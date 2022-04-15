UPSC CSE Key – April 15, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for April 15, 2022. If you missed the April 14, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Monsoon will be normal this year: IMD forecast

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

Main Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Monsoon and India

• The southwest monsoon season and the retreating monsoon-Know the difference

• The Sea Surface Temperature (SST), Mean Sea Level pressure in east Asia, The surface air temperature over northwest Europe and the warm water volume of the equatorial Pacific Ocean-Impact on Monsoon

• Coriolis Force and role in Monsoon-Know in detail

• What are the Niño and La Niña?

• EL Nino Southern Oscillation or ENSO impact on Monsoon

• Indian Ocean Dipole-Know in Detail

• Factors Influencing South-West Monsoon Formation

• What is Inter Tropical Convergence Zone?

• What do you understand by the expression ‘Onset of the South-West Monsoon’?

• Impact of Monsoons on Life in India-Economical, Cultural and Social

• India Meteorological Department and Monsoon Prediction in India

• How much rainfall does India receive on average in a year?

• When is the Long Period Average (LPA) revised?

• Why has it been downgraded?

• Has the all-India quantitative rainfall reduced?

Every govt, every PM has helped take India to current heights: Modi

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Main Examination: General Studies I: Post-independence consolidation and reorganization within the country.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi dedicated to the former PMs of the country-Know in detail

• key features of Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya?

• Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya-What will be displayed?

• Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and Legacies of former Prime Ministers of India

• Prime Minister of India, their tenure and Important events took under them-Know in Detail

Fertiliser crunch looms: High global prices, no new import contracts

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Issues related to direct and indirect farm subsidies

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Fertilizer?

• Primary (Macro) Nutrients and Secondary (Micro) Nutrients in Fertiliser

• Know more about Fertiliser Sector in India and Related Policies

• Fertilizer comes under Union List, State List or Concurrent List?

• Know the basics-Fertiliser Subsidy

• Subsidy Mechanism in the form of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT)-know more in detail

• What is the fertiliser requirement of a typical farmer?

• How much subsidy does a farmer really get per acre?

• What is Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP)?

• NPK in Fertilisers-Have you heard of ‘NPK’? What is NPK and Its Ideal Ratio in Fertilizers?

• Advantages of fertigation in agriculture?

India finally on board, but Trincomalee oil farm now waits for economic crisis to lift

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• India and Sri Lanka Bilateral Relations

• Trincomalee oil tank farm

• 1987 India-Sri Lanka Accord

• India-Sri Lanka and China-Geopolitics and Geo-economics

• Map Work- Sri Lanka, Water Bodies between India and Sri Lanka

GOVT & POLITICS

KV admission under MP quota, other special provisions on hold

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are Kendriya Vidyalaya’s/Central Schools?

• Kendriya Vidyalaya’s comes under which Ministry?

• Kendriya Vidyalaya’s-Objectives

• What is the MP quota in KV admissions and why was it introduced?

• How do admissions take place under the MP quota?

• Why have governments tried to scrap the quotas?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Calling out hate

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Indian Constitution, Important aspects of Governance

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is ‘Hate Speech’

• Law Commission of India on ‘Hate Speech’

• Article 19 of the Constitution

• Laws restricting the freedom of expression

• Impact of Hate Speech on Freedom of Expression

• International Legal Regime on Hate Speech

Sour Lesson

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Key Points to Ponder:

• How much lemon is grown in the country, and where?

• Ideal Conditions for growth and Production of Lemons and Lime

• Top five Lemon growing states in India?

• What is the fruit’s cycle?

• How much have prices risen?

• What is the reason for the hike?

• When will the market see a correction in prices?

THE IDEAS PAGE

City beautiful, historical wrong

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: Issues and Challenges pertaining to the federal structure

Key Points to Ponder:

• Map Work-Locate Chandigarh and also which Major City/Cities lies on a longitude closest to that of Chandigarh?

• When and how did Chandigarh become the capital of Punjab?

• When was Punjab reorganized, and Chandigarh became a Union Territory?

• Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966-Know in Detail

• What about a separate capital for Haryana?

• What claims on Chandigarh were made subsequently?

• Punjab Boundary Commission, also “Shah Commission”, April 23, 1966 Recommendations?

ECONOMY

What does NPCI nod to WhatsApp mean for India’s UPI ecosystem?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it.

Key Points to Ponder:

• ‘Payments on WhatsApp’-Why in News?

• What does this mean for WhatsApp?

• What does the move mean for other players in the UPI ecosystem?

• Unified Payment Interface (UPI)-Know in Detail

• National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)

• UPI is Regulated by whom?

• What has been WhatsApp Pay’s journey in India?

• What’s next in the UPI pipeline?

