khakra

• Know more about-Paintings theme associated with lord Jagannath like Patachitra or Pattachitra

• What is the Puri heritage corridor?

• Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-Powers, Functions, Role and Mandate

• “Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) failed to act as guardian of India’s heritage” once observed by Supreme

Court in the context of Taj Mahal-Do you think that ASI has failed to preserve other monuments and Heritage of

India?

• Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-Significance

