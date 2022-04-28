UPSC CSE Key – April 28, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for April 28, 2022. If you missed the April 27, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

PM flags high fuel prices in Opp-ruled states, their CMs hit back at Centre

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What Is Value-Added Tax (VAT)?

• How Value-Added Tax (VAT) works?

• Value-Added Tax (VAT) vs Goods and Services Tax (GST)-Compare and Contrast

• Pros and Cons of Value-Added Tax (VAT)

• base price, central excise duty, state tax and Petrol Prices-Connect the Dots

• Why States in India have different prices for Petrol and Diesel?

• Retail prices in India compared to global crude oil price

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

The inflation hydra

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Inflation and Various Types of Inflation

• Causes of Inflation

• Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation

• What is CPI-based Inflation or Retail Inflation?

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• What do you understand by Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index?

• New Standard for Measuring Inflation in India and Old Standard for Measuring Inflation-Key Differences

• What Is Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)?

• Monetary Policy Committee MPC-Importance

• Know about these terms-Bank Rate, Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate, Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal Standing Facility (MSF), Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR)

• Impact of Money Supply on an Economy-Inflation or Deflation?

• Steps or Measures Taken by GOI to Control Inflation

• National Statistical Office (NSO)-About, Vision, Mandate and Role

EXPLAINED

State of (un)employment in India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination:

• General Studies‐ III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

• General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it

Key Points to Ponder:

• Unemployment in India-Types (Open Unemployment, Disguised Unemployment, Seasonal Unemployment, Cyclical Unemployment etc.)

• Know the Basics-Demography, Demographic characteristics, Demographic potential, Demographic Transition, Demographic Dividend and India’s Demographic Dividend

• India’s unemployment rate in Urban and Rural Areas-Present Status

• Why unemployment is more in the urban areas as compared to the rural areas?

• What do you understand by Labour Force and Labour Force participation rate (LFPR)?

• Female Labour Force Participation Rate-Know about this in detail

• Employment Rate (ER) and Unemployment Rate (UER)-Know in Detail

• What do you understand by “Informal economy” and “Unorganised Sector”?

• What Is the Unemployment Rate? How it is Calculated by CMIE?

• Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)-Role and Under which Ministry/Organisation?

• Reasons for rise in Unemployment Rate

The absence of rain: reason it is so hot almost everywhere in India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a heat wave?

• Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) criteria for Heat Waves?

• What is the present situation of Heat Waves in India?

• Why is India facing a prolonged heat wave in 2022?

• What is La Nina phenomenon?

• What is the reason behind an early heat wave in North India?

• La Nina phenomenon, North-South low-pressure pattern over India in winters and Heat waves-Connect the dots

• What is the Impact of these Heat Waves?

• Health Impacts of Heat Waves

• India Meteorological Department (IMD)-About, Role and Objectives

ECONOMY

India, China, Russia, four others on US IP ‘Priority Watch List’

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Issues relating to intellectual property rights

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Intellectual Property?

• Types of intellectual property- Copyright, Trademarks, Patents, Industrial Design, Geographical Indications and Trade secrets

• What is the need of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)?

• USA and “Special 301 Report”-Key Highlights (W.R.T India)

• “Priority Watch List” and a “Watch List”-What do you understand by these terms?

• Why India is placed under Priority Watch List?

• United States Trade Representative (USTR) and Demands by the USTR

• What is the Singapore Treaty on the Law of Trademarks?

• India and Intellectual Property Rights (IPR)?

• National Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Policy 2016-Key Highlights

