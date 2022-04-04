UPSC CSE Key – April 4, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for April 4, 2022. If you missed the April 1, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Front Page

House panel calls in CAG officials: Explain audit report delays

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Appointment to various Constitutional posts, powers, functions and responsibilities of various Constitutional Bodies

Key Points to Ponder:

• Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) and Article 148 of the Constitution

• Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) is appointed by Whom?

• Independence of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG)-Provisions

• Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG)-Functions and Powers

• What do you understand by “Comptroller”?

• What do you understand by “Auditor General”?

• Compare CAG of India with that of CAG of United Kingdom

• Public Accounts Committee and Government of India Act of 1919-Connect the Dots

• Public Accounts Committee-Members and Selection Procedure

• Public Accounts Committee and Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG)-Connect the Dots

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Of accounts and accountability

Blockchain system in Gadchiroli to weed out fake caste certificates

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work- Gadchiroli district (Maharashtra)

• Why Gadchiroli district is often in News

• Linkages between development and spread of extremism-Gadchiroli district (Maharashtra

• Blockchains- What are they?

• Blockchains-How does it operate?

• Significance of Blockchain beyond Cryptocurrency?

• Issues and Challenges Associated to Blockchain Technology

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Beyond the hype of blockchain, a look at its reality

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Goodbye AFSPA

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination:

• General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining

to the federal structure

• General Studies III: Security challenges and their management in border areas – linkages of organized crime with

terrorism

Key Points to Ponder:

• Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958

• Why AFSPA is Controversial?

• Framework agreement of 2015

• What is a “Disturbed Area”?

• The power to declare “Disturbed Area” lies with whom?

• Other States under AFSPA and why?

• Recommendation of Justice B.P. Jeevan Reddy Committee in 2005, Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) in 2007 and Santosh Hegde Committee appointed by Supreme Court in 2013

• The Supreme Court guidelines for the use of AFSPA in 1997

• Supreme Court on AFSPA (Naga People’s Movement of Human Rights v. Union of India 1998)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 AFSPA and the Northeast

📍 Why AFSPA exists

Employment with Dignity

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Female Labour Force Participation Rate-Know about this in detail

• Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)-Role and Functions

• What do you understand by Labour Force and Labour Force participation rate (LFPR)?

• Employment Rate (ER) and Unemployment Rate (UER)

• Safety of women in workplaces-What does Law says in Indian Context?

• What do you understand by “Informal economy” and “Unorganised Sector”?

• Women, informal and unorganised sector-Know in detail

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 COVID-19 and Women Informal Sector Workers in India

EXPLAINED

Reforming death penalty

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Capital Punishment or Death Penalty?

• Important Supreme Court Judgements Related to Capital Punishments like Jagmohan Singh v state of Uttar Pradesh in 1972, Rajendra prasad v state of Uttar Pradesh in 1979, Bachan Singh v state of Punjab in 1980, Machhi Singh v state of Punjab in 1983

• What are the Arguments for and Arguments against Death Penalty or Capital Punishment?

• Law commission on Death Penalty?

• What has caused the SC to examine practices in death penalty sentencing?

• How are judges supposed to choose between life and death sentences?

• What has happened to this framework in the four decades since Bachan Singh?

• What is mitigation, and what are mitigating factors?

• Can procedural reforms address the broader concerns with the death penalty?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Why the link between mental health and death penalty deserves greater attention

ECONOMY

BharatNet likely to miss deadline as shifting goalposts slow roll out

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc and Investment Models

Key Points to Ponder:

• BharatNet Project-Key Provisions and Highlights

• National Optical Fibre Network (NOFN) and BharatNet-Connect the Dots

• Phases of the BharatNet Project-What are they?

• Special Purpose Vehicle and Bharat Broadband Network Ltd. (BBNL)?

• What do you understand by Viability Gap Funding (VGF)?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 PPP model of BharatNet: DoT starts meets, hopes to float bid by Sept-end

Jobless rate decreasing in India, says CMIE

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know the Basics-Demography, Demographic characteristics, Demographic potential, Demographic Transition,

Demographic Dividend and India’s Demographic Dividend

• India’s unemployment rate in Urban and Rural Areas-Present Status

• Why unemployment is more in the urban areas as compared to the rural areas?

• What is Labour Force Participation (LPR)?

• What Is the Unemployment Rate? How it is Calculated by CMIE?

• Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)-Role and Under which Ministry/Organisation?

• Reasons for rise in Unemployment Rate

• Types of Unemployment in India

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Young and jobless

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.