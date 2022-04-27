UPSC CSE Key – April 27, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for April 27, 2022. If you missed the April 26, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Jaishankar ticks off Europe: Ukraine a wake-up call to look at problems in Asia

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

Key Points to Ponder:

• India’s stand on Bucha Massacres

• What do Understand by expression “War Crime”?

• What do you understand by term “genocide”?

• Bucha Massacres-A genocide or war crimes?

• The massacres in Bucha and International reactions?

• Know about European Union (EU)

• European Union (EU)-Members (Locate on Map)

• European Union and ‘Copenhagen criteria’

• India and European Union-Historical Relations and Current Status

• India’s Geopolitical Stature and Changes in India’s Diplomacy-Elaborate in the current scenario

• The first major conflict amongst the great powers in the 21st century has presented India with challenges and opportunities-What are they?

• India’s Stand on Ukraine-Russia Conflict-a fine balance or Loyalty towards an age-old friend?

• USA’s Geopolitics be in Afghanistan, Vietnam, Iraq-why it is problematic?

• The Term ‘Indo-Pacific’-What does it mean? Define this term in Geopolitical and in geographical context.

• Importance of Indo-Pacific region for India

• India’s Indo-Pacific strategy

• Ukraine-Russia War-Try to understand the changing dynamics in diplomatic relations and its impact on India

• The Ukraine crisis throws up many learnings-what are they?

Drug regulator clears Covaxin for 6-12 yrs, Corbevax for 5-12 yrs

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI)-Under which nodal Ministry or Independent body?

• Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin-Key Features

• What is Corbevax?

• How does Corbevax and Covaxin works?

• Corbevax and Covaxin-Compare and Contrast

GOVT & POLITICS

PM CARES Fund can’t contract out of Constitution, HC told

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund)?

• Who are the Trustees of the PM CARES Fund?

• What are the Objectives of the PM CARES Fund Trust?

• What is the legal framework of PM CARES Fund?

• Public Charitable Trust and Article 12 of the Indian Constitution-Connect the dots

• What type of domestic donations are accepted in PM CARES Fund?

• Are contributions towards the PM CARES Fund exempted from Income Tax?

• Who audits the PM CARES Fund?

• Contribution to PM – CARES Fund will Qualify as CSR Expenditure?

• Whether Foreign Donation is accepted in PM CARES Fund?

• PM CARES Fund-Controversy, Issues and Challenges

• Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES)-Compare and Contrast

Puri king, temple servitors extend support to heritage corridor project

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Lingaraj Temple Ordinance, 2020?

• Why has the Centre opposed the ordinance?

• Jagannath Temple one of the important Hindu temple- Significance (Hint: Char Dham)

• Vaishnava Traditions-Features and its impact on Bhakti Movement

• Jagannath Temple-Know some facts like it was built by the Ganga dynasty king Anantavarman Chodaganga in the 12th century CE.

• Jagannath Temple also as ‘Yamanika Tirtha’-Why?

• Jagannath Temple-Architectural features and Style of the temple (Is it Dravidian, Nagara, Vesara style or Different from these three Architectural Style?)

• Know more about Architectural features of Odisha temples classification like Rekhapida, Pidhadeul And Khakra

• Know more about-Paintings theme associated with lord Jagannath like Patachitra or Pattachitra

• What is the Puri heritage corridor?

• Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-Powers, Functions, Role and Mandate

• “Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) failed to act as guardian of India’s heritage” once observed by Supreme Court in the context of Taj Mahal-Do you think that ASI has failed to preserve other monuments and Heritage of India?

• Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-Significance

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Facing a Common Threat

Syllabus

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• India-Australia Bilateral Relations-Background

• India-Australia and the new cyber framework between the two Nations-Key Highlights

• Cyber Security in India- Computer Emergency Response Team – India (CERT-IN), Cyber Surakshit Bharat Initiative, National Cyber Security Coordination Centre (NCCC), Cyber Swachhta Kendra, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Cyberdome (Kerala)

• INDAUS ECTA (India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement)-Key Proposals

• Early harvest trade agreement between India and Australia-Key highlights

• How has the Quad impacted trade relations between India and Australia?

• What other Free Trade Agreements is India currently negotiating?

• Map Work-Australia, Important Cities, Physiography

• Global Cyber Security Index (GCI)-Know the facts like who publishes and what are the components of this Index etc.

Whose V-C?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Act, 2022-Key Highlights

• Chennai University (Amendment) Act, 2022-Key Highlights

• The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Act, 2022 and Chennai University (Amendment) Act, 2022-Issues and controversies

• Are other states trying to curtail the Governor’s role in appointing VCs?

• Vice Chancellor in State and Central Universities-About and Role

• Who appoints Vice Chancellor in Central Universities and in State Universities?

• What is the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) role in this?

• What are the rules in Gujarat and Telangana?

THE IDEAS PAGE

Falling behind the curve

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Inflation and Various Types of Inflation

• Causes of Inflation

• Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• What is the Wholesale Price Index?

• The base year of Wholesale Price Index (WPI)?

• What is Consumer Price Index (CPI)

• Base Year for Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

• ‘CPI-based inflation’ or ‘Retail Inflation’-Different or Both are same?

• National Statistical Office (NSO)-Role and Function

• What is the difference between CPI and WPI?

• How does the wholesale price index compare with CPI or retail inflation trend?

• What is the significance of wholesale and retail inflation rates diverging or Converging?

• Wholesale and retail inflation rates diverging or Converging-What are the possible reasons for this?

• New Standard for Measuring Inflation in India and Old Standard for Measuring Inflation-Key Differences

• What Is Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)?

• Monetary Policy Committee MPC-Importance

• Know about these terms-Bank Rate, Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate, Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal Standing Facility (MSF), Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR)

• Impact of Money Supply on an Economy-Inflation or Deflation?

• Steps or Measures Taken by GOI to Control Inflation

EXPLAINED

Musk’s free speech idea

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution, Important aspects of Governance

Key Points to Ponder:

• Article 19 of the Indian Constitution (Free Speech and expression)

• What is India’s “reasonable restrictions” on free speech?

• Free Speech and Hate Speech- Where and what is that thin line drawn between the two?

• Free Speech and Social Media-Pros and Cons

• Do any restrictions apply specifically to content on social media?

• What are the implications for Musk’s maximalist ideas on free speech?

• In the context of Fundamental Rights, what do you understand by the term “Absolute” and “Reasonable Restrictions”?

• Absolute and Reasonable Restrictions-Where and what is that thin line drawn between the two?

• Laws restricting the freedom of expression

• Impact of Hate Speech on Freedom of Expression and Free speech

• International Legal Regime on Hate Speech

