UPSC CSE Key – April 29, 2022: What you need to read today

FRONT PAGE

In a first, IndiGo uses Indian navigation system to land aircraft

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology.

Key Points to Ponder:

• GPS-aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN)-Key Features

• What is Satellite-based Augmentation Systems (SBAS)?

• What is Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSSs)?

• Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS)-About, Role and under which Ministry?

• GPS-aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN)-Significance

• GPS-aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN)-Applications

Remains found in Punjab well traced to 1857 rebellion: Study

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India and Indian National Movement.

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present significant events, personalities, issues.

Key Points to Ponder:

• 1857 Revolt-Background

• Difference between the Revolt of 1857 from the earlier uprisings

• Nature of Revolt and Protest before 1857

• Significance of Revolts before 1857 and its impact on 1857 Revolt

• Regions/People affected by the Revolt of 1857

• Causes of the Revolt-Economic Causes, Political Causes, Administrative Causes and Socio-Religious Causes

• Immediate Causes of the Revolt-Discontent among Sepoys and other reasons

• Prominent Leaders of the Revolts-General Bakht Khan, Nana Saheb, Begum Hazrat Mahal, Khan Bahadur, Kunwar Singh, Maulvi Ahmadullah of Faizabad and Rani Laxmibai

• Suppression of the 1857 Revolt-Role of Zamindars and Princely States

• Reasons for the failure of 1857 Revolt-Brainstorm

• Changes Introduced after the Revolt-Administration, Military and Socio-religious Consequences

• Significance of the 1857 Revolt

GOVT & POLITICS

Working towards removing AFSPA from Northeast: PM

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination:

• General Studies‐II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure

• General Studies‐III: Security challenges and their management in border areas – linkages of organized crime with terrorism

Key Points to Ponder:

• Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958

• Framework agreement of 2015

• The Supreme Court guidelines for the use of AFSPA in 1997

• “Disturbed Area” and the power to declare “Disturbed Area” lies with whom?

• Other States under AFSPA

• Recommendation of Justice B.P. Jeevan Reddy Committee in 2005, Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) in 2007 and Santosh Hegde Committee appointed by Supreme Court in 2013.

• Supreme Court on AFSPA (Naga People’s Movement of Human Rights v. Union of India 1998)

Russia-Ukraine war shows necessity of self-reliance: Rajnath

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Self-Reliant and Self Sufficient-Know the Difference

• Atmanirbhar Bharat or Self-Reliant India Campaign-Important Components

• Five Pillars of a Self-reliant India

• Significance of Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

• Self-Reliant India Campaign is inspired by Swadeshi Movement 1905-Do you agree?

• Self-Reliant India Campaign-Issues and Challenges ahead

EXPRESS NETWORK

PM-Kisan in Kerala: Over 30,000 ineligible beneficiaries detected

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?

• When did the PM-Kisan scheme come into effect?

• Definition of Small and Marginal Farmers (SMFs)?

• PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana-Benefits and Eligibility conditions

• PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana- Who is not eligible for this scheme?

• What is Central Sponsored Scheme?

• What is Centrally Sponsored Scheme?

• What is the difference between central sector scheme and centrally sponsored scheme?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Shock-Proofing Power

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Power Sector in India-Backgound

• What do you understand by the term ‘Discoms’?

• Issues Faced by Power Sector in India

• What are the Challenges Faced by the Power Sector DISCOMs?

• Transmission and Distribution Issues-Know the facts

• What do you understand by ‘Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) Losses’?

• What Initiatives have been launched for Power Sector DISCOMs?

• Ujwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY)-Key Features

• Revamped Distribution Sector Reform Scheme (RDSS)-Key Features

EXPLAINED

States vs Centre on fuel taxes

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• Base Price, Central Excise Duty, State Tax and Petrol Prices-Connect the Dots

• Why States in India have different prices for Petrol and Diesel?

• Retail prices in India compared to global crude oil price

• What Is Value-Added Tax (VAT)?

• How Value-Added Tax (VAT) works?

• Fuel levies as revenue share

• How fuel is taxed?

The Hattis of Himachal Pradesh, and their demand for ST status

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation

Key Points to Ponder:

• Who are the Hattis?

• Since when have the Hattis been demanding tribal status?

• How many people are likely to benefit if the government concedes the demand?

• What is the political significance of this move?

• How has the Hattis’ case for ST status progressed so far?

