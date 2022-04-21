UPSC CSE Key – April 21, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for April 21, 2022. If you missed the April 20, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

R-value over 1 across India, Delhi brings back mask mandate

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• “The Reproduction Number or R”-what do you Understand by this?

• R-value of 1 or 2-What does it Signify?

• Why Is R-Value Of More Than 1 Dangerous?

• How R-Value is Calculated?

• Accuracy of R-Value and reliability-know the facts

Why civic body action raises question marks over due process

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution—historical underpinnings, evolution, features, amendments, significant provisions and basic structure.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Delhi Municipal Corporation Act 1957-Key provisions (W.R.T Demolition and illegal Occupation)

• Principles of Natural Justice in Indian Constitution-is it Implicit or Explicitly given through Article 14 and Article 21 of the Constitution?

• Article 21 and Due Process of Law

• What do understand by the expression ‘Due process of Law’?

• Due Process of Law and Maneka Gandhi Case in 1978-What was the Supreme Court of India’s Verdict in this particular case?

• What do understand by the expression ‘Procedure Established by the Law’?

• ‘Procedure Established by the Law’ and ‘Due process of Law’-Compare and Contrast

India’s wheat opportunity

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Effect of policies and politics of developed and developing countries on India’s interests

• General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilisation of resources, growth, development and employment, Major crops-cropping patterns in various parts of the country

Key Points to Ponder:

• India’s wheat exports in terms of volume-Know the Statistics

• Why there is rise in India’s wheat exports?

• Wheat Production in India-Know all the facts like Highest producing States, Geography and Environment associated

with Wheat Production like Soil, temperature, Rainfall and Humidity etc.

• Wheat Production in India-Rabi or Kharif Crop?

• Ukraine-Russia and the surge in Indian Food exports especially Wheat, Rice and Oil Seeds

• India to become largest exporter of Wheat in war crisis situation?

• Wheat and Rice production in India-Know the statistics

• MSP (minimum support price) and effectiveness of MSP implementation

• How MSP is calculated (paid out costs, labour etc.) and Crops covered under the MSP

• How does the government procure wheat?

• What is the procurement scale against the total production of wheat in India?

• India’s Wheat Exports-What are the Issues and Challenges?

Smart city’s nerve centre

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies I: Urbanization, their problems and their remedies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Smart City Mission-Key Highlights

• Objective of Smart City Mission-Know in detail

• Smart City Mission comes under which Ministry?

• Smart City Mission-Current Status or Progress made till now?

• What is Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs)?

• What is Centrally Sponsored Scheme?

• What is the difference between central sector scheme and centrally sponsored scheme?

Submarine Vagsheer: features, capabilities

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Achievements of Indians in science & technology; indigenization of technology and developing new technology

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is ‘Project-75’?

• Project -75 and Project-75I-difference between the two?

• Project-75I (India)-Key Features

• Project -75 or Project-75I (India)-Significance

• Defence Acquisition Council-About, Role and Functions

• Submarine Vagsheer-Key Features

• Other Submarines under Project P75-Know in detail

• How many submarines does India have?

• Why are nuclear submarines so coveted?

