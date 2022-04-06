UPSC CSE Key – April 6, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for April 6, 2022. If you missed the April 5, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

Will hear petition against electoral bond scheme: CJI

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Important aspects of governance, transparency and accountability

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are Electoral Bonds?

• Electoral Bonds-Key Features

• Which Bank is the only bank authorised to sell Electoral Bonds?

• Electoral Bonds and associated issues

• When are the bonds available for purchase?

• Are electoral bonds taxable?

• Why were electoral bonds introduced in India?

• Why are electoral bonds being so vehemently opposed by transparency activists?

• How popular are electoral bonds as a route of donation?

• What does the Supreme Court have to say on electoral bonds?

• What is the Election Commission’s stand on electoral bonds?

• Reserve Bank of India on electoral bonds scheme?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Why the electoral bonds scheme has been challenged in Supreme Court

After missile ‘malfunction’, BrahMos buyer Manila called Indian envoy

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology

Key Points to Ponder:

• BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missile -Key Features

• BrahMos Missiles and How Many Versions Are There of Brahmos?

• Know the terms and Difference between Them-Infra Sonic, Subsonic, Super Sonic, Ultra Sonic etc.

• What are Cruise Missiles?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: The BrahMos missile, and significance of the ongoing series of tests by Armed forces

IN PARLIAMENT

RS passes MCD Bill, Shah says Parliament can legislate on any Delhi-related matter

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Devolution of powers and finances up to local levels and challenges therein.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022-Key Provisions

• The Municipal Corporation of Delhi Trifurcation in 2012

• North Delhi Municipal Corporation, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation

• Unification or merger of the three Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCDs).

• What is the difference between Municipal corporation, Municipality, Notified area committee, Cantonment board,

Township and Special purpose Agency?

• Know in Detail-74th amendment act (Municipalities) and Articles 243-P to 243-ZG.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: What the BJP hopes to gain by merging Delhi’s three MCD

Jaishankar introduces Bill to ban funding of WMDs

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by “Weapons of Mass Destruction”?

• The Weapons of Mass Destruction and Their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005-Key

Highlights

• Definitions of Nuclear, biological, and chemical (NBC) weapons according to India’s 2005 WMD Act

• Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT)-Key Provisions

• Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT)-Key Provisions

• The New START Treaty (between the USA and the Russian Federation)

• India and NPT, CTBT-Issues and India’s Apprehension

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: What are WMDs, the existing law on which India now wants to amend?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Coming Together

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd – What is the plan of merger?

• What is the share swap ratio of the transaction?

• How will the ownership change?

• How will the merger benefit the two entities?

• HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd merger and not Amalgamation-Know the difference between Merger and Amalgamation

• Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Private Sector Banks-Know the Difference

• What do you Understand by “Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC)”?

• Banking Structure in India-Know in Detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Why are HDFC Limited and HDFC Bank merging, what will be its impact?

No Time to Lose

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

• The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Assessment Reports (ARs)

• Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report (Third Part)-Key Highlights

• What are the new insights on climate impacts, vulnerability and adaptation from IPCC?

• How will nature and the benefits it provides to people be affected by higher levels of warming?

• How will climate change affect the lives of today’s children tomorrow, if no immediate action is taken?

• Climate Change and India’s Strategy to deal with Climate Change

• What is Climate Resilient Development?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Check emissions fast or nothing will help after 2030: IPCC report

📍 Explained: What is the IPCC, and why are its Assessment Reports important?

It Goes Back to NATO

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)?

• What are the Objectives of North Atlantic Treaty Organization NATO?

• How North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Functions?

• North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)-Genesis

• North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its Alliances

• Article 4 and Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty (Collective Security)

• Ukraine-NATO-Russia-Controversies

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 A power shift in the making

EXPLAINED

The civilian massacre in Bucha

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do Understand by expression “War Crime”?

• What do you understand by term “genocide”?

• Bucha Massacres-A genocide or war crimes?

• The massacres in Bucha and International reactions?

• India’s stand on Bucha Massacres

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: How could Russia’s Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?

Emerging from pandemic, need to view viruses in perspective

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General Science

Key Points to Ponder:

• Viruses-Evolution

• Difference Between DNA and RNA Viruses

• Good Viruses and Bad Viruses-Role in Ecosystem, Environment and in Human Body

• Viruses that help and protect-Know about them

• Anthropogenic zoonotic viral transmission-How?

• Virus and Future-Way ahead

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Viruses and Environment

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.