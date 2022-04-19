UPSC CSE Key – April 19, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for April 19, 2022. If you missed the April 18, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Growing concern as wholesale inflation up to 14.55%, pressure on retail prices

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Inflation and Various Types of Inflation

• Causes of Inflation

• Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• What is the Wholesale Price Index?

• The base year of Wholesale Price Index (WPI)?

• What is Consumer Price Index (CPI)

• Base Year for Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

• ‘CPI-based inflation’ or ‘Retail Inflation’-Different or Both are same?

• National Statistical Office (NSO)-Role and Function

• What is the difference between CPI and WPI?

• “For policymakers, a more worrying prospect is that of the Consumer Price Index or CPI based annual inflation

converging towards the WPI-based inflation”-What have you understood by this statement given in the article?

• How does the wholesale price index compare with CPI or retail inflation trend?

• What is the significance of wholesale and retail inflation rates diverging or Converging?

• Wholesale and retail inflation rates diverging or Converging-What are the possible reasons for this?

Previous year Prelims Question (2020) based on similar theme

📍 Consider the following statements:

1. The weightage of food in Consumer Price Index (CPI) is higher than that in Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

2. The WPI does not capture changes in the prices of services, which CPI does.

3. The Reserve Bank of India has now adopted WPI as its key measure of inflation and to decide on changing the key policy rates.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct? (Please Refer 2020 Preliminary Question Paper)

PM’s Red Fort address to mark birth anniv of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Main Examination:

• General Studies I: Indian culture will cover the salient aspects of Art Forms, literature and Architecture from ancient to modern times and Modern Indian history

• General Studies‐ IV: Contributions of moral thinkers and philosophers from India and world

Key Points to Ponder:

• Guru Teg Bahadur-Know in Detail

• Sikhism and History of Sikhs

• Bhakti Movement and Sikhism

• Ten Gurus of Sikh Religion-Know in Detail

Lt Gen Manoj Pande named new Army chief, first from Corps of Engineers

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies‐III: Internal Security and challenges to internal security

Key Points to Ponder:

• Chief of Army Staff-Role, Function and Significance

• Lieutenant General Manoj Pande appointed as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff (COAS)-Why his appointment is

historic?

• Appointment of Chief of Army Staff-Who Appoints?

• The Corps of Engineers-Know in Brief

• Role of the Corps of Engineers-Know in Brief

GOVT & POLITICS

Integrated command centres in all 100 smart cities by August 15: Puri

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies I: Urbanization, their problems and their remedies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Smart City Mission-Key Highlights

• Objective of Smart City Mission-Know in detail

• Smart City Mission comes under which Ministry?

• Smart City Mission-Current Status or Progress made till now?

• What is Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs)?

• What is Centrally Sponsored Scheme?

• What is the difference between central sector scheme and centrally sponsored scheme?

EXPRESS NETWORK

SGX due to start ops at GIFT City, Singapore envoy says a ‘ghost town’ after work hours

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Effects of liberalization on the economy, changes in industrial policy and

their effects on industrial growth.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Gujarat International Finance Tech-City or GIFT City-Key Features

• What are International Financial Services Centres (IFSC)?

• Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and International Financial Services Centres (IFSC)-Compare and Contrast

• What is International arbitration centre?

• International Arbitration Centre at GIFT City-Benefits and Significance

• Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) and India-Connect the Dots

Extreme poverty fell sharply during 2011-19

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Issues relating to poverty and hunger

• General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Poverty?

• How poverty is Defined by World Bank?

• Extreme poverty definition by World Bank?

• Decline in Extreme poverty in India-What are the possible reasons for this decline?

• Classifications of poverty-Know in Detail (Hint: Absolute and Relative)

• Poverty estimation in India-How Poverty is defined in India?

• Alagh Committee (1979) Lakdawala Committee (1993), Tendulkar Committee (2009), Rangarajan committee (2012) and their poverty estimation.

• What do you understand by the term ‘head-count ratio’?

• What do understand by Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) and Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE)?

• Poverty Alleviation Programs in India by Government of India

• Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY)-Key Features

EXPLAINED

WHO & traditional medicine

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues relating to development and management of Social Sector/Services

relating to Health, Education, Human Resources.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is traditional medicine?

• What will the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) be about?

• Why has the World Health Organisation (WHO) felt the need to advance knowledge of traditional medicine?

• Has India taken up similar collaborative efforts earlier?

• Why Jamnagar?

ECONOMY

ED attaches assets worth 757 cr of Amway India

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: money-laundering and its prevention

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Amway’s Business Model?

• Money-Laundering investigation against Amway by Enforcement Directorate, Why?

• What Is a Pyramid Scheme?

• How Pyramid Schemes Work

• What is a Ponzi Scheme?

• Ponzi vs Pyramid Scheme: What’s the Difference?

• What is Money Laundering and how does it work?

• Money Laundering-Meaning of Placement, Layering and Integration

• Different forms of Money Laundering

• Role of Enforcement Directorate

• Steps Taken by Government of India to Prevent Money Laundering like Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002

• International efforts to Prevent Money Laundering

