UPSC CSE Key – April 26, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for April 26, 2022. If you missed the April 25, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Centre, states have to align more to boost investments: CII chief

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Effects of liberalization on the economy, changes in industrial policy and their effects on industrial growth.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What Is an Investment?

• How an Investment Works for the Economy?

• Saving vs. Investment-What’s the Difference?

• Impact of savings and Investment on economic growth in a developing country-Know in Detail

• Production and consumption of Steel in India-Know the Facts

• What are the Government Initiatives for Steel Industry?

• Issues and Challenges associated with Steel Industry-Know in detail?

• Map Work-Locate Steel Industries in India

Ukraine war will impact Indo-Pacific: EU chief

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s interests.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Raisina Dialogue?

• What is the theme for the Raisina Dialogue 2022?

• Observer Research Foundation-Know in Brief

• Significance of Raisina Dialogue in General and Raisina Dialogue 2022 in particular

THE SECOND PAGE

124 districts in country malaria-free: Mandaviya

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Malaria, Anopheles mosquito and malarial parasite-know about them

• Which organisation releases World Malaria Report (WMR)?

• National Strategic Plan for Malaria elimination 2017-Key Features

• Know about Annual Parasite Index

• World Malaria Day 2022-Theme

• What is the Mosquirix vaccine?

• Why it took so long to develop the Malaria vaccine?

• Global disease burden and Impact of Malaria in India-Know about it

• What are the Government Steps to curb Malaria?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Delhi & Brussels

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Comparison of the Indian constitutional scheme with that of other countries.

Key Points to Ponder:

• How is the President of the French Republic elected?

• Election of President in India and in France-Compare and Contrast

• Know about European Union (EU)

• European Union (EU)-Members (Locate on Map)

• European Union and ‘Copenhagen criteria’

• India and European Union-Historical Relations and Current Status

• Transformation of India’s ties with Europe recently-how the dynamics between the two are changing?

EXPLAINED

States vs Centre on VC selection: rules, friction

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Act, 2022-Key Highlights

• Chennai University (Amendment) Act, 2022-Key Highlights

• The Tamil Nadu Universities Laws (Amendment) Act, 2022 and Chennai University (Amendment) Act, 2022-Issues and controversies

• Are other states trying to curtail the Governor’s role in appointing VCs?

• Vice Chancellor in State and Central Universities-About and Role

• Who appoints Vice Chancellor in Central Universities and in State Universities?

• What is the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) role in this?

• What are the rules in Gujarat and Telangana?

IMF’s reduced growth forecast

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development-

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Important International institutions, agencies and fora- their structure, mandate.

Key Points to Ponder:

• International Monetary Fund (IMF)-Objective, History, Role and Functions

• What do you know about IMF’s ‘Rapid Credit Facility and Rapid Financing Instrument’?

• World Economic Outlook (WEO) reports by International Monetary Fund (IMF)-Know about it

• Which are the other Reports released by International Monetary Fund (IMF)?

• Global Economic Outlook projections by International Monetary Fund (IMF)-Key Details

• India’s Economic Outlook projections by International Monetary Fund (IMF)-Key Details

• What is the right way to look at India’s GDP growth?

