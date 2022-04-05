UPSC CSE Key – April 5, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for April 5, 2022. If you missed the April 4, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

India Inc’s biggest merger: HDFC Bank & HDFC Ltd will be one

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd – What is the plan of merger?

• What is the share swap ratio of the transaction?

• How will the ownership change?

• How will the merger benefit the two entities?

• HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd ‘merger’ and not ‘Amalgamation’-Know the difference between Merger and Amalgamation

• Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Private Sector Banks-Know the Difference

• What do you Understand by “Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC)”?

• Banking Structure in India-Know in Detail

Running out of time, climate action feasible and affordable, says IPCC

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

• The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Assessment Reports (ARs)-Key Highlights

• Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report (Third Part)-Key Highlights

• What are the new insights on climate impacts, vulnerability and adaptation from IPCC?

• How will nature and the benefits it provides to people be affected by higher levels of warming?

• How will climate change affect the lives of today’s children tomorrow, if no immediate action is taken?

• Climate Change and India’s Strategy to deal with Climate Change

• What is Climate Resilient Development?

FDI, not FII, the right measure of India’s economy: Sitharaman

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Effects of liberalization on the economy

Key Points to Ponder:

• What Is a Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)?

• What Is a Foreign Institutional Investor (FII)?

• What Is Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI)?

• Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) and Foreign Institutional Investor (FII)-Know

the Differences

• What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)?

• What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Foreign Institutional Investor (FII)?

• What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI)?

• Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) in India?

No accountability Bill

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022-Key Provisions

• Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022-What does the Bill propose?

• The Identification of Prisoners Act, 1920 Vs Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022-Compare and Contrast

• Right to Privacy and Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022

• Justice K. S. Puttaswamy (retd.) vs Union of India and ors. 2017 and the Right to Privacy-Know in Detail

• Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022-Significance

• Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill, 2022- Issues and Challenges

Fuel for the future

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is green hydrogen?

• Hydrogen and its Types

• Why we need green hydrogen?

• How green hydrogen differs from traditional emissions-intensive ‘grey’ hydrogen and blue hydrogen?

• National Hydrogen Energy Mission (NHM) -Key Highlights

• How is the National Hydrogen Energy Mission (NHM) policy set to boost domestic production of green hydrogen

production?

• What are the facilities to boost export of green hydrogen and ammonia?

WHO’s move on Covaxin

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• WHO suspended Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s supply, Why?

• What did the WHO inspection find?

• What are these upgrades?

• Why did the company not upgrade its facility specifically for Covaxin earlier?

• Can the company shut down and upgrade the facilities now?

• How does the order impact the supply of Covaxin?

• Has the WHO inspected other companies manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines?

• Bharat Biotech-Know about it

Emergency in Sri Lanka: history and contours

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its Neighbourhood- Relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know in detail about Sri Lanka’s economic crisis

• What happens with Sri Lanka’s foreign debt?

• Why is Sri Lanka’s economy in trouble?

• Emergency declared in Sri Lanka-Why and its Impact

• Emergency Provisions given in Indian Constitution Vs Emergency Provisions in Sri Lanka-Compare and Contrast

• Who is helping Sri Lanka?

• How India is helping Sri Lanka in this crisis Situation?

• India and Sri Lanka Bilateral Relations-Trust Deficit or Close Neighbours?

• Map Work- Sri Lanka

