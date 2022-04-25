UPSC CSE Key – April 25, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for April 25, 2022. If you missed the April 21, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Demand up, govt procurement of Punjab wheat hits 15-yr low

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and employment, Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country

Key Points to Ponder:

• Wheat Production in India-Rabi or Kharif Crop?

• How does the government procure wheat?

• What is the procurement scale against the total production of wheat in India?

• From how many states is wheat procured for the central pool?

• How much wheat is procured for the central pool by the FCI every year?

• What is the procurement scale against the total production of wheat in India?

• What is the share of wheat contribution of various states to the central pool?

• Wheat production in India-Know the statistics

• India’s Wheat Exports-What are the Issues and Challenges?

• India’s wheat exports in terms of volume-Know the Statistics

• Why there is rise in India’s wheat exports?

• Wheat Production in India-Know all the facts like Highest producing States, Geography and Environment associated with Wheat Production like Soil, temperature, Rainfall and Humidity etc.

• MSP (minimum support price) and effectiveness of MSP implementation

• How MSP is calculated (paid out costs, labour etc.) and Crops covered under the MSP

• Food Corporation of India (FCI)-About, Role, Functions

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Export avenue for farmers

EXPRESS NETWORK

Need to amend anti-defection law: Venkaiah

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure

Key Points to Ponder:

• The Tenth Schedule to the Constitution and Anti defection law-Provisions of the Act

• Who is the deciding authority regarding disqualification arising out of defection?

• Can the courts intervene?

• Anti defection law-Advantages

• Anti defection law-Criticism

• Anti defection law, 91st Amendment Act (2003)-Key Changes

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: The limits of anti-defection

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

A cost to pay

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Inflation and Various Types of Inflation

• Causes of Inflation

• Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• What do you understand by Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index?

• What is CPI-based Inflation or Retail Inflation

• New Standard for Measuring Inflation in India and Old Standard for Measuring Inflation-Key Differences

• What do you understand by Labour Force and Labour Force participation rate (LFPR)?

• Employment Rate (ER) and Unemployment Rate (UER)

• Impact of Money Supply on an Economy-Inflation or Deflation?

• Steps or Measures Taken by GOI to Control Inflation

• National Statistical Office (NSO)-About, Vision, Mandate and Role

• Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)-Role and Functions

• What do you understand by “Informal economy” and “Unorganised Sector”?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 What is the significance of wholesale and retail inflation rates diverging

THE IDEAS PAGE

Poverty and politics of freebies

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Issues relating to poverty and hunger

• General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it

Key Points to Ponder:

• How poverty is Defined by World Bank?

• Extreme poverty definition by World Bank?

• Classifications of poverty-Know in Detail

• Poverty estimation in India-How Poverty is defined in India?

• What do you understand by the term ‘head-count ratio’?

• Alagh Committee (1979) Lakdawala Committee (1993), Tendulkar Committee (2009), Rangarajan committee (2012) and their poverty estimation.

• What do understand by Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) and Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE)?

• Poverty Alleviation Programs in India by Government of India

• Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY)-Key Features

• Decline in Extreme poverty in India-What are the possible reasons for this decline?

• Multi-dimensional poverty index (MPI)-Key Highlights

• Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY)-Key Features and Current Status

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Freebies are a passport to fiscal disaster

EXPLAINED

Why are EV makers recalling some of their electric scooters?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies‐III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by ‘Electric Vehicle’? How it is different?

• Electric Vehicles Scope in India

• Electric Vehicles in daily use-will be successful in Long run?

• Why Government of India is Pushing for adaptation of Electric Vehicles?

• Electric Vehicles-What are the issues and Challenges especially in India’s Scenario?

• Hybrid Technology-What do you understand by this term in the context of Electric Vehicles?

• Know these terms-Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Vehicle, Plug-In Hybrid Vehicle and Fuel Cell Vehicle

• India’s Commitment to reduce Carbon Emission like recent advocacy of five elements for climate change- “Panchamrit” at the COP26 in Glasgow

• Transition to electric mobility- pros and cons

• Various Government measures such as remodelled Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME II) scheme for the consumer side to production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 India’s electric vehicle push will lead to brighter, greener future

📍 Why has Ola Electric recalled 1,441 scooters?

EU ground rules for Web

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination:

General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests, Indian diaspora

General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about European Union (EU)

• European Union (EU)-Members (Locate on Map)

• European Union and ‘Copenhagen criteria’

• Digital Services Act (DSA) and EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA)-Key Features

• What do the new rules state?

• Does this mean that social media platforms will now be liable for any unlawful content?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 European Union

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.